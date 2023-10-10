2023-24 College Basketball Conference Preview: Big 12 Fantasy Outlook

This article is part of our Conference Preview series.

Baylor, Texas, and Houston should be the main challengers to the Jayhawks Big 12 title hopes this season. All three were able to add some impact transfers in the backcourt and also have enough returning pieces to make some noise. Kansas State was the biggest surprise team

Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title outright last season making that the 19th time in the last 22 seasons the Jayhawks have earned at least a share of the conference title. Kansas saw big contributions last season from Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick but both will depart to the NBA. Returning, however, are three starters in Dajuan Harris , Kevin McCullar and K.J. Adams along with the top get in the transfer portal in Hunter Dickinson from Michigan. Kansas is likely to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country when the first polls come out.

Conference realignment has been a big topic of conversation and it will certainly impact the Big 12 over the coming years. The Big 12 has largely been the best conference in basketball over the last decade and this year it will go from 10 to 14 teams with BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF being added. This is also the last season in the Big 12 for Texas and Oklahoma, who will move to the SEC for the 2024-25 season. Those two schools will be replaced with Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to put the Big 12 at 16 teams for the 2024-25 campaign.

There are also some notable coaching changes with Bob Huggins and Mark Adams both out at West Virginia and Texas Tech for saying some dumb things in the media. Huggins will be replaced by Josh Eilert who has been on the WVU staff for the last 16 seasons, and Adams will be replaced by Grant McCasland who won last year's NIT Championship with North Texas.

It will be interesting to see how the new additions to the Big 12 fair this season with a huge step up in competition. There will still be 18 conference games this season, but instead of playing every other team twice, which was unique in power conferences to the Big 12, each team will only play five other teams both home and away in the 2023-24 campaign.

There are plenty of fantasy stars in the Big 12 so let's take a look at the top options by category, a few returning sleepers, and some of the top impact transfers...

Top Players

Overall: Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

Kansas operated without a true center last season. Well now they have arguably the best one in the game after coach Bill Self was able to get Dickinson to come to Lawrence following three stellar seasons with Michigan. The 7-2 big man averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and shot 42 percent from deep last season. He will push K.J. Adams to his more natural power forward position and Kansas will need Dickinson to put up a lot of points with Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick now gone, who combined to average 34.2 PPG last season. It wouldn't shock me to see Dickinson become the third Jayhawk in the Bill Self era to average at least 20 PPG (Frank Mason, Jalen Wilson).

Also Considered: Kevin McCullar, F, Kansas; Jesse Edwards, C, West Virginia; Jamal Shead, G, Houston; RayJ Dennis, G, Baylor; Max Abmas, G, Texas; Nae'Quan Tomlin, C, Kansas State

Scoring: Max Abmas, G, Texas

Dickinson would be a reasonable choice for a number of these categories, but we're going to try to highlight as many different players as we can in this preview. Abmas has been one of the most prolific scorers in the country over the last three seasons in which he has averaged at least 21.9 PPG at Oral Roberts. Abmas has also averaged at least 3.5 three-pointers made per game each of those seasons and will look to show he can continue to be a big-time scorer and shooter with the Longhorns. He will take the place of Marcus Carr in the Texas backcourt, but having a reliable ball-handler like Tyrese Hunter alongside should allow Abmas to get plenty of open shots.

Also Considered: LJ Cryer, G, Houston; Tylor Perry, G, Kansas State; RayJ Dennis, G, Baylor; Pop Isaacs, G, Texas Tech; Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

Rebounding: J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston

Roberts had a breakout campaign last season in which he became a starter and averaged 7.7 rebounds per contest. He notched six double-doubles a season ago and that number could easily double this season with freshman big Jarace Walker going to the NBA after one season with the Cougars. Houston very well may play four guards around Roberts a lot this season, and even though Roberts only stands at 6-7, he has the highest motor in the gym and will go after every rebound. There's a lot of similarities here to Miami big-man Norchad Omier who averaged a double-double last season.

