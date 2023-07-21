Fantasy Basketball
Video Shorts: Early Top 12 Draft

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
July 21, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Alex and K-Train execute a way-too-early Top 12 fantasy basketball draft.  The format is simple: nine categories (TO's), two teams, each with 2G, 2F, 1C and a flex.  Enjoy two versions.  The shorter video is below.  Scroll down for the longer audio pod.  End-of-season winner gets a free large pizza from the loser.  Did Tyrese Haliburton go too late?  Who's got the better squad?

And here's the longer, audio podcast:

(Not yet posted, will update soon)

Here are the teams:

ALEX:  Jokic, SGA, Curry, Haliburton, KD and AD

KEN:  Embiid, Luka, Tatum, Giannis, Antman and Donovan Mitchell

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
