Yahoo DFS NBA - Players to Chase, Fade for Wednesday, November 9

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

Yahoo's main contests will span 12 of the 13 available games on Wednesday, as the game between the Mavericks and Magic is excluded due to a rescheduled tip-off. We'll identify players to target and fade in this enormous player pool, and we'll opt for value and less-exposed targets over obvious nightly additions.

GUARDS

Zach LaVine, CHI ($28) vs. NOR

A nagging knee injury forced LaVine to miss four games so far this season, and the lack of production has caused his salary to dip. Even though LaVine is back in the lineup and performing well, his salary has yet to recover, so it's wise to click him at this price while we can. LaVine is coming off a masterful Monday, posting 30 points, five assists and three rebounds against the Raptors.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($27) @ BKN

Brunson is quietly putting together a superb beginning to the season, averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds over his first 10 games. He notched his first double-double against the Celtics over the weekend, and he'll face a Brooklyn backcourt that's hamstrung due to Kyrie Irving's suspension. This cross-town rivalry should be a high-scoring affair.

Guard to Avoid

Reggie Jackson, LAC ($14) vs. LAL

There was a time when you could select him without hesitation, but things have not gone Jackson's way so far this season. He is woefully off-pace in every offensive category, and it may not be long before he falls out of the starting lineup altogether. He's also battling a knee injury that kept him sidelined over the weekend.

FORWARDS

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($20) vs. DEN

If you haven't noticed the rookie's production with the Pacers, now would be a good time before his salary rises even further. The Arizona product hasn't cracked through to the starting lineup, but that has little effect on his usage. He's averaging 28.3 minutes per game and has scored 20-plus points in four of his first 10 games.

Marcus Morris, LAC ($17) vs. LAL

Kawhi Leonard is currently sidelined and will be a frequent rest candidate once he is healthy, so the Clippers are lucky to have Morris ready to absorb some of the offensive production. He's coming off a 20-point, six-rebound performance against the Cavs, and he should be able to handle the hometown rival with a floor-stretching perimeter game that is currently heating up.

Forward to Avoid

LeBron James, LAL ($48) @ LAC

It's a gutsy call to fade a GOAT candidate like James, but it's purely based on an inflated salary that will rarely beat value. Granted, James can explode any night, but he'll have Paul George on him for most of the game, a challenge for even elite players. James has only two games this season where he has scored over 30 points, and that's the kind of production you need when you are utilizing this much of your salary. He did manage a 20/10 line against the Clippers a couple of weeks ago, but more is needed to justify a salary this high. You can find other players in the pool who will provide similar production for much less.

CENTER

Jakob Poeltl, SAN ($24) vs. MEM

One quick look at the game log will explain why Poeltl has underperformed over his last two games. Two games against Nikola Jokic will have that effect on you. Poeltl will now face a Memphis squad that could be without Steven Adams' services, and although they have suitable replacements, they are all height mismatches against Poeltl. The game should be a bounce-back opportunity for Poeltl, who has fed on weaker opponents. Even if Adams plays, he may be limited, and Poeltl will still be a good value at this salary point.

Center to Avoid

Nicolas Claxton, BRO ($24) vs. NYK

Claxton is much-improved this season, and although the two teams have yet to face each other, the frontcourt situation for the Knicks is identical, and Claxton did not fare well against them, even with a full complement of minutes. Even without the services of Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle is an adamant opponent, and he'll get help inside from Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein. The Nets will have to depend on Durant's playmaking, as Claxton could get shut down in this one.

