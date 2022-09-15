NBA Fantasy Mock Draft: Expert League Top 200 Results

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

With the NBA's first preseason game later this month (Sep. 30), fantasy draft season is right around the corner. With RotoWire's 2022-23 NBA Fantasy Draft Kit going live recently, it felt like a good time for the members of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball Podcast to get together for an early draft to help establish a Top 200. While our Fantasy Basketball Projections are live, it's useful to get a feel for how managers actually act on draft day. There's no better way to do that than to actually participate in a draft. Looking at NBA Fantasy ADP data is also useful.

To best have the draft reflect rankings, we set up a 200-deep, best-ball-style, no-pickups league with plenty of starter flexibility. Below are the basic rules:

Five-person league

40-man rosters; 20 starters; lineup set weekly (5 Guards, 5 Forwards, 2 Centers, 8 Flex)

Roto scoring, 8-category

No waivers, no trades

Read on to find our analysis of this draft in a roundtable format. Full results and team rosters are available at the bottom of the page.

Which player was the most surprising Top 50 selection (in relation to their draft position)?

Alex: We saw three Timberwolves go in the Top 17 – Towns (7), Edwards (16) and Gobert (17). Something has to give there, or the Wolves are a title contender. If I have to single out one that I'm concerned about, it's Towns. He's long been one of the most underrated fantasy options, but I'm worried the transition to power forward will hurt more than help. He's coming off a career-low 9.8 boards per game, and I think his assists (3.6) will also decrease as Edwards/Russell + Gobert pick-and-rolls become more frequent. An increased diet of threes for Towns will be nice – in 2019-20 he made 3.3 per game at 41.2 percent – but will things balance out for him to continue being a first-round value? I'm skeptical.

Nick: It's difficult to point to a single player who doesn't belong in the top-50, but a few guys who went a little too high for me were Kyrie Irving (22), Zion Williamson (26) and Kristaps Porzingis (44). In a unique league like this, managers are better-positioned to handle missed games, but Irving and Porzingis, in particular, are as close to my do not draft under any circumstances list as it gets.

James: I wasn't surprised by any one pick, but I think in general, free-throw percentage was weighed less heavily than in a normal league, as we're all starting 20 players per week, so each individual player will have less of an impact on that category. Guys like James Harden, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal went later than they should in a normal 12-team, 8-cat roto league, and guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, and Zion Williamson arguably went higher than they should in a normal-sized league.

Shannon: Seeing Ja Morant (ADP 13) and Bradley Beal (ADP 23) drop to picks 29 and 42, respectively, were two of the bigger surprises inside the top 50. Each player has durability concerns, but so do numerous players selected higher in the draft. Also, Myles Turner as a top-40 pick seems like a reach. We have Turner ranked higher than most other outlets, but it's still eye-opening to see him be selected 20 spots higher than his current ADP.

Ken: I was a little surprised by Alex's "all or nothing" approach by taking both LeBron James (12) and Anthony Davis (19). Also, Anthony Edwards at 20 (Shannon) was surprising. Edwards certainly has upside, but he's still battling KAT and Russell for shots. (Russell would be wise to give up shots to Edwards more often).

Which pick of yours inside the Top 150 do you feel was the best value?

Alex: I think it's a tie between Bradley Beal at 42 and Jamal Murray at 69. To me, both are clear bounceback candidates with proven upside two rounds above where I got them. Ultimately, I think I got them at their floor – when it's guys this talented, it's hard to argue against that.

Nick: I felt like I got most of my early picks at cost, but I was happy to land Damian Lillard at 13 and Paul George at 18. More than anything, though, those draft slots speak to how much elite talent there is at the top of the league right now. Further down, I liked my values on Clint Capela (78), Jaren Jackson (103) and Harrison Barnes (118). Capela is one of my favorite bounce-back candidates, Jackson could be a steal if he returns more quickly than expected, and Barnes has long been one of the most boring-but-dependable fantasy assets.

