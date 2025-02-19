Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update this Week: Navigating the Post All-Star Break

With All-Star weekend behind us, we head down the home stretch of the NBA season. When it comes to adjusting your Sorare NBA lineups, the outlook for these teams, and the goals of these franchises, come into play. Rebuilding squads may give young players free rein and more minutes while moving veterans who aren't part of the future to the periphery. Teams that unexpectedly find themselves in postseason races may do the opposite and shorten rotations to let the stars and reliable role players make that final push. With all that to be considered, here are my Sorare NBA recommendations.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of February 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Malik Beasley, DET ($1.11): Atop the leaderboard for made threes per game you will, unsurprisingly, find Stephen Curry. In the top five you also find LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, which gives me mixed feelings as I was high on both of them but saw injuries keep both from living up to my expectations. Then, there's Beasley, who has averaged 3.9 three-pointers per game for the Pistons. Detroit is pushing for not just the play-in, but the sixth seed in the East, and Beasley is a key part of that. He's had a couple off-nights shooting recently, but for the most part he's topped 30.0 Sorare points for the last month.

HOLD

Alex Sarr, WAS ($20.35): After missing time with injury, second-overall-pick Sarr played 32 minutes against the Pacers. On the year he's averaged 26.9 minutes per game, but in the seven games before getting injured he averaged 27.7 minute a night. The Wizards clearly are forward-looking (the cynical might call it tanking) and have all the reason in the world to let Sarr figure it out as he goes. However, that game against the Pacers? He had 28.2 Sorare points because he paired six board and four dimes with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting. Sarr is a work in progress, but hold on.

DOWNGRADE

Jerami Grant, POR ($2.13): The Blazers are in an interesting spot, too good to finish in the bottom-three but not good enough for the play-in. They can get away with playing young guys who are now not just the future, but a viable part of the present. Grant's still a starter for now, but his role was already diminishing. He had under 30.0 Sorare points in seven of his last 12 games.