When is the NBA Draft? 2024 Schedule, Date, and Key Details

The NBA Draft, taking plays in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y, is a must-watch event for basketball fans. As we gear up for the 2024 NBA Draft, here's everything you need to know about the schedule, key dates, and how to watch.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Mark your calendar for the first round, which takes place on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 pm ET. The second round is the next day, Thursday, June 27 at 4 pm ET. This is the first year that the draft has been split into two days.

Where can I watch the NBA Draft?

Tune into the first round of the NBA Draft on ABC/ESPN. The second round is on ESPN.

What to Expect in the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 draft class is packed with talent. Here are some players generating buzz:

Alexandre Sarr, Perth Wildcats (NBL) - Draws comparisons to Evan Mobley

Draws comparisons to Evan Mobley Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (LNB Pro A) - In terms of his size and skill set, Michael Porter Jr., Cameron Johnson and Kelly Oubre are NBA comparisons.

In terms of his size and skill set, Michael Porter Jr., Cameron Johnson and Kelly Oubre are NBA comparisons. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky - Profiles as the classic three-and-D guy in a starting lineup, but he could also be utilized as a primary offensive weapon off the bench.

And here is the First Round NBA Draft Order:

1. Atlanta

2. Washington

3. Houston (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio

5. Detroit

6. Charlotte

7. Portland

8. San Antonio (from Toronto)

9. Memphis

10. Utah

11. Chicago

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)

13. Sacramento

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami

16. Philadelphia

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando

19. Toronto (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)

24. New York (from Dallas)

25. New York

26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota

28. Denver

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston