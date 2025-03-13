NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Thursday, March 13

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 13, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Zach LaVine over 2.5 turnovers (-130, Hard Rock)

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Warriors have been extra aggressive defensively since acquiring Jimmy Butler, leading in the NBA in forced turnovers per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (18.1). When these teams faced off Feb. 21, LaVine had five turnovers. From that game on, he's averaged 3.0 turnovers. On the season as a whole, he's hit 3+ turnovers in 31 of 57 appearances.

Cole Anthony over 1.5 threes (+105, BetMGM)

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans have been terrible guarding the perimeter, allowing opponents to take the second-most threes per 48 minutes (44.4) across the past 10 games. The Magic aren't a volume three-point shooting team, but I think there's value in this number for Anthony. He's taken at least five threes in three straight games, and he's making 1.6 threes per game since the New Year.

Paolo Banchero O30.5 PTS+AST (-110, FanDuel)

Magic at Pelicans, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: We are once again targeting the Pelicans in the prop market – one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Pels give up the most assists per game since the All-Star break and just gave up 17 to James Harden on Tuesday. Banchero is putting up roughly 5.0 assists per contest since Feb. 1, while over his last seven games he's averaging 29.0 points per game alone.

AJ Green O1.5 made threes (-120, DraftKings)

Lakers at Bucks, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Green has gone over this number in eight of the last 12 games and is averaging close to 26 minutes per game in that span. On balance, the Lakers have been a solid defense of late, but they do surrender 39.9 three-point attempts per game.