James: I like Brandon Clarke a lot at pick 107. He could be a borderline top-50 fantasy option while Jaren Jackson is out, and Jackson could always get re-injured, so there's a lot of upside there. At the very least, he's a great source of blocks at this stage of the draft.

Shannon: Russell Westbrook at pick 115 is easily the best value pick of the draft. I understand the hesitation, and while he's quite a bit more valuable in points-based formats, Westbrook averaged 18-7-7 for the Lakers last season and will have a prominent role again this year. He should be a top-80 pick in most formats.

Ken: Jimmy Butler at pick 30 should be pure value. Ditto for Robert Williams at 31, if he stays healthy. Time Lord could lead the league in blocked shots.

Outside of the Top 150, which player has the best shot of returning Top 75 (true standard league starter) value?

Alex: You can interpret this in different ways. Some players fall into a "if the guy ahead of them suffers an injury, they're must-roster" category. That includes guys like Andre Drummond (199), Richaun Holmes (194), Davion Mitchell (180), Tyus Jones (173), Isaiah Hartenstein (154) and others – usually point guards and centers fall into that category. From a pure opportunity or improvement standpoint, I think there are cases for Chris Duarte (152), Brook Lopez (155), JaVale McGee (158) – if he somehow sees 24 minutes – and dare I say Talen Horton-Tucker (164) if he ends up as a starter in Utah? With the Lakers' Big 3 off the court last season, THT averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per 36 minutes.

Nick: On my roster, it's probably Bojan Bogdanovic, should he land in an advantageous spot. There's a case to be made for JaVale McGee, if he plays enough minutes and racks up blocks. League-wide, I liked the selections of Kevin Huerter (Shannon, 156), Joe Harris (Alex, 182) and Dorian Finney-Smith (Ken, 170). Finney-Smith finished 65th in 8-cat total value last season.

James: This is a crazy thing to say, but we're talking about long shots with anyone in this range: I think Talen Horton-Tucker could be a great all-around contributor this season. I love the idea of betting on young players who move away from LeBron James — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso are some recent examples. It's really hard to get opportunities to develop as an on-ball creator when playing with LeBron and sometimes young players don't play as much as they should with him since he prefers veterans, so there's probably a sense of freedom when you go somewhere new. I expect Danny Ainge to still trade Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson in the near future. If I'm wrong about that, then my THT, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen love will end up being way off, but Ainge is very motivated to lose as many games as possible this year. THT, Sexton and Markkanen are prime players to tank with, as they can play an entertaining yet ineffective brand of basketball.

Shannon: If James Wiseman can carve out 25-28 mpg, he has the necessary skillset to provide top 75 value. I also like rookies Tari Eason and Mark Williams, as both could carve out significant roles.

Ken: I took Grayson Allen at 151, so I should probably defend that move. If Middleton's wrist injury bleeds into the season, MIL will need more outside shooting from Allen. For the first 22 games of last season, Allen started and posted 14.0 points, 3.2 triples, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 46/88/43. I'd love a full-season of that production. Jonathan Kuminga certainly has the talent, but there is a lack of shots available in GS.

Aside from your own team, whose final five picks have the highest upside?

Alex: Honestly, I think everyone's final five picks have a nice mix of high-floor talent and upside fliers – exactly the kind of mix you want for this league type. From a high-floor perspective, I like Ken's final handful – Davion Mitchell, Poku, Strus, Jordan Clarkson, Thybulle. Upside-wise, I like James' final group, especially the final three of Tre Mann, Richaun Holmes and Gary Payton. I don't expect Payton to get drafted in standard leagues obviously since he was drafted 197th here, but Portland's roster is really thin and also backcourt-heavy, so I expect Payton to be out there a lot in small-ball lineups. Mann showed flashes for OKC last year, and Holmes will be a must-roster player if Sabonis gets hurt.

Nick: For the record, I was going to take OJ Mayo with my final pick – he was in the player pool, sue me – but then I remembered that this league does not have transactions or waivers. It's close between all five teams, but I like Alex's final five picks the most. Harris was a steal at 182, Cody Martin (192) could play more with Miles Bridges seemingly out of the picture, and Andre Drummond (199) always finds his way into minutes. If Nikola Vucevic goes down, Drummond could be up to his old tricks.

