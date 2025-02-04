NBA Pick'Em Today: Free Expert Picks on Sleeper for Tuesday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Kristaps Porzingis less than 7.5 rebounds at Cleveland Cavaliers

Sleeper, 2:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Porzingis is inconsistent on the glass, and I'd rather bet on a low game than a high game going up against the front line of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Porzingis is averaging 7.6 rebounds since the New Year. Over the past 10 games, Cleveland has allowed the fifth-fewest rebounds per 48 minutes (41.7).

Duncan Robinson more than 3.5 assists at Chicago Bulls

Sleeper, 1:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This number seems a little high on face value, but the Bulls have allowed the most assists per 48 minutes (31.2) across the past five games. I also expect them to use good defenders like Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu to pressure Tyler Herro, leaving him to swing the ball to Robinson. Robinson has been passing well in that role since joining the starting five. Over this eight-game stretch, he's averaged 3.1 assists in 31.5 minutes.

