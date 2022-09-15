RotoWire Partners
NBA Fantasy Mock Draft: Expert League Top 200 Results

NBA Fantasy Mock Draft: Expert League Top 200 Results

Written by 
James Anderson 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
Nick Whalen 
September 15, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

With the NBA's first preseason game later this month (Sep. 30), fantasy draft season is right around the corner. With RotoWire's 2022-23 NBA Fantasy Draft Kit going live recently, it felt like a good time for the members of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball Podcast to get together for an early draft to help establish a Top 200. While our Fantasy Basketball Projections are live, it's useful to get a feel for how managers actually act on draft day. There's no better way to do that than to actually participate in a draft. Looking at NBA Fantasy ADP data is also useful.

To best have the draft reflect rankings, we set up a 200-deep, best-ball-style, no-pickups league with plenty of starter flexibility. Below are the basic rules:

  • Five-person league
  • 40-man rosters; 20 starters; lineup set weekly (5 Guards, 5 Forwards, 2 Centers, 8 Flex)
  • Roto scoring, 8-category
  • No waivers, no trades

Read on to find our analysis of this draft in a roundtable format. Full results and team rosters are available at the bottom of the page.

Which player was the most surprising Top 50 selection (in relation to their draft position)? 

Alex:  We saw three Timberwolves go in the Top 17 – Towns (7), Edwards (16) and Gobert (17). Something has to give there, or the Wolves are a title contender. If I have to single out one that I'm concerned about, it's Towns. He's long been one of the most underrated fantasy options, but I'm worried the transition to power forward will hurt more than help. He's coming off a career-low 9.8 boards per game, and I think his assists (3.6) will also decrease as Edwards/Russell + Gobert pick-and-rolls become more frequent. An increased diet of threes for Towns will be nice – in 2019-20 he made 3.3 per game at 41.2 percent – but will things balance out for him to continue being a first-round value? I'm skeptical.

Nick: It's difficult to point to a single player who doesn't belong in the top-50, but a few guys who went a little too high for me were Kyrie Irving (22), Zion Williamson (26) and Kristaps Porzingis (44). In a unique league like this, managers are better-positioned to handle missed games, but Irving and Porzingis, in particular, are as close to my do not draft under any circumstances list as it gets.

James: I wasn't surprised by any one pick, but I think in general, free-throw percentage was weighed less heavily than in a normal league, as we're all starting 20 players per week, so each individual player will have less of an impact on that category. Guys like James Harden, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal went later than they should in a normal 12-team, 8-cat roto league, and guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, and Zion Williamson arguably went higher than they should in a normal-sized league.

Shannon: Seeing Ja Morant (ADP 13) and Bradley Beal (ADP 23) drop to picks 29 and 42, respectively, were two of the bigger surprises inside the top 50. Each player has durability concerns, but so do numerous players selected higher in the draft. Also, Myles Turner as a top-40 pick seems like a reach. We have Turner ranked higher than most other outlets, but it's still eye-opening to see him be selected 20 spots higher than his current ADP. 

Ken: I was a little surprised by Alex's "all or nothing" approach by taking both LeBron James (12) and Anthony Davis (19).  Also, Anthony Edwards at 20 (Shannon) was surprising.  Edwards certainly has upside, but he's still battling KAT and Russell for shots.  (Russell would be wise to give up shots to Edwards more often).

Watch on Youtube: Top 7 Offseason Moves Impacting Fantasy Basketball Drafts

Which pick of yours inside the Top 150 do you feel was the best value?

Alex: I think it's a tie between Bradley Beal at 42 and Jamal Murray at 69. To me, both are clear bounceback candidates with proven upside two rounds above where I got them. Ultimately, I think I got them at their floor – when it's guys this talented, it's hard to argue against that.

Nick: I felt like I got most of my early picks at cost, but I was happy to land Damian Lillard at 13 and Paul George at 18. More than anything, though, those draft slots speak to how much elite talent there is at the top of the league right now. Further down, I liked my values on Clint Capela (78), Jaren Jackson (103) and Harrison Barnes (118). Capela is one of my favorite bounce-back candidates, Jackson could be a steal if he returns more quickly than expected, and Barnes has long been one of the most boring-but-dependable fantasy assets.

James: I like Brandon Clarke a lot at pick 107. He could be a borderline top-50 fantasy option while Jaren Jackson is out, and Jackson could always get re-injured, so there's a lot of upside there. At the very least, he's a great source of blocks at this stage of the draft.

Shannon: Russell Westbrook at pick 115 is easily the best value pick of the draft. I understand the hesitation, and while he's quite a bit more valuable in points-based formats, Westbrook averaged 18-7-7 for the Lakers last season and will have a prominent role again this year. He should be a top-80 pick in most formats. 

Ken: Jimmy Butler at pick 30 should be pure value. Ditto for Robert Williams at 31, if he stays healthy.  Time Lord could lead the league in blocked shots.

Interested in betting on the NBA? Check out the latest NBA Futures

Outside of the Top 150, which player has the best shot of returning Top 75 (true standard league starter) value?

Alex: You can interpret this in different ways. Some players fall into a "if the guy ahead of them suffers an injury, they're must-roster" category. That includes guys like Andre Drummond (199), Richaun Holmes (194), Davion Mitchell (180), Tyus Jones (173), Isaiah Hartenstein (154) and others – usually point guards and centers fall into that category. From a pure opportunity or improvement standpoint, I think there are cases for Chris Duarte (152), Brook Lopez (155), JaVale McGee (158) – if he somehow sees 24 minutes – and dare I say Talen Horton-Tucker (164) if he ends up as a starter in Utah? With the Lakers' Big 3 off the court last season, THT averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per 36 minutes.

Nick: On my roster, it's probably Bojan Bogdanovic, should he land in an advantageous spot. There's a case to be made for JaVale McGee, if he plays enough minutes and racks up blocks. League-wide, I liked the selections of Kevin Huerter (Shannon, 156), Joe Harris (Alex, 182) and Dorian Finney-Smith (Ken, 170). Finney-Smith finished 65th in 8-cat total value last season.

James: This is a crazy thing to say, but we're talking about long shots with anyone in this range: I think Talen Horton-Tucker could be a great all-around contributor this season. I love the idea of betting on young players who move away from LeBron JamesBrandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso are some recent examples. It's really hard to get opportunities to develop as an on-ball creator when playing with LeBron and sometimes young players don't play as much as they should with him since he prefers veterans, so there's probably a sense of freedom when you go somewhere new. I expect Danny Ainge to still trade Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson in the near future. If I'm wrong about that, then my THT, Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen love will end up being way off, but Ainge is very motivated to lose as many games as possible this year. THT, Sexton and Markkanen are prime players to tank with, as they can play an entertaining yet ineffective brand of basketball.

Shannon: If James Wiseman can carve out 25-28 mpg, he has the necessary skillset to provide top 75 value. I also like rookies Tari Eason and Mark Williams, as both could carve out significant roles. 

Ken: I took Grayson Allen at 151, so I should probably defend that move.  If Middleton's wrist injury bleeds into the season, MIL will need more outside shooting from Allen. For the first 22 games of last season, Allen started and posted 14.0 points, 3.2 triples, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 46/88/43. I'd love a full-season of that production. Jonathan Kuminga certainly has the talent, but there is a lack of shots available in GS.

NBA Podcast: Favorite Late-Round Fantasy Basketball Targets

Aside from your own team, whose final five picks have the highest upside?

Alex: Honestly, I think everyone's final five picks have a nice mix of high-floor talent and upside fliers – exactly the kind of mix you want for this league type. From a high-floor perspective, I like Ken's final handful – Davion Mitchell, Poku, Strus, Jordan Clarkson, Thybulle. Upside-wise, I like James' final group, especially the final three of Tre Mann, Richaun Holmes and Gary Payton. I don't expect Payton to get drafted in standard leagues obviously since he was drafted 197th here, but Portland's roster is really thin and also backcourt-heavy, so I expect Payton to be out there a lot in small-ball lineups. Mann showed flashes for OKC last year, and Holmes will be a must-roster player if Sabonis gets hurt.

Nick: For the record, I was going to take OJ Mayo with my final pick – he was in the player pool, sue me – but then I remembered that this league does not have transactions or waivers. It's close between all five teams, but I like Alex's final five picks the most. Harris was a steal at 182, Cody Martin (192) could play more with Miles Bridges seemingly out of the picture, and Andre Drummond (199) always finds his way into minutes. If Nikola Vucevic goes down, Drummond could be up to his old tricks.

James: For upside, I really like Shannon's run of James Wiseman, Bones Hyland, Mark Williams, Josh Primo and Obi Toppin. Williams and Primo have clear opportunities, while Wiseman, Hyland and Toppin only need one injury ahead of them to get a significant bump in value.

Shannon: Obviously, my final five picks have the highest upside by a considerable margin. Excluding my team, I give the slight edge to Ken due to my infatuation of Aleksej Pokusevski. With Chet Holmgren out for the year, Poku could see a ton of minutes for OKC this season. 

Ken: I'll go with Alex's bottom-5. Chris Duarte should get plenty of shots in Indy.  Who knows what the Jazz will look like this season – Malik Beasley could see major minutes for Utah. KCP will be a lineup lock for Denver. A healthy Joe Harris will be sorely needed in Brooklyn.  Nerlens Noel could start in Detroit.

Which rookies are worth drafting? Read Nick Whalen's Fantasy Basketball Rookies Preview

How do you feel about your team?

Alex: I've dubbed my squad the "All-Ambulance First Team". I ended up with a lot of guys I actually prefer not to draft – Anthony Davis (19), Kyrie Irving (22), Kawhi Leonard (32), and I even have my concern about Kevin Durant (9). But, at some point, they become too valuable to pass up, and that's what happened. At the same time, I feel good about the rest of my squad, so I think I'll survive my team's inevitable injury woes.

Nick: It's tough to not feel good about your roster in a league this shallow, but I was thrilled with my Doncic-Curry-Lillard start. I wasn't overly concerned with positions in this draft, and I made a point to load up on centers as the rounds passed. Overall, I feel like I came away with a healthy mix of dependability and calculated upside.

James: I really like my team. I executed my strategy of building around centers and point guards, given the relative scarcity of top-100 players who offer significant contributions in blocks or assists. I got a lot of "my guys" in the middle rounds with Jalen Green, Franz Wagner, D'Angelo Russell, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. I was also able to implement Wolves (KAT, Gobert, Russell) and Cavs (Garland, Mobley, Mitchell) stacks. Those two teams arguably have more riding on this regular season than any other teams. The regular season is their time to go all out and try to get home court in the first round, so I think the stars will play a ton. They also have to lean on their stars, as that's where the offense will have to come from, given how top-heavy both teams are.

Shannon: I took some risks (Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons), but I feel my team has one of the higher floors and ceilings on paper. 

Ken: I joked during the draft that in a 5-team league, everyone's squad looks amazing. It's true. For my squad, when you've got Jokic at center, everything feels rosy.  I expect to bank some cash.

NBA Injury Analysis: Realistic Expectations for Zion, Kawhi, Other Stars Returning From Injury

What is your biggest takeaway from this draft?

Alex: Drafting against these guys sucks. This is the smallest and most insulated expert draft I've been in, and it's brutal. Players always slip down the draft board, but it's not like in casual or even semi-casual leagues. But the positive is that I feel confident using our draft board as reference when drafting for other leagues. If I want Collin Sexton, I know that I'll probably have to pull the trigger before pick 76. If I want Dejounte Murray, I can wait until pick 35, etc.

Nick: The league is loaded. It doesn't matter how you splice the number of rounds – there is a ton of talent all the way into the 100-120 range. When we return to doing "normal" drafts with 10, 12 or 14 teams, I'm going to have to constantly remind myself that Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler and Fred VanVleet won't be available in the sixth round.

James: I know it was mostly just an exercise, but I like the idea of doing a really small fantasy basketball league like this (five teams). You get way more of your targets than you would in a normal-sized draft, and injuries will be less of a factor in who wins, given that we were each able to draft 40 of the top 200. Both of those factors should mean that skill counts for more relative to luck than in a 10- or 12-team league.

Shannon: Drafters are scared away by last year's duds, such as Ben Simmons, Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard. While each player is risky, any of the three could turn into a league-winning pick, if healthy. 

Ken: Make an early play for the leaders on rebuilding squads.  Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen will be gems in Utah. Tyrese Haliburton will be pure fire in Indy. Spurs Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones will be undervalued.

