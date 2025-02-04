NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Pick'Em Today: Free Expert Picks on Sleeper for Tuesday

NBA Pick'Em Today: Free Expert Picks on Sleeper for Tuesday

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on February 4, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kristaps Porzingis less than 7.5 rebounds at Cleveland Cavaliers

Sleeper, 2:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Porzingis is inconsistent on the glass, and I'd rather bet on a low game than a high game going up against the front line of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Porzingis is averaging 7.6 rebounds since the New Year. Over the past 10 games, Cleveland has allowed the fifth-fewest rebounds per 48 minutes (41.7).

Duncan Robinson more than 3.5 assists at Chicago Bulls

Sleeper, 1:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This number seems a little high on face value, but the Bulls have allowed the most assists per 48 minutes (31.2) across the past five games. I also expect them to use good defenders like Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu to pressure Tyler Herro, leaving him to swing the ball to Robinson. Robinson has been passing well in that role since joining the starting five. Over this eight-game stretch, he's averaged 3.1 assists in 31.5 minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, February 4
Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, February 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4
Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 3
Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 3
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 3
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 3
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: When Will Anthony Davis Make His Dallas Debut?
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: When Will Anthony Davis Make His Dallas Debut?