NBA Trade Deadline: NBA Championship Odds Updates Post-Deadline

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

NBA Championship Odds Movement after the NBA Trade Deadline

With the NBA trade deadline over, we've seen NBA championship odds shift. Tons of trades occurred, including some blockbuster moves like the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis deal and the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area.

The dust is now starting to settle and the best online sportsbooks are reacting to the new-look rosters across the league and what it means for the championship chase. Let's dig into the biggest changes in the NBA Championship odds markets.

Who has the best odds to win the NBA championship?

The Oklahoma City Thunder still have the best odds to win the NBA Finals at +230 on DraftKings. They're one of three squads to be shorter than 10-to-1, with the Boston Celtics landing at +250 on DraftKings and the Cavaliers (+850) on FanDuel.

What are the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals odds?

The Lakers have moved up to +1900 on FanDuel to win the NBA title -- sixth-best in the league. Before acquiring Luka Doncic and Mark Williams, the Lakers were +6500. You can also find the Lakers at +750 odds to win the Western Conference at FanDuel, which is third in the NBA -- behind just the Thunder (+100) and Denver Nuggets (+600).

What are the Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals odds?

In swapping out Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the Mavericks' title odds have decreased on FanDuel from +2000 to +3500 -- 10th in the NBA. Dallas is also +2100 to win the Western Conference, which ranks seventh.

Golden State Warriors NBA championship odds

Before acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, the Warriors were +9000 to win the NBA title on FanDuel. Now, with Butler's addition, Golden State is +6500. The Warriors' odds to win the Western Conference also shifted from +6500 to +3000, which ranks ninth in the conference.

How did De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine being traded affect NBA title odds?

When the San Antonio Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox, their NBA championship odds on FanDuel changed from 300-to-1 to 130-to-1. That's a 0.7% implied probability. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings' odds went in the other direction. Before trading for Zach LaVine, their odds were 140-to-1. After, they're sitting at 420-to-1.