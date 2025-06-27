In prior years, Doncic has been an easy pick around No. 1 or No. 2. However, his health track record is catching up with him, and the emergence of Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bump him down the board.

Jokic turning 30 isn't the end of his career, but he's no longer an obvious No. 1 overall pick in dynasty formats. He can only fall so far, however, given that he's rarely injured and his game isn't reliant on athleticism.

The 2024-25 MVP and Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander is in his prime. He's an efficient, two-way star and should be able to carry a fantasy squad over the next five years.

Wembanyama came into the league as one of the most high-upside prospects in NBA history, and he's lived up to the hype so far. There's no one I'd rather attach myself to in fantasy over the next decade.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get ready to dominate your dynasty league! Alex Barutha of RotoWire reveals the Top 30 Dynasty Keepers after the 2025 NBA Draft. Find out who to build your team around for years to come, from rising stars to established veterans. Don't miss these essential insights for long-term fantasy success!

Get ready to dominate your dynasty league! Alex Barutha of RotoWire reveals the Top 30 Dynasty Keepers after the 2025 NBA Draft. Find out who to build your team around for years to come, from rising stars to established veterans. Don't miss these essential insights for long-term fantasy success!

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Top Dynasty Keepers After 2025 NBA Draft

1. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Wembanyama came into the league as one of the most high-upside prospects in NBA history, and he's lived up to the hype so far. There's no one I'd rather attach myself to in fantasy over the next decade.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

The 2024-25 MVP and Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander is in his prime. He's an efficient, two-way star and should be able to carry a fantasy squad over the next five years.

3. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Jokic turning 30 isn't the end of his career, but he's no longer an obvious No. 1 overall pick in dynasty formats. He can only fall so far, however, given that he's rarely injured and his game isn't reliant on athleticism.

4. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

In prior years, Doncic has been an easy pick around No. 1 or No. 2. However, his health track record is catching up with him, and the emergence of Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bump him down the board.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Similar to Nikola Jokic, the multi-time MVP has now 30 years old, but his floor remains almost as high as anyone's. The Bucks' future his murky, but Antetokounmpo's dominance isn't.

6. Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Coming off his first All-Star nod and playoff appearance, Cunningham broke out in 2024-25. Set to turn 24 years old in September, the former No. 1 overall pick is extremely well-rounded and should continue his development.

7. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Edwards has been steadily improving his game and racking up playoff experience since his sophomore season. He's one of the young faces of the league and should remain Minnesota's No. 1 option indefinitely.

8. Paolo Banchero, Magic

An oblique tear limited Banchero to 46 games last season, but he continued to build his game and looks like a perennial All-Star in the making. A more consistent outside shot would go a long way in vaulting him even further up this board.

9. Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Last season was disastrous for the 76ers, but Maxey still looks like a future star in the NBA. He's lightning fast, is excellent shooting the 3, and has a fantastic assist-to-turnover ratio. He even improved his defense last year.

10. LaMelo Ball, Hornets

Ball's fantasy value can be in the eye of the beholder. He's a clear first-round talent, but Charlotte's struggles combined with his injury history have made him a riskier pick than he otherwise would be.

11. Scottie Barnes, Raptors

Barnes' development stagnated some amid the struggles of the Raptors last year, and they've revamped their roster with Brandon Ingram to be more competitive in the Eastern Conference. If everyone stays healthy, Barnes' could see a slight dip in usage, but he's just about to turn 24 years old and has well-rounded two-way upside.

12. Devin Booker, Suns

Booker has been putting up All-Star-caliber numbers since his third year in the NBA, and there's no sign of that slowing down. The trade of Kevin Durant to the Rockets will only open up more usage for Booker, who averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists last year.

13. Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Holmgren has proved he can be the third-leading player on a title team, so things are only going to trend upward from here on out. He's had two significant injuries already, which could scare some conservative fantasy managers, but the two-way upside is difficult to ignore.

14. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Similar to Devin Booker, Mitchell is in the middle of his prime and has a high floor as his team's No. 1 option. Whether you're a long-term or short-term dynasty planner, he can bridge the gap.

15. Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Mobley is coming off his first All-NBA team and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He still needs to make strides in his offensive game, but he improved significantly as a 3-point shooter and got to the free-throw line more often, which is a strong start.

16. Jalen Williams, Thunder

The No. 2 option in Oklahoma City's dynastic future, Williams is one of the best two-way players in the NBA and knows how to fill up the box score efficiently. His ceiling may be somewhat capped behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but betting on talent is half of the battle in dynasty leagues.

17. Trae Young, Hawks

We've likely seen Young's ceiling as he enters his age-27 season, and he could be asked to take a slight step back in role as the Hawks re-tool to be competitive in the East. He doesn't have the well-rounded stats or extremely shooting of other high-level options on this list, but he's one of the best passers in the NBA and is a consistent source of 25-and-10 games.

18. De'Aaron Fox, Spurs

The Spurs have a bit of a logjam at guard, so there are some roster questions going forward, but Fox should ultimately be San Antonio's lead playmaker alongside Victor Wembanyama. At 27 years old, Fox still has plenty of time left to produce at his All-Star level.

19. Jaylen Brown, Celtics

With Jayson Tatum out all of next season and the Celtics potentially in a soft rebuild over the next few years, Brown should become even more of a focal point offensively. He's one of those players in dynasty who gains value due to being in his prime with a high floor and stable role.

20. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Plenty of fantasy managers in keeper leagues focused on the future will draft Flagg higher than this, and with good reason. There haven't been many more complete prospects than him in recent memory, and he should be the No. 2 option on Dallas for a big portion of next season while Kyrie Irving rehabs from a torn ACL.

21. Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Towns was revitalized during his first season in New York, making the All-NBA Third Team for the first time since 2021-22. He'll be turning 30 in November and hasn't been as healthy as he was in the beginning of his career, but it's hard to ignore the raw numbers he's putting up in addition to extremely efficient shooting.

22. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Were it not for a torn Achilles suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton would be higher on this list. He's young enough to where the injury shouldn't drastically affect his long-term outlook, but in terms of all-encompassing dynasty rankings, he has to be bumped down.

23. Jalen Johnson, Hawks

Johnson was in the midst of what was essentially a second consecutive breakout season when he tore his labrum, limiting him to 36 appearances. As a 23-year-old, he averaged 18.9 points on 50.0 FG%, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.

24. Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Sengun made the All-Star game in 2024-25, but it was more due to the team's success rather than individual improvement. Kevin Durant joining the fold shouldn't affect Sengun's role too much, and he still has plenty of upside as a playmaking big. Better shooting from the 3-point and free-throw lines would go a long way.

25. Anthony Davis, Mavericks

Davis has demonstrated first-round upside, and he's in great position to do so again this season. However, he's had more seasons playing 50 games than he's had seasons playing 70 games – and he's 32 years old. He should only be prioritized by dynasty managers aiming for a fantasy championship right now.

26. Trey Murphy, Pelicans

Murphy's 2024-25 campaign was a breakout, and he should have more room to operate with Brandon Ingram now in Toronto. He appears to be on a track to stardom as an athletic, sharpshooting two-way wing with playmaking upside.

27. Brandon Miller, Hornets

A torn ligament in his wrist limited Miller to 27 games as a sophomore, but he showed improvement. He'll need to draw more fouls and expand as a playmaker to reach his full potential, but nothing is off-track for the 2023 No. 2 overall pick.

28. Bam Adebayo, Heat

The soon-to-be 28-year-old center is one of the most well-rounded bigs we have in the NBA, and he expanded his range last season. With Miami in a soft rebuild, Adebayo should continue seeing fairly high usage and be a focal point on both sides of the ball.

29. Dylan Harper, Spurs

Dynasty managers focus on the long-term shouldn't worry about the Spurs' logjam at guard. Harper was the clear No. 2 prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft – a strong ballhandler, playmaker and finisher who could turn into a star if he becomes a knockdown 3-point shooter and brings more effort defensively.

30. Domantas Sabonis, Kings

The Kings' future feels cloudy after dealing