NBA Team Previews: Analysis of every team's offseason 

Draft Results

RndKenAlexNickJamesShannon
1

Nikola Jokic

DEN (C)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIL (PF)

Luka Doncic

DAL (PG)

Joel Embiid

PHI (C)

Jayson Tatum

BOS (SF)

2

Trae Young

ATL (PG)

Kevin Durant

BKN (SF)

Stephen Curry

GS (PG)

Karl-Anthony Towns

MIN (C)

James Harden

PHI (SG)

3

LaMelo Ball

CHA (PG)

LeBron James

LAL (SF)

Damian Lillard

POR (PG)

Darius Garland

CLE (PG)

Tyrese Haliburton

IND (PG)

4

Devin Booker

PHO (SG)

Anthony Davis

LAL (PF)

Paul George

LAC (SF)

Rudy Gobert

MIN (C)

Anthony Edwards

MIN (SG)

5

Domantas Sabonis

SAC (PF)

Kyrie Irving

BKN (PG)

Bam Adebayo

MIA (C)

Cade Cunningham

DET (PG)

Pascal Siakam

TOR (PF)

6

Jimmy Butler

MIA (SF)

Ja Morant

MEM (PG)

Fred VanVleet

TOR (PG)

Evan Mobley

CLE (C)

Zion Williamson

NO (PF)

7

Robert Williams

BOS (C)

Kawhi Leonard

LAC (SF)

Scottie Barnes

TOR (SF)

Chris Paul

PHO (PG)

Dejounte Murray

ATL (PG)

8

DeMar DeRozan

CHI (SG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC (SG)

Myles Turner

IND (C)

Donovan Mitchell

CLE (SG)

Nikola Vucevic

CHI (C)

9

Jaylen Brown

BOS (SF)

Bradley Beal

WAS (SG)

Zach LaVine

CHI (SG)

Kristaps Porzingis

WAS (PF)

De'Aaron Fox

SAC (PG)

10

Jarrett Allen

CLE (C)

Desmond Bane

MEM (SG)

Khris Middleton

MIL (SF)

Jrue Holiday

MIL (PG)

Brandon Ingram

NO (SF)

11

Terry Rozier

CHA (PG)

Deandre Ayton

PHO (C)

Alperen Sengun

HOU (C)

Jalen Green

HOU (SG)

Paolo Banchero (R)

ORL (PF)

12

CJ McCollum

NO (SG)

Julius Randle

NY (PF)

OG Anunoby

TOR (SF)

Franz Wagner

ORL (SF)

Ben Simmons

BKN (PG)

13

John Collins

ATL (PF)

Klay Thompson

GS (SG)

Tyrese Maxey

PHI (SG)

D'Angelo Russell

MIN (PG)

Christian Wood

DAL (PF)

14

Jalen Brunson

NY (PG)

Jamal Murray

DEN (PG)

Tyler Herro

MIA (SG)

Keldon Johnson

SA (SF)

Josh Giddey

OKC (SG)

15

Mikal Bridges

PHO (SF)

Draymond Green

GS (PF)

Jusuf Nurkic

POR (C)

Jordan Poole

GS (SG)

Jonas Valanciunas

NO (C)

16

Buddy Hield

IND (SG)

Michael Porter

DEN (SF)

Clint Capela

ATL (C)

Wendell Carter

ORL (C)

Collin Sexton

UTA (SG)

17

Marcus Smart

BOS (PG)

Jakob Poeltl

SA (C)

Jerami Grant

POR (PF)

Devin Vassell

SA (SG)

Tobias Harris

PHI (PF)

18

Tre Jones

SA (PG)

Kevin Porter

HOU (SG)

Gary Trent

TOR (SG)

Kyle Lowry

MIA (PG)

Jabari Smith (R)

HOU (PF)

19

Lauri Markkanen

UTA (PF)

Anfernee Simons

POR (SG)

Josh Hart

POR (SG)

Ivica Zubac

LAC (C)

Saddiq Bey

DET (SF)

20

Kyle Kuzma

WAS (PF)

Al Horford

BOS (C)

Keegan Murray (R)

SAC (PF)

Spencer Dinwiddie

DAL (PG)

RJ Barrett

NY (SG)

21

Lonzo Ball

CHI (PG)

Gordon Hayward

CHA (SF)

Jaren Jackson

MEM (C)

