NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, March 13

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Zach LaVine over 2.5 turnovers (-130, Hard Rock)

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Warriors have been extra aggressive defensively since acquiring Jimmy Butler, leading in the NBA in forced turnovers per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (18.1). When these teams faced off Feb. 21, LaVine had five turnovers. From that game on, he's averaged 3.0 turnovers. On the season as a whole, he's hit 3+ turnovers in 31 of 57 appearances.

Cole Anthony over 1.5 threes (+105, BetMGM)

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans have been terrible guarding the perimeter, allowing opponents to take the second-most threes per 48 minutes (44.4) across the past 10 games. The Magic aren't a volume three-point shooting team, but I think there's value in this number for Anthony. He's taken at least five threes in three straight games, and he's making 1.6 threes per game since the New Year.

Paolo Banchero O30.5 PTS+AST (-110, FanDuel)

Magic at Pelicans, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: We are once again targeting the Pelicans in the prop market – one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Pels give up the most assists per game since the All-Star break and just gave up 17 to James Harden on Tuesday. Banchero is putting up roughly 5.0 assists per contest since Feb. 1, while over his last seven games he's averaging 29.0 points per game alone.

AJ Green O1.5 made threes (-120, DraftKings)

Lakers at Bucks, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Green has gone over this number in eight of the last 12 games and is averaging close to 26 minutes per game in that span. On balance, the Lakers have been a solid defense of late, but they do surrender 39.9 three-point attempts per game.