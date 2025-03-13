NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Thursday, March 13

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Zach Lavine to record over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists at Golden State Warriors

PrizePicks, 12:48 PM CT

LaVine posted a combined 24 P+R+A in the 133-104 loss to the Knicks on March 10, but before that, the veteran scorer had been playing at a very high level in recent games. That 17-point performance in the blowout loss to New York ended a streak of seven games in which LaVine posted at least 20 points, and when it comes to taking into account points, rebounds and assists, he's reached the 30 mark in six of his last eight contests overall. Don't be surprised if LaVine hits that mark again Thursday, as he'll be facing a Warriors team that isn't exactly known for their defensive prowess in the backcourt. LaVine is averaging 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 15 contests with Sacramento this season.

Keon Johnson to record over 14.5 points + rebounds + assists at Chicago Bulls

PrizePicks, 12:48 PM CT

The Nets roster looks completely different from the one the team had at the beginning of the season, and there's no question Johnson has been one of the players who has benefited the most from all the changes the squad has gone through. Johnson, a former first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, made his first start of the season on Dec. 2 and never looked back, cracking the first unit in all but three of his subsequent 44 contests. He's averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game when deployed in a starting role, so he might have a good shot at reaching that mark again when facing the Bulls on Thursday. For what it's worth, Johnson has posted single-digit points in three of his last five outings, but he should be in a good position for a bounce-back effort. He's recorded at least 14 points + rebounds + assists in his previous two meetings against Chicago this season.

Khris Middleton to record over 14.5 points + rebounds at Detroit Pistons

Sleeper, 12:48 PM CT

Middleton was limited to just eight points and three rebounds in the 20-point loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, but the veteran forward has managed to record double-digit points and solid peripheral stats in most games in recent weeks. In fact, that game against the Pistons snapped a four-game run of games with at least 12 points, and in each of those four games, Middleton surpassed the 14.5 mark of points + rebounds. There's no question the Wizards are expected to struggle massively in the coming weeks, but Middleton could be in line for a slight uptick in his usage rate since Bilal Coulibaly is expected to miss at least four weeks with a hamstring injury, and there's a chance the Frenchman won't return in the rest of the regular season. With that in mind, Middleton looks like a good value pick, especially since his totals are relatively low.

