Utah Jazz Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23

This article is part of our NBA Team Previews series.

2022-23 Utah Jazz Team Preview

Utah had one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA, trading away both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. The rebuild is on. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen are now the top options, while other newcomers like Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jarred Vanderbilt will look to carve out bigger roles.

Dominate your league with RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Rankings.

2021-22 Record: 49-33; lost in first round

2022-23 NBA Win Total Odds: 24.5 wins (DraftKings)

2022-23 NBA Title Odds: +100000 (DraftKings)

Want to bet on the Utah Jazz? Click ahead for a DraftKings Promo Code.

Check out our 2022-23 Fantasy Basketball Projections, customizable for your league settings.

Utah Jazz Fantasy Basketball Preview

The Jazz are shifting into a rebuild, trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the summer. As of right now, Conley is the starting point guard, but he's presumably on the trade block as well, and it would be surprising if he was on the team to start the year. As a result, it's hard to project what's in store for the veteran. Last year, he appeared in 72 games and ranked 76th in per-game fantasy production behind 13.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes.

For much of the offseason, Sexton's future with the Cavs appeared to be up in the air, but the team shipped him to Utah as part of a multi-player deal that also includes Lauri Markkanen and 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, as well as three future first-round picks and two future pick swaps. As part of the transaction, Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jazz, which is fully guaranteed. Sexton played in only 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus, but he's said to be fully recovered and should be a full go for the start of training camp. In 2020-21, Sexton enjoyed a career year, posting 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. With the Jazz now having moved on from both Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, they appear to be heading into a rebuild. While they'll likely find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings this season, there should be plenty of opportunity for Sexton to flourish. If Utah opts to move on from veterans like Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley, it would free up even more possessions for Sexton, who could very well end up operating as the team's No. 1 option.

Markkanen's addition to Cleveland last season on a four-year, $64 million contract was a bit odd given the presence of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love already in the frontcourt. However, the team made it work by giving Markkanen most of his minutes at small forward -- a new development in his career. Previously, the seventh overall pick from 2017 only spent meaningful time at the four and five. The change didn't affect Markkanen's numbers much compared to the prior two seasons. In 30.8 minutes per game, he averaged 14.8 points on 45/36/87 shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. That was good for rank 100 in per-game fantasy production. Markkanen has failed to capitalize on the upside he showed as a sophomore with the Bulls in 2018-19. He ranked 54th in per-game fantasy production that season behind 18.7 points on 43/36/87 shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.3 minutes. However, with the rebuilding Jazz, who will presumably aim to feature him, it's possible Markkanen trends closer to those numbers again. A bounceback year may be in store.

Utah Jazz Depth Chart for 2022-23

Click ahead for a detailed Utah Jazz depth chart.

Utah Jazz Predictions for 2022-23

Utah is in the bottom tier of the West with the Spurs, Thunder and Rockets. There are more proven NBA players on this team than on the other three, however. They may be able to back their way into 27 wins, even if they have no interest in doing so.

Record Prediction

27-55

12-seed

Misses Playoffs

Bold Call

Lauri Markkanen averages 20 points per game.

NBA Award Contenders