NBA Picks Today: Free Best Bets for February 23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
February 23, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jeremy Sochan over 5.5 rebounds (-130) at Lakers

PointsBet, 3:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sochan is averaging 6.9 rebounds this month and grabbed eight rebounds each of the past two times these teams faced off. Over the past 30 days, the Lakers are last in both offensive and defensive rebounding, specifically allowing the second-most boards to opposing power forwards.

Parlay: Clippers to win at Grizzles; Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to each have 2+ steals (+252)

DraftKings, 3:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This isn't a can't-pass-up value, but it's a fun bet and aligns with what we've seen recently from these squads. The Clippers are 9-point favorites on the road against the Grizzlies, who have the third-highest turnover rate over the past month. I couldn't decide whose steal prop I liked more between Kawhi and PG -- so why not both?

Rockets to cover +4 points vs. Suns

PointsBet, 3:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Houston has 24 wins this season, and an absurd 19 of those have come at home. They're one of the most drastic home/road split teams in the NBA. They've finally regained close to full health, while Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are both expected to sit out for Phoenix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