Andrew Wiggins

GS (SF)

P.J. Washington

CHA (PF)

22

Nicolas Claxton

BKN (C)

Mike Conley

UTA (PG)

Herbert Jones

NO (SF)

Brandon Clarke

MEM (PF)

Mitchell Robinson

NY (C)

23

Bennedict Mathurin (R)

IND (SF)

Luguentz Dort

OKC (SG)

Mo Bamba

ORL (C)

Isaiah Stewart

DET (C)

Russell Westbrook

LAL (PG)

24

Jaden Ivey (R)

DET (SG)

Markelle Fultz

ORL (SG)

Harrison Barnes

SAC (SF)

Monte Morris

WAS (PG)

Cole Anthony

ORL (PG)

25

Malcolm Brogdon

BOS (PG)

Dillon Brooks

MEM (SG)

Alex Caruso

CHI (PG)

Isaiah Jackson

IND (PF)

Jalen Suggs

ORL (SG)

26

Walker Kessler (R)

UTA (C)

Cameron Johnson

PHO (PF)

Miles Bridges

CHA (SF)

Robert Covington

LAC (SF)

Caris LeVert

CLE (SG)

27

Kelly Oubre Jr.

CHA (SF)

Bogdan Bogdanovic

ATL (SG)

Norman Powell

LAC (SG)

Jalen Smith

IND (PF)

De'Andre Hunter

ATL (SF)

28

Jonathan Isaac

ORL (PF)

Will Barton

WAS (SG)

Jae'Sean Tate

HOU (SF)

Jaden McDaniels

MIN (PF)

Patrick Williams

CHI (PF)

29

Seth Curry

BKN (SG)

Jarred Vanderbilt

UTA (PF)

Onyeka Okongwu

ATL (C)

Bobby Portis

MIL (PF)

Aaron Gordon

DEN (PF)

30

Evan Fournier

NY (SG)

Chris Boucher

TOR (PF)

Montrezl Harrell

PHI (C)

John Wall

LAC (PG)

Marvin Bagley

DET (PF)

31

Grayson Allen

MIL (SG)

Chris Duarte

IND (SF)

Tim Hardaway

DAL (SG)

Isaiah Hartenstein

NY (C)

Brook Lopez

MIL (C)

32

Jonathan Kuminga

GS (PF)

Malik Beasley

UTA (SG)

JaVale McGee

DAL (C)

Jalen Duren (R)

DET (C)

Kevin Huerter

SAC (SG)

33

Grant Williams

BOS (PF)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

DEN (SG)

Kevin Love

CLE (PF)

Talen Horton-Tucker

UTA (SG)

Steven Adams

MEM (C)

34

Dorian Finney-Smith

DAL (PF)

Patrick Beverley

LAL (PG)

Tari Eason (R)

HOU (PF)

Jalen Williams (R)

OKC (SG)

Darius Bazley

OKC (PF)

35

Thomas Bryant

LAL (C)

Kyle Anderson

MIN (SF)

Tyus Jones

MEM (PG)

Victor Oladipo

MIA (SG)

Malik Monk

SAC (SG)

36

Davion Mitchell

SAC (PG)

Daniel Gafford

WAS (PF)

Quentin Grimes

NY (SG)

Precious Achiuwa

TOR (PF)

James Wiseman

GS (C)

37

Aleksej Pokusevski

OKC (PF)

Joe Harris

BKN (SG)

Bojan Bogdanovic

UTA (SF)

Caleb Martin

MIA (SF)

Nah'Shon Hyland

DEN (PG)

38

Max Strus

MIA (SF)

Nerlens Noel

DET (C)

Oshae Brissett

IND (SF)

Tre Mann

OKC (PG)

Mark Williams (R)

CHA (C)

39

Jordan Clarkson

UTA (SG)

Cody Martin

CHA (SF)

Coby White

CHI (PG)

Richaun Holmes

SAC (PF)

Joshua Primo

SA (SG)

40

Matisse Thybulle

PHI (SG)

Andre Drummond

CHI (C)

Josh Christopher

HOU (SG)

Gary Payton II

POR (PG)

Obi Toppin

NY (PF)

