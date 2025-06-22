This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals: Pacers vs. Thunder

Over 214.5 total points -110 @ bet365

Even though Game 6 of the NBA Finals was a low-scoring effort in which the Thunder only scored 91 points en route to a 108-91 Indiana win, don't expect that low-scoring output to happen again in the series-decider. Each of the previous five games in the Finals has finished with at least 215 total points, and the three games played at Paycom Center have recorded at least 220 total points. While this shouldn't be a back-and-forth effort that will end up with 230-ish total points, it should easily clear a very attainable line of 214.5 points even if defenses show up and do the work -- as has been the tendency throughout the entire Finals.

Pacers to cover +7.0 spread -110 @ bet365

The Pacers have a legit chance of winning this game and have already won once at Paycom Center in this series. However, even if they end up on the losing side of things, don't expect this one to be a blowout. Neither team has managed to decipher the other enough to run away with a contest from start to finish. Even if the Thunder have secured their two home wins in this series by double-digit margins, expect defenses and intensity to tighten considerably in this do-or-die matchup. Regardless of how this game goes, it'll likely end up being a tight game, and if that happens, don't rule out the Pacers covering that seven-point spread. They've done so in four of the six games in the series.

Tyrese Haliburton to score over 3.5 points in the first quarter +110 @ bet365

Haliburton is dealing with a calf injury, but the star floor general is expected to be available and handle his regular workload on offense even if he's not 100 percent healthy. Haliburton finished with 14 points in the Game 6 victory and looked a step slower compared to his regular self, but he needs to get it going early and often if the Pacers want to have a shot at pulling the upset here. Haliburton averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 73 games in the first quarter during the regular season, though that figure has lowered to 3.4 points in his last 16 playoff appearances. If the star floor general makes an impact early, though, the Pacers could have a shot at making history.