NBA Expert Picks & Props: New York Knicks Futures and Picks for Wednesday, November 6

New York Knicks Betting Odds, Props and Picks

Welcome to a periodic betting overview of America's team – the New York Knicks. Below I go over some longer-term markets, none of which will move all that much on a week-to-week basis, barring a major development like a trade or injury.

New York Knicks Betting Odds

(Odds Below Via FanDuel Sportsbook)

To Win NBA Title: +1000

To Win Eastern Conference: +500

To Win Atlantic Division: +370

To Win NBA Cup: +900

Most Regular Season Wins: +1700

Best Record at Break: +1600

No. 1 Eastern Conference Seed: +700

Jalen Brunson to Win MVP: +3000

OG Anunoby to Win Defensive Player of the Year: +3000

The Knicks have the second-shortest odds in the East to win the NBA title, behind the Celtics at +260 and ahead of the Sixers at +1400. Philly notably has pretty much announced they will treat the regular season as a six-month training camp to keep Joel Embiid as rested as Adam Silver will let them, with presumably a side goal of getting him acclimated to playing alongside Paul George. Those and their Eastern Conference odds have lengthened a bit from the preseason as the Knicks were +800 to win the NBA title and +400 to take the Eastern Conference. That is thanks to their very meh 3-3 start (more on that below).

It remains tough to make a case against the Celtics in the East. The Cavs have exploded out of the gate and still sit at just +2200. I do like the Knicks at price to win the division at +370 and most regular season wins at +1700. Will either of these hit? Probably not – the Celtics have the superior team. But will they lose interest at all in the regular season? Perhaps. The Knicks almost certainly will go all out as they rarely, if ever, load manage.

Best Futures Bets

Most Regular Season Wins: +1700 (Half-Unit Bet)

To Win Atlantic Division: +370 (Full-Unit Bet)

Early Season Outlook

The Knicks, as we know, put all their chips into the pot this offseason in an attempt to close the gap with the Celtics. Through the first six games, the results look very mixed. The Knicks sit at 3-3. As per Cleaning the Glass, New York ranks third in non-garbage time offensive efficiency with 1.21 points per possession. They have done well avoiding turnovers – 11.1 percent turnover rate (third best) – but are very poor at getting to the line (17.5 percent, fifth-worst). This is likely a byproduct of their shot mix. They shoot too infrequently at the rim (26.6 percent, fourth-worst) and too often from mid-range (39.8 percent, most in the league). It has "worked" to the extent they have a good overall offense. They assembled a starting lineup ostensibly very good at the three-ball. The Knicks lead the league with a 41.7 percent three-point rate – they are just not getting enough of them off as they account for only 34.2 percent of their shots.

Oddly for a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, they have gotten off to a poor defensive start. They rank 20th in non-garbage time defensive efficiency at 1.17 points per possession and dead last in effective field goal percentage against (58.7 percent). Opponents are shooting well from pretty much everywhere as the Knicks lead the league in allowing just a 14.1 percent free-throw rate.

Knicks Betting Lines for Wednesday, November 6

Knicks (-6.5) at Hawks | Over/Und Total: 226.5 Points

The Knicks take on one-time Madison Square Garden supervillain Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. It is not 2021 anymore as the Knicks are sizable road favorites. New York plays at a league-low 96.8 possessions per game pace, so the medium-to-high total is just thanks to neither team playing great defense to start the season. The Knicks are more likely to get it together on that end, but perhaps not quite yet as rim protector Mitchell Robinson remains two months or so away from returning to the court.

Best NBA Bet Today

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 Rebounds (+100 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 12.5 boards per game and has reached double figures in all but the Knicks' opener when he played just 24 minutes in a blowout at the hands of the Celtics. The Hawks rank in the lower half of the league in rebound percentages on both ends of the floor. As long as Towns stays out of foul trouble, he should go over this rebounds line.