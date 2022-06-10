NBA Finals Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 4 of Celtics vs. Warriors

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Otto Porter over 5.5 points (-118) at Celtics

FanDuel, 2:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a reaction to coach Steve Kerr's lack of confidence in both Kevon Looney – not a floor spacer – and Jordan Poole – terrible defender. Kerr said he was trying to "plug holes" in Game 3, which implies he hasn't quite found a lineup combination he likes yet. That's a problem in and of itself at this point and doesn't bode well for Golden State overall, but I think Porter will end up being the go-to guy since he is both a solid defender and three-point shooter. He's averaging 7.0 points in 20.0 minutes in this series, but I imagine he would play more in a competitive game. He's also scored in double figures in five of the past six games that he's seen at least 20 minutes.

Jayson Tatum over 5.5 assists (-145) vs. Warriors

PointsBet, 2:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors are running out of defensive options after the Celtics decided to just bully them throughout Game 3. Tatum has already been passing well in this series (5.7 APG) and in the playoffs overall (6.2 APG), and I think Golden State will make an effort to trap Tatum and bring heavy help, forcing him to pass. I think it also makes sense to parlay this with a Celtics victory, as he totaled 22 assists in Boston's two wins in this series.

Derrick White over 2.5 assists (-155) vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 1:15 ET

Ken Crites: Derrick White's tremendous defense and ability to push the pace is keeping him on the floor. Through 20 playoff games, he's averaging 2.8 dimes. But more importantly, I think the Warriors finally realize they need to guard him, which means opportunities for him to dish to open Celtics. White is a true "tweener" guard who Brad Stevens went after because he can relieve Marcus Smart at the point. I think Boston continues to push the pace as well as look to bigs inside, where they have an advantage.