FULL TEAM ROSTERS

Alex Barutha

PosPlayerRndPkOv
FGiannis Antetokounmpo - MIL122
FKevin Durant - BKN249
FLeBron James - LAL3212
CAnthony Davis - LAL4419
GKyrie Irving - BKN5222
GJa Morant - MEM6429
FKawhi Leonard - LAC7232
GShai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC8439
GBradley Beal - WAS9242
GDesmond Bane - MEM10449
CDeandre Ayton - PHO11252
FJulius Randle - NY12459
FlxKlay Thompson - GS13262
FlxJamal Murray - DEN14469
FlxDraymond Green - GS15272
FlxMichael Porter - DEN16479
FlxJakob Poeltl - SA17282
FlxKevin Porter - HOU18489
FlxAnfernee Simons - POR19292
FlxAl Horford - BOS20499
FGordon Hayward - CHA212102
GMike Conley - UTA224109
GLuguentz Dort - OKC232112
GMarkelle Fultz - ORL244119
GDillon Brooks - MEM252122
FCameron Johnson - PHO264129
GBogdan Bogdanovic - ATL272132
GWill Barton - WAS284139
FJarred Vanderbilt - UTA292142
FChris Boucher - TOR304149
FChris Duarte - IND312152
GMalik Beasley - UTA324159
GKentavious Caldwell-Pope - DEN332162
GPatrick Beverley - LAL344169
FKyle Anderson - MIN352172
FDaniel Gafford - WAS364179
GJoe Harris - BKN372182
CNerlens Noel - DET384189
FCody Martin - CHA392192
CAndre Drummond - CHI404199

Ken Crites

PosPlayerRndPkOv
CNikola Jokic - DEN111
GTrae Young - ATL2510
GLaMelo Ball - CHA3111
GDevin Booker - PHO4520
FDomantas Sabonis - SAC5121
FJimmy Butler - MIA6530
FRobert Williams - BOS7131
GDeMar DeRozan - CHI8540
GJaylen Brown - BOS9141
CJarrett Allen - CLE10550
FlxTerry Rozier - CHA11151
FlxCJ McCollum - NO12560
FJohn Collins - ATL13161
FlxJalen Brunson - NY14570
FMikal Bridges - PHO15171
FlxBuddy Hield - IND16580
FlxMarcus Smart - BOS17181
FlxTre Jones - SA18590
FlxLauri Markkanen - UTA19191
FlxKyle Kuzma - WAS205100
GLonzo Ball - CHI211101
CNicolas Claxton - BKN225110
FBennedict Mathurin (R) - IND231111
GJaden Ivey (R) - DET245120
GMalcolm Brogdon - BOS251121
CWalker Kessler (R) - UTA265130
FKelly Oubre Jr. - CHA271131
FJonathan Isaac - ORL285140
GSeth Curry - BKN291141
GEvan Fournier - NY305150
GGrayson Allen - MIL311151
FJonathan Kuminga - GS325160
FGrant Williams - BOS331161
FDorian Finney-Smith - DAL345170
CThomas Bryant - LAL351171
GDavion Mitchell - SAC365180
FAleksej Pokusevski - OKC371181
FMax Strus - MIA385190
GJordan Clarkson - UTA391191
GMatisse Thybulle - PHI405200

Nick Whalen

PosPlayerRndPkOv
GLuka Doncic - DAL133
GStephen Curry - GS238
GDamian Lillard - POR3313
FPaul George - LAC4318
CBam Adebayo - MIA5323
GFred VanVleet - TOR6328
FScottie Barnes - TOR7333
CMyles Turner - IND8338
GZach LaVine - CHI9343
FKhris Middleton - MIL10348
CAlperen Sengun - HOU11353
FOG Anunoby - TOR12358
GTyrese Maxey - PHI13363
FlxTyler Herro - MIA14368
FlxJusuf Nurkic - POR15373
FlxClint Capela - ATL16378
FJerami Grant - POR17383
FlxGary Trent - TOR18388
FlxJosh Hart - POR19393
FlxKeegan Murray (R) - SAC20398
FlxJaren Jackson - MEM213103
FlxHerbert Jones - NO223108
CMo Bamba - ORL233113
FHarrison Barnes - SAC243118
GAlex Caruso - CHI253123
FMiles Bridges - CHA263128
GNorman Powell - LAC273133
FJae'Sean Tate - HOU283138
COnyeka Okongwu - ATL293143
CMontrezl Harrell - PHI303148
GTim Hardaway - DAL313153
CJaVale McGee - DAL323158
FKevin Love - CLE333163
FTari Eason (R) - HOU343168
GTyus Jones - MEM353173
GQuentin Grimes - NY363178
FBojan Bogdanovic - UTA373183
FOshae Brissett - IND383188
GCoby White - CHI393193
GJosh Christopher - HOU403198

