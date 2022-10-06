Preseason NBA DFS - How to Play, Winning Strategies

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

The 2022-23 NBA Season is right around the corner. But in the meantime, preseason action is underway. In this article, I will dive into the basics and nuances of preseason DFS strategy and the best ways to build your lineup. DraftKings and FanDuel offer contests for each nightly slate, which typically includes a handful of games.

Building Your Lineup

DraftKings Lineup: PG, SG, SF, PF, C, G, F, Utility

FanDuel Lineup: PG, PG, SG, SG, SF, SF, PF, PF, C

DraftKings gives you more roster flexibility with looser position requirements. It's easier to build more unique lineups on DK, while FD will require leaving salary on the table or going with more low-rostered players to have a contrarian build.

Finding Minutes - One of the key things to the preseason is simply finding players that are going to be on the court the most. Starters typically only play around 17-23 minutes in the preseason. That's not to say that bench players will see 30+ minutes, however, as teams will usually go much deeper than a standard 9-10 man rotation. Typically, around 15 players will see the floor, and some bench players may see around 25 minutes. Star players also don't have the same appeal compared to the regular season. While Stephen Curry may be a big name, he only played 13 minutes in the first preseason game and was outscored by four players on the bench.

Injury Updates - Paying close attention to RotoWire's NBA news updates, as well as the RotoWire NBA Twitter account, for last-minute information is a good way to avoid having zeroes in your lineup. Unlike the regular season, injury news tends to be harder to come by during the preseason, as there isn't the same amount of coverage, and it's common for healthy players to be rested. Our DFS Optimizer shows players as GTD if there is a questionable status. We zero out projections for players that are out and boost minutes to players that are likely to be affected, but it's also a good idea to think ahead about potential changes for questionable players, as starting lineups in the NBA often come out shortly before tip-off.

Think Upside - If you're playing large GPPs, build a lineup that has a high ceiling. Which under-the-radar players are most capable of putting up a 30+ point fantasy performance? In the first preseason game, it was the Warriors' James Wiseman that posted 20 points (8-of-11 shooting) and nine boards in 23 minutes. Players with high usage rates, younger players and recent draft picks of that team are good candidates. Those players tend to perform better under less pressure and against weaker competition, while the team will want to get those players minutes to see what they have in their up-and-comers.