Also Considered: John Hugley, C, Oklahoma; Fousseyni Traore, F, BYU; Aziz Bandaogo, C, Cincinnati; Warren Washington, C, Texas Tech; Nae'Quan Tomlin, C, Kansas State

Assists: Dajuan Harris, G, Kansas

There are a number of really enticing playmakers in this conference, but I'd be a fool to take anyone other than Harris for the assists category. Harris was second to only Markquis Nowell in assists at 6.2 APG. He should have the ball in his hands even more this season with the departure of Jalen Wilson who played a lot of point forward last season. Harris is one of the best in the country at throwing the lob and will have two great targets in Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams.

Also Considered: Kerr Kriisa, G, West Virginia; Jamal Shead, G, Houston; RayJ Dennis, G, Baylor; Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State; Darius Johnson, G, UCF; Javon Small, G, Oklahoma State

Center: Jesse Edwards, C, West Virginia

Edwards didn't get a whole lot of national love a season ago playing on a pretty mid Syracuse team, but man did he have a heck of a year. The 6-11 big man put up 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per contest. I expect those numbers to dip slightly joining a better roster and better conference, but he still should be the second-best fantasy center behind Dickinson. Say what you want about Kerr Kriisa but he is a good playmaker who was a part of some recent dominant big seasons in Arizona. Kriisa and Edwards should form a really nice connection for a program trying to turn over a new leaf.

Also Considered: Nae'Quan Tomlin, C, Kansas State; John Hugley, C, Oklahoma; Aziz Bandaogo, C, Cincinnati; Aly Khalifa, C, BYU

Freshman: Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

This is a pretty clear cut category. Walter will remind a lot of Baylor fans of star freshman from last year Keyonte George who averaged 15.3 PPG before he was a first round pick. Walter is one of the best pure scorers in the entire 2023 class and should have no issues becoming a big-time fantasy asset for a team also looking to replace Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer in the backcourt. Four-star freshman Elmarko Jackson may become a starter this season for Kansas, but I don't think the statistical upside is there like Walter who will be needed to put up numbers from Day 1 for the Bears to reach their potential.

Also Considered: Elmarko Jackson, G, Kansas; Isaiah Miranda (RS), F, Oklahoma State; Mintautas Mockus, G/F, UCF; Marcus Adams, F, BYU; Omaha Biliew, F, Iowa State; Miro Little, G, Baylor

Sleepers

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

Lipsey was one of the most impressive freshman last year as he put up 7.3 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. He is among the best defensive players in the Big 12 and should see his numbers up across the board with Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur now gone in the backcourt. The Cyclones brought in a pretty strong freshman and transfer class but will be relying on Lipsey a lot if they want to make any real noise this season. His fantasy value will only go up if he can continue to develop the outside shot.

Pop Isaacs, G, Texas Tech

Speaking of impressive freshman campaigns, Isaacs was just what the Red Raiders needed to help them make a late push to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Texas Tech underwent a lot of change this offseason, but the one constant will be Isaacs handling the ball and making plays all over the court.

Fousseyni Traore, F, BYU

Big 12 fans will need to familiarize themselves with this junior who is a lot to deal with on the interior. Traore averaged 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a freshman and then 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds as a sophomore. It'll be interesting to see how he plays alongside Charlotte transfer Aly Khalifa, but Traore the better rebounder and paint presence despite being five inches shorter. Khalifa should do a lot of pick-and-pop and ball-handling, but Traore will be a great rebounding option for fantasy owners.

Darius Johnson, G, UCF

Johnson had a really nice season last year as a sophomore for coach Johnny Dawkins. He started 22-of-25 games played and averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.1 three-pointers. I expect those numbers to increase across the board with their top-three leading scorers from last season Taylor Hendricks, C.J. Kelly and Ithiel Horton now gone. Johnson's potential for contributions in multiple categories is why he, Lipsey and Isaacs have all been highlighted here.

Also Considered: Dylan Disu, F, Texas; Emanuel Miller, F, TCU; Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor; Milos Uzan, G, Oklahoma; Tyrese Hunter, G, Texas; John-Michael Wright, G, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, F, Baylor

Transfers

RayJ Dennis, G, Baylor

Dennis is going to be asked to do a lot right away for Baylor. The Bears lost 45.9 PPG from their backcourt in the offseason, and Dennis and freshman Ja'Kobe Walter will likely fill the large majority of that. Dennis is coming off a huge season at Toledo in which he averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers per contest. That's obviously a lot to expect moving to a much better conference, but coach Scott Drew has gotten players very similar to Dennis to produce a lot in their first season with the team in recent years.

