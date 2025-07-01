The 2024-25 season was unseemly for the Philadelphia 76ers and anybody using NBA betting promo codes to sign up and wager on them. The 21st century has seen some major ups and downs for the franchise, with seven straight playoff berths and five trips to the Eastern Conference Semifinals between 2017 and 2024.

During the past 25 years, several Sixers have stood tall, warranting a spot on Philly's All-Quarter-Century team. That got the team at RotoWire.com thinking about who should be on the club's team for the 21st century. Here they are:

Philadelphia 76ers All-Quarter Century Team Members

These players have been chosen by RotoWire based on a starting five with two guards, two forwards and a center.

Tyrese Maxey (2020 to present)

Maxey is only 24 years old, but the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky has already cemented his status as a modern Sixers icon. He has made 46.1% of his shots and averaged 19.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 318 games with the club over the past half a decade. During that time, Maxey earned the NBA Most Improved award (in 2023-24) and reached an All-Star Game during that same campaign. While the 2024-25 season wasn't Maxey's finest, the same can be said about many of Philly's starters, with the Eastern Conference stalwarts looking to rebound when the ball tips off this fall in the City of Brotherly Love. We'll see how their futures odds with legal sportsbooks shake out.

Allen Iverson (2000 to 2006 and 2009 to 2010)

Few names are attached at the hip of a franchise quite like Iverson's. He is sixth on the club's all-time win share leaderboard (with 79.7), according to basketball-reference, just ahead of Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (71.2) and fellow All-Quarter Century team member Joel Embiid. In 722 games with the Sixers, Iverson averaged 27.6 points per game and dished out 6.1 assists while making eight straight All-Star Game appearances between 1999-2000 and 2006-07. He was named league MVP in 2000-01, speaking to his impact on the court for Philly. Iverson went on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, but he'll forever be etched into history as a franchise cornerstone for the Sixers.

Andre Iguodala (2004 to 2012)

The man once dubbed "The other AI" helped Iverson guide Philly to new heights between 2004 and 2012, making the All-Star Game in 2011-12 and being a Defensive Player of the Year contender during the eight years he spent with the club. In 615 games with the Sixers, Iguodala averaged 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, ranking 10th on the Sixers' win share leaderboard at 61.2. Iguodala provided much of the defensive mettle that guided Philly to five playoff berths during his eight years in the City of Brotherly Love.

Tobias Harris (2019 to 2024)

Harris bounced around the NBA before landing in Philly in 2018, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers. But the forward's brightest days were with the Sixers, where he averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 378 games. In total, Harris posted 32.8 win shares with Philly, with 18.1 of those on offense and 14.8 coming on the defensive end, amounting to nearly half of his career total of 75.3 win shares and 32.5 win shares on defense.

Joel Embiid (2016 to Present)

The fifth and final member of the top Sixers in the past 25 years is the only man besides Iverson to win an MVP with the franchise in that time. Embiid became the fifth (and most recent) Philly player to do so in 2022-23. That year, Embiid averaged 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds, racking up a career high 12.3 win shares in 66 games. The center was the MVP runner-up in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and made the All-Star Game each year between 2017-18 and 2023-24. The 30-year-old struggled to stay healthy last season, playing 19 games and averaging 23.8 ppg and 8.2 rpg, but Embiid enters 2025 as one of the sport's brightest stars. Philly will look to use his talents to springboard their way to competitiveness during the 2025-26 regular season