Video Shorts: Week 12 Waiver Wire Advice

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
January 8, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Alex Barutha, Shannon McKeown, and Ken "K-Train" Crites suggest 9 players to scoop off the waiver wire for Week 12 of NBA action. Shannon is a big fan of Pacer's forward Aaron Nesmith.

For all the latest fantasy basketball videos, please go LIKE and SUBSCRIBE RotoWire's new fantasy hoops YouTube Channel.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
