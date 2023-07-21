Video Shorts: Early Top 12 Draft

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Alex and K-Train execute a way-too-early Top 12 fantasy basketball draft. The format is simple: nine categories (TO's), two teams, each with 2G, 2F, 1C and a flex. Enjoy two versions. The shorter video is below. Scroll down for the longer audio pod. End-of-season winner gets a free large pizza from the loser. Did Tyrese Haliburton go too late? Who's got the better squad?

And here's the longer, audio podcast:

(Not yet posted, will update soon)

Here are the teams:

ALEX: Jokic, SGA, Curry, Haliburton, KD and AD

KEN: Embiid, Luka, Tatum, Giannis, Antman and Donovan Mitchell