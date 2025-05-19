NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Performers Shine in Week 5 Playoffs

Edwards played a key role in closing out the Warriors in Wednesday's Game 5, extending the efficient shooting he'd flashed in Game 4, when he'd gone 11-for-21 from the field, including 6-for-9 from distance. Edwards' usage was slightly down in the series-clinching victory, but he once again made very good use of his scoring opportunities with an 8-for-15 tally from the floor that included five made threes on nine attempts from behind the arc. The Ant-Man rounded out his fantasy production nicely with a postseason-high three blocks, and the performance as a whole afforded Edwards plenty of momentum heading into what would turn out to be a near week-long layoff before doing battle with the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

We'll first look at the top five fantasy performances of players on teams that remain in contention for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, before a quick glance at the five best performances on clubs that have now started their offseason.

Four full weeks of exciting playoff basketball are now in the books, leaving us poised for Knicks-Pacers and Timberwolves-Thunder conference final clashes. With both Indiana and Minnesota closing out their respective semifinal-round series in just five games, there were several players that suited up for just one game this past week.

Top Fantasy Performers in NBA Playoffs Week 5

#1. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Last Week: 53.4 FP/G (one game)

Edwards played a key role in closing out the Warriors in Wednesday's Game 5, extending the efficient shooting he'd flashed in Game 4, when he'd gone 11-for-21 from the field, including 6-for-9 from distance. Edwards' usage was slightly down in the series-clinching victory, but he once again made very good use of his scoring opportunities with an 8-for-15 tally from the floor that included five made threes on nine attempts from behind the arc. The Ant-Man rounded out his fantasy production nicely with a postseason-high three blocks, and the performance as a whole afforded Edwards plenty of momentum heading into what would turn out to be a near week-long layoff before doing battle with the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

#2. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Last Week: 52.2 FP/G (one game)

Like Edwards, Haliburton stood out in a pivotal Game 5 for his squad, helping the Pacers upend the Cavaliers to head to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive postseason. Haliburton had generated modest production in Games 3 and 4, but he more than doubled his combined scoring total from that pair of contests in Tuesday's decisive victory by recording 31 points and complementing them with eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes. Stellar efficiency led to the prolific offensive night, as Haliburton took a relatively modest 15 shot attempts but drained 10 of them, including six of 10 from 3-point range.

#3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 51.6 FP/G (three games)

The Thunder arguably had a tougher time than they'd expected in ousting the Nuggets, which led to a busy week for SGA by postseason standards. The MVP frontrunner kept up his usual stellar level of all-around play, eclipsing 30 points in each game, recording multiple steals in two of them and shooting a crisp 60.3%, including 54.5% from 3-point range. Gilgeous-Alexander added an 84.6% success rate from the free-throw line and put up a robust 19.3 shot attempts per contest in the three-game sample, teeing him up for a showdown with Edwards and the Timberwolves in the WCF beginning Tuesday.

#4. Pascal Siakam Pacers

Last Week: 44.1 FP/G (one game)

Alongside Haliburton's exploits, Siakam helped vault Indiana into the ECF with a solid complementary effort that consisted of 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes in Game 5. It was the big man's second straight 21-point tally to close out the five-game series, and he notably took a postseason-high 20 shots in the process while also draining multiple threes for the sixth time in the Pacers' 10-game-and-counting playoff run.

#5. Julius Randle, Timberwolves

Last Week: 41.1 FP/G (one game)

Randle's play during the entirety of Minnesota's playoff run to date has been noteworthy, and he particularly stepped up his play during the second-round series versus the Warriors. The versatile big man capped off the T-Wolves' semifinal-round success by contributing 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting in Game 5, also pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. It was Randle's fourth straight game with at least 24 points, a span during which he shot an impressive 55.7%.

Top Fantasy Performances on Players From Eliminated Teams

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Last Week: 60.3 FP/G (one game)

Gutted out a significant ankle sprain to contribute a memorable 35-point, nine-rebound Game 5 effort that also included four steals, but wasn't quite enough to keep Cleveland alive against Indiana.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 58.5 FP/G (three games)

Was clearly thrown off his game by the Thunder's elite defense at various points, but Jokic still averaged 31.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 40.7 minutes in the last three games of the series, also shooting an outstanding 64.6%, including 58.3% from 3-point range.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors

Last Week: 45.2 FP/G (one game)

Did plenty to try to keep the Warriors afloat in Game 5 sans Stephen Curry, posting a postseason-high 28 points and adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a glimpse of what he could bring to the table next season with increased opportunity.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Last Week: 44.9 FP/G (two games)

Couldn't quite follow up a rousing Game 5 performance to help the Jayson Tatum-less Celtics send the series back to Boston, but still managed 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes while playing through what has now been revealed to be a torn meniscus.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Last Week: 44.7 FP/G (one game)

Mobley's 24-point, 11-rebound, two-block effort across 37 minutes in Game 5 featured a postseason-best scoring haul for the fourth-year forward and served as a fitting way, albeit in defeat, of closing out a strong playoff run following his career-best regular season.

