NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 19

We have six games on Sunday's slate, which features a battle for supremacy in LA and a potential playoff preview matchup in Milwaukee. I've got you covered with my best recommendations for FanDuel with the action tipping off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

ORL Goga Bitadze (concussion) - OUT

ORL Jalen Suggs (back) - OUT

Wendell Carter ($5,700) will hold on to a starting role with Bitadze still recovering, and a production boost for Cole Anthony ($6,500) is still in play while Suggs is out.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Paul George (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Guerschon Yabusele (knee) - OUT

PHI Caleb Martin (groin) - OUT

Andre Drummond ($5,600) has shed his injury tag, so he'll likely draw the start under center amid the two key interior absences. George still has a shot to play Sunday, so I'll refrain from recommending a replacement.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) - OUT

SGA will probably go, though his wrist injury is worth monitoring. He missed Friday, but it was also the tail end of a back-to-back. As for Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams ($5,200) will eventually settle into this role for the next couple of weeks.

BKN Cameron Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Noah Clowney ($4,900) will start again if Johnson misses out while Ziaire Williams ($5,300) will also offer some impact.

POR Deandre Ayton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

The results from Robert Williams weren't great in his spot start, so I'll refrain from a recommendation here.

LAL Anthony Davis (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Though Davis is a frequent tenant on the injury report, he just logged an absence. I doubt he wants to miss the crosstown rivalry, but LeBron James ($9,800) will put the team on his shoulders if he can't make it.

LAC James Harden (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Ivica Zubac (back) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Norman Powell (back) - QUESTIONABLE

It's possible all three will make it due to the high-visibility rivalry matchup, but give the lineup a look closer to lock to find a potential exploit.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players at $10k or above, a significant number for a six-game slate. Of the group, Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) shapes up as the steadiest option, yet Domantas Sabonis' ($10,300) has an excellent matchup against the Wizards. To ensure a more balanced lineup, I wouldn't stack both, but spending up on either player is acceptable.

We already mentioned James as a potential target, though the $9k range lists other excellent options to consider. De'Aaron Fox ($9,200) is my favorite call among the trio of top-flight guards.

I'll consider Jalen Williams ($8,600) against the Nets as we reach the bottom of the elite pile, and I'm also a big fan of Nikola Vucevic ($8,100) against Portland especially if Ayton takes a seat again.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jordan Poole, WAS ($7,400) @ SAC

Though the matchup is challenging, it's a short trip for Poole and company from the Bay Area and the guard has been largely matchup-proof of late. I'd love if his salary were a little lower, but he offers upside potential against a Fox/Monk backcourt combo that's more offense than defense.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,000) vs. WAS

I'm a fan of several Kings Sunday. And while Fox, Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are all on my radar, I like Murray at a salary that's hard to beat. He's a good candidate for another double-double in this spot and tends to stick around in games even when they get out of hand.

Brook Lopez, MIL ($6,000) vs. PHI

I'm sold on Vucevic, yet Lopez is another solid option against a shorthanded Philly backcourt. Andre Drummond isn't an easy draw by any means, but Lopez has the size and skill to handle him. And with other absences on the roster, it'll be easy for him to stretch the floor and potentially sink a long-range shot or two.

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($5,500) @ SAC

It's hard to go wrong with Kyle Kuzma ($6,300), yet I like the discount and the SG/SF eligibility for Coulibaly as he's due for a favorable outing after a poor performance against the Warriors.

Trevelin Queen, ORL ($4,800) vs. DEN

If you're looking for a contrarian budget option, look no further than Queen as he's carved out a decent role during Orlando's injury struggles. Though his eligibility is limited to SF, I'm going to use him liberally if I take three elites. And even with some risk here, Queen is trending up with two solid efforts this week.

ALSO:

The tepid performance from Portland's backcourt on Saturday gives me pause regarding Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, but they're worth a shot if you believe in a bounceback.