LJ Cryer, G, Houston

Cryer is one of the players Dennis will have to replace at Baylor. The 6-1 senior wanted a change after three seasons with the Bears and will now link up with coach Kelvin Sampson and Houston. Cryer is one of the best perimeter offensive threats in the country and will be asked to fill that Marcus Sasser role. Jamal Shead should take care of most of the ball-handling duties, but Cryer besting his previous season high of 15.0 PPG is certainly within reach on a thinner roster than most people probably realize.

Arthur Kaluma, F, Kansas State

Kaluma could've stayed at Creighton for a third season and that team probably would've had a great shot at a Final Four, but many people said that last offseason and it didn't quite work out. Kaluma still hasn't reached his full potential despite averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers last season. The 6-7 forward should slot right into the role Keyontae Johnson played last season for the Wildcats. Coach Jerome Tang will be counting on Kaluma, North Texas transfer Tylor Perry and the expected breakout of Nae'Quan Tomlin to be a factor in the Big 12 this season.

Aziz Bandaogo, C, Cincinnati

Bandaogo was one of the more under the radar big pickups in the offseason amongst Big 12 teams. He was dominant helping Utah Valley to the semifinals of the NIT averaging 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the season. Cincinnati actually has a lot of interior depth on the roster but none of them match the talent and skill level of Bandaogo. This is a team that will want to keep it ugly and the 7-footer will make it a challenge for any of the other very skilled centers in the conference. Expect Bandaogo to be one of the best shot blockers in the Big 12 and put up his share of double-doubles.

Tylor Perry, G, Kansas State

Markquis Nowell might not have won Big 12 Player of the Year, but he certainly could have averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists and 2.6 steals per contest. Kansas State is hoping that Perry can replicated some of those numbers to a slightly lesser degree. Perry helped North Texas to an NIT Championship averaging 17.3 points, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per contest. The one concern is that Perry really isn't the playmaker that Nowell was averaging just 1.9 APG last season. That being said, coach Jerome Tang has to have a lot of confidence in Perry's ability and he should be able to learn the offense fairly quickly. We obviously know it's a pretty fantasy-friendly system.

Also Considered: John Hugley, C, Oklahoma; Javon Small, G, Oklahoma State; Javian McCollum, G, Oklahoma, Kerr Kriisa, G, West Virginia; Aly Khalifa, C, BYU; Damian Dunn, G, Houston; Simas Lukosius, F, Cincinnati; Jackson Paveletzke, G, Iowa State; Jameer Nelson, G, TCU; Darrion Williams, G/F, Texas Tech

Top-10 Players*

*Note: These rankings are at the discretion of the article author, and may not necessarily correspond with RotoWire's official 2023-24 player rankings.

Projected Team Standings

Kansas Houston Texas Baylor Kansas State TCU West Virginia Oklahoma Iowa State Texas Tech Oklahoma State BYU Cincinnati UCF

Any of the top four teams here could realistically win the Big 12. Kansas State and TCU are the best of the rest. Then after that you could make a convincing argument for any order you want. It may not work out that way but until I see BYU, Cincinnati and UCF prove they can be competitive in this conference I'm going to leave them at the bottom.

West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State each brought in a ton of new players and it could take some time before they get everything put together, but I do think the upside for those teams is better than any of the new teams coming in not named Houston.

Oklahoma is my sleeper team that I think has a chance to emerge as a top-five team in the conference at the end of the season. The Sooners bring in five players who combined to start 116 games last season and have a few good pieces returning led by Milos Uzan. It's been a struggle the first two seasons of the Porter Moser era, but I think he finally has the dudes he wants to run the show.

If I had to pick one team that could disappoint this season it would be Baylor. I mentioned all the production they lost from last season and if RayJ Dennis and Ja'Kobe Walter struggle for any period of time they are in trouble. I really like Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's talent, but he has really struggled to stay healthy the last couple years and this is a really thin team on the interior.

The Big 12 got seven teams in the NCAA Tournament last season and I feel pretty confident about them doing at least one better with the conference now at 14 teams. Kansas, Houston, and Texas all have Final Four potential if everything goes right.

Projected Team Rotations