James Anderson

PosPlayerRndPkOv
CJoel Embiid - PHI144
FKarl-Anthony Towns - MIN227
GDarius Garland - CLE3414
CRudy Gobert - MIN4217
GCade Cunningham - DET5424
FEvan Mobley - CLE6227
GChris Paul - PHO7434
GDonovan Mitchell - CLE8237
FKristaps Porzingis - WAS9444
GJrue Holiday - MIL10247
FlxJalen Green - HOU11454
FFranz Wagner - ORL12257
FlxD'Angelo Russell - MIN13464
FKeldon Johnson - SA14267
FlxJordan Poole - GS15474
FlxWendell Carter - ORL16277
FDevin Vassell - SA17484
FlxKyle Lowry - MIA18287
FlxIvica Zubac - LAC19494
FlxSpencer Dinwiddie - DAL20297
FAndrew Wiggins - GS214104
FlxBrandon Clarke - MEM222107
CIsaiah Stewart - DET234114
GMonte Morris - WAS242117
FIsaiah Jackson - IND254124
FRobert Covington - LAC262127
FJalen Smith - IND274134
FJaden McDaniels - MIN282137
FBobby Portis - MIL294144
GJohn Wall - LAC302147
CIsaiah Hartenstein - NY314154
CJalen Duren (R) - DET322157
GTalen Horton-Tucker - UTA334164
GJalen Williams (R) - OKC342167
GVictor Oladipo - MIA354174
FPrecious Achiuwa - TOR362177
FCaleb Martin - MIA374184
GTre Mann - OKC382187
FRichaun Holmes - SAC394194
GGary Payton II - POR402197

Shannon Mckeown

PosPlayerRndPkOv
FJayson Tatum - BOS155
GJames Harden - PHI216
GTyrese Haliburton - IND3515
FAnthony Edwards - MIN4116
CPascal Siakam - TOR5525
FZion Williamson - NO6126
GDejounte Murray - ATL7535
CNikola Vucevic - CHI8136
GDe'Aaron Fox - SAC9545
FBrandon Ingram - NO10146
FPaolo Banchero (R) - ORL11555
GBen Simmons - BKN12156
FlxChristian Wood - DAL13565
FlxJosh Giddey - OKC14166
FlxJonas Valanciunas - NO15575
FlxCollin Sexton - UTA16176
FlxTobias Harris - PHI17585
FlxJabari Smith (R) - HOU18186
FlxSaddiq Bey - DET19595
FlxRJ Barrett - NY20196
FP.J. Washington - CHA215105
CMitchell Robinson - NY221106
GRussell Westbrook - LAL235115
GCole Anthony - ORL241116
GJalen Suggs - ORL255125
GCaris LeVert - CLE261126
FDe'Andre Hunter - ATL275135
FPatrick Williams - CHI281136
FAaron Gordon - DEN295145
FMarvin Bagley - DET301146
CBrook Lopez - MIL315155
GKevin Huerter - SAC321156
CSteven Adams - MEM335165
FDarius Bazley - OKC341166
GMalik Monk - SAC355175
CJames Wiseman - GS361176
GNah'Shon Hyland - DEN375185
CMark Williams (R) - CHA381186
GJoshua Primo - SA395195
FObi Toppin - NY401196

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He also collects sports cards.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Philadelphia 76ers Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Philadelphia 76ers Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
NBA Podcast: Drafting the Top 200 Players in Fantasy Basketball
NBA Podcast: Drafting the Top 200 Players in Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Rookies Preview: Banchero, Smith, Murray lead the way
Fantasy Basketball Rookies Preview: Banchero, Smith, Murray lead the way
2022-23 NBA Fantasy Sleepers: 5 Centers to Target
2022-23 NBA Fantasy Sleepers: 5 Centers to Target
Chicago Bulls Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Chicago Bulls Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Toronto Raptors Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Toronto Raptors Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23