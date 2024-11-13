NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have 11 games on the docket for Wednesday, and I'll be running down my favorite endorsements for FanDuel's array of contests. Wednesday's headline contest is the $15 $300k Clutch Shot, with a $100k guarantee at the top.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Grizzlies-Lakers matchup wins the projected total, but given Memphis' injuries, we didn't give much attention to them. We also left LeBron James and Anthony Davis out of our list, but it's still a good spot for both All-Stars to dominate. The only game we didn't touch was the Timberwolves-Trail Blazers game, so I would explore the first units to find some contrarian value.

INJURIES

MIL Damian Lillard (concussion) - Doubtful

Lillard will be out until he clears protocols, which is unlikely to happen before Wednesday's game. Ryan Rollins ($3,700) was building a great line before exiting the game with a shoulder injury, and he's the best pivot if he returns. Otherwise, AJ Green ($4,100) is the budget pivot.

CLE Jarrett Allen (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

If Allen is out, I'll avoid his direct replacement and funnel more usage to Evan Mobley ($8,200).

PHX Bradley Beal (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

PHX Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) - OUT

PHIX Kevin Durant (calf) - OUT

Beal is a new addition to Phoenix's injury report, and Grayson Allen ($4,200) would be my best guess if he misses. More production could also shift to Tyus Jones ($6,000). Mason Plumlee ($5,500) will fill in for Nurkic if he misses again.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players above the 10k threshold, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) is the best value opportunity in the group. You could also employ Victor Wembanyama ($11,400) and his dual eligibility in an exploit spot against the Wizards.

In the 9k range, Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) remains a nightly add against a short-handed Phoenix squad. In the 8k range, several spots might be worthwhile, starting with Brandon Ingram ($8,500). DeMar DeRozan's ($8,000) salary is still too low relative to his production, and he brings valuable SF/PF eligibility to the table.

Also consider: Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($8,400) @ ORL

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,800) @ HOU

Matchups are irrelevant for Zubac right now. Until his salary goes above 8k, I will continue my endorsement for Zubac despite the oversized role he carries. I think he's an injury designation waiting to happen, as he's unaccustomed to this kind of usage, but he is still responding well to the increase.

Paul George, PHI ($7,400) vs. CLE

While tonight is a tough matchup against the Cavs, it's hard to argue with an endorsement for George, who balled out against the Knicks last night. The back-to-back is a slight concern, but George's numbers are on an upward trend as he hits the 10-game mark.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($6,800) @ NYK

Given the team's current injury issues, Giddey is in a place to succeed. Zach LaVine is probable but will probably be on a minute restriction, and he's the only player who could threaten Giddey's run right now. We'll be forced to re-evaluate his value once LaVine is fully back, but there may be room for both of them in the first unit given Lonzo Ball's (hand) injury issues.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,500) @ MIL

Although Harris isn't quite a 'set-it-and-forget-it' candidate, he's getting very close to matchup-proof in his new home. Recent production indicates he'll hit 5x value at this salary more often than not, and stopping him will be up to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also consider: Chris Paul, SAS ($5,900) vs. WAS

VALUE PLAYS

Our injury report has several budget options available. Since there are so many sub-6k value spots to choose from, I've made a list of my favorite budget plays for each FanDuel position.

PG D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($5,300) vs. MEM

SG Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($5,900) @ SAS

SF Javonte Green, NOP ($4,800) @ OKC

PF Moritz Wagner, ORL ($5,000) vs, IND

C Nic Claxton, BKN ($5,900) vs. BOS