James: For upside, I really like Shannon's run of James Wiseman, Bones Hyland, Mark Williams, Josh Primo and Obi Toppin. Williams and Primo have clear opportunities, while Wiseman, Hyland and Toppin only need one injury ahead of them to get a significant bump in value.

Shannon: Obviously, my final five picks have the highest upside by a considerable margin. Excluding my team, I give the slight edge to Ken due to my infatuation of Aleksej Pokusevski. With Chet Holmgren out for the year, Poku could see a ton of minutes for OKC this season.

Ken: I'll go with Alex's bottom-5. Chris Duarte should get plenty of shots in Indy. Who knows what the Jazz will look like this season – Malik Beasley could see major minutes for Utah. KCP will be a lineup lock for Denver. A healthy Joe Harris will be sorely needed in Brooklyn. Nerlens Noel could start in Detroit.

How do you feel about your team?

Alex: I've dubbed my squad the "All-Ambulance First Team". I ended up with a lot of guys I actually prefer not to draft – Anthony Davis (19), Kyrie Irving (22), Kawhi Leonard (32), and I even have my concern about Kevin Durant (9). But, at some point, they become too valuable to pass up, and that's what happened. At the same time, I feel good about the rest of my squad, so I think I'll survive my team's inevitable injury woes.

Nick: It's tough to not feel good about your roster in a league this shallow, but I was thrilled with my Doncic-Curry-Lillard start. I wasn't overly concerned with positions in this draft, and I made a point to load up on centers as the rounds passed. Overall, I feel like I came away with a healthy mix of dependability and calculated upside.

James: I really like my team. I executed my strategy of building around centers and point guards, given the relative scarcity of top-100 players who offer significant contributions in blocks or assists. I got a lot of "my guys" in the middle rounds with Jalen Green, Franz Wagner, D'Angelo Russell, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. I was also able to implement Wolves (KAT, Gobert, Russell) and Cavs (Garland, Mobley, Mitchell) stacks. Those two teams arguably have more riding on this regular season than any other teams. The regular season is their time to go all out and try to get home court in the first round, so I think the stars will play a ton. They also have to lean on their stars, as that's where the offense will have to come from, given how top-heavy both teams are.

Shannon: I took some risks (Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons), but I feel my team has one of the higher floors and ceilings on paper.

Ken: I joked during the draft that in a 5-team league, everyone's squad looks amazing. It's true. For my squad, when you've got Jokic at center, everything feels rosy. I expect to bank some cash.

What is your biggest takeaway from this draft?

Alex: Drafting against these guys sucks. This is the smallest and most insulated expert draft I've been in, and it's brutal. Players always slip down the draft board, but it's not like in casual or even semi-casual leagues. But the positive is that I feel confident using our draft board as reference when drafting for other leagues. If I want Collin Sexton, I know that I'll probably have to pull the trigger before pick 76. If I want Dejounte Murray, I can wait until pick 35, etc.

Nick: The league is loaded. It doesn't matter how you splice the number of rounds – there is a ton of talent all the way into the 100-120 range. When we return to doing "normal" drafts with 10, 12 or 14 teams, I'm going to have to constantly remind myself that Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler and Fred VanVleet won't be available in the sixth round.

James: I know it was mostly just an exercise, but I like the idea of doing a really small fantasy basketball league like this (five teams). You get way more of your targets than you would in a normal-sized draft, and injuries will be less of a factor in who wins, given that we were each able to draft 40 of the top 200. Both of those factors should mean that skill counts for more relative to luck than in a 10- or 12-team league.

Shannon: Drafters are scared away by last year's duds, such as Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard. While each player is risky, any of the three could turn into a league-winning pick, if healthy.

Ken: Make an early play for the leaders on rebuilding squads. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen will be gems in Utah. Tyrese Haliburton will be pure fire in Indy. Spurs Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones will be undervalued.

