NBA Pick'Em for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton to Record Over 24.5 Points + Assists – Pick6, 11:00 a.m. CT

Haliburton was the absolute hero for the Pacers in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals after hitting the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left. However, if the Pacers want to take another step toward winning the franchise's first-ever Larry O'Brien Trophy, they need their star floor general to be at his best, which means him carrying the load on offense for the Pacers both as a scorer and playmaker. Haliburton recorded 20 points + assists in Game 1 (14 points, six dimes), but it's worth noting he's recorded at least 25 points + assists in six of his last eight playoff appearances. Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 assists per game in 17 postseason appearances in 2025.

Chet Holmgren to Record Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists – Sleeper, 11:00 a.m. CT

Holmgren ended Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes. That was far below what anyone would've expected out of him, but let's not forget this is Holmgren's second year in the league, so it's not entirely out of the question that he might have had some nerves heading into this matchup. Expect the big man to deliver a better performance in Game 2, as the Thunder desperately need him – and others – to perform to avoid heading to Indiana with a 2-0 deficit. That dud in the Finals opener saw Holmgren snap an eight-game streak of double-digit points. However, he's averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in the postseason. If he plays to the averages of what he's done throughout the playoffs, Holmgren should have a good shot at reaching this points + rebounds + assists line.

Jalen Williams to Record Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made – Underdog, 11:00 a.m. CT

Williams went 1-for-4 from three-point range in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals while finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes. Williams has proven to be ready to step up when called upon duty, though, and he's on a roll of hitting at least one three-pointer in seven straight games. Williams has also made two or more treys four times over that stretch. As long as he gets the looks, Williams should have a decent chance of reaching this line. The All-Star forward is making 1.6 threes on a staggering 5.2 attempts per contest during the playoffs.

