2023-24 College Basketball Draft Kit: Top-150 Overall Players

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.
It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings, which includes all teams and conferences in Division I college basketball. If you're playing in a format that limits the player pool to "power" conferences, head on over to our 2023-24 College Basketball Power Conference Top-150.
Top 150 Overall Players
1. Hunter Dickinson – Kansas
2. Zach Edey – Purdue
3. Armando Bacot – North Carolina
4. Graham Ike – Gonzaga
5. Jordan Brown – Memphis
6. Jesse Edwards – West Virginia
7. Nelly Junior Joseph – New Mexico
8. Caleb Love – Arizona
9. Zach Freemantle – Xavier
10. Jordan Dingle – St. John's
11. Max Abmas – Texas
12. Boogie Ellis – USC
13. Jamison Battle – Minnesota
14. Dillon Jones – Weber State
15. James Bishop – George Washington
16. Drew Pember – UNC-Asheville
17. Enrique Freeman – Akron
18. Tyler Burton - Villanova
19. Kyle Filipowski – Duke
20. Johni Broome – Auburn
21. P.J. Fuller – Detroit
22. Tyler Robertson – Portland
23. Seth Towns - Buffalo
24. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. – New Mexico
25. DaRon Holmes II – Dayton
26. Lassina Traore – Long Beach State
27. Tucker DeVries – Drake
28. Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
29. RayJ Dennis – Baylor
30. Damian Dunn –Houston
31. LJ Cryer – Houston
32. TJ Bamba – Villanova
33. Ryan Kalkbrenner –
It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings, which includes all teams and conferences in Division I college basketball. If you're playing in a format that limits the player pool to "power" conferences, head on over to our 2023-24 College Basketball Power Conference Top-150.
Top 150 Overall Players
1. Hunter Dickinson – Kansas
2. Zach Edey – Purdue
3. Armando Bacot – North Carolina
4. Graham Ike – Gonzaga
5. Jordan Brown – Memphis
6. Jesse Edwards – West Virginia
7. Nelly Junior Joseph – New Mexico
8. Caleb Love – Arizona
9. Zach Freemantle – Xavier
10. Jordan Dingle – St. John's
11. Max Abmas – Texas
12. Boogie Ellis – USC
13. Jamison Battle – Minnesota
14. Dillon Jones – Weber State
15. James Bishop – George Washington
16. Drew Pember – UNC-Asheville
17. Enrique Freeman – Akron
18. Tyler Burton - Villanova
19. Kyle Filipowski – Duke
20. Johni Broome – Auburn
21. P.J. Fuller – Detroit
22. Tyler Robertson – Portland
23. Seth Towns - Buffalo
24. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. – New Mexico
25. DaRon Holmes II – Dayton
26. Lassina Traore – Long Beach State
27. Tucker DeVries – Drake
28. Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
29. RayJ Dennis – Baylor
30. Damian Dunn –Houston
31. LJ Cryer – Houston
32. TJ Bamba – Villanova
33. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton
34. Dawson Garcia – Minnesota
35. Jaelen House – New Mexico
36. Isaiah Stevens – Colorado State
37. Kenan Blackshear – Nevada
38. Zhuric Phelps – SMU
39. Charles Pride – St. Bonaventure
40. Rayshon Harrison – Grand Canyon
41. Erik Reynolds – St. Joseph's
42. Amari Williams – Drexel
43. Aaron Estrada – Alabama
44. Dalton Knecht – Tennessee
45. Will Baker – LSU
46. Brandon Johnson – East Carolina
47. Mohamed Keita – Tulsa
48. Ryan Nembhard – Creighton
49. Branden Carlson – Utah
50. Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
51. Bowen Born – Northern Iowa
52. Tyler Thomas – Hofstra
53. Andrei Savrasov – Duquesne
54. Tyson Degenhart – Boise State
55. Isaiah Crawford – Louisiana Tech
56. Alijah Martin – Florida Atlantic
57. Jacob Ognacevic – Lipscomb
58. Joel Soriano – St. John's
59. Moses Wood – Washington
60. Caleb Mills – Memphis
61. David Jones – Memphis
62. Eric Dixon – Villanova
63. Jahmir Young – Maryland
64. Johnell Davis – Florida Atlantic
65. Max Fiedler – Rice
66. Jarod Lucas – Nevada
67. Philip Alston – Loyola, Ill.
68. Isaac Jones – Washington State
69. Andrew Taylor – Mississippi State
70. Quincy Olivari – Xavier
71. Ben Krikke – Iowa
72. R.J. Davis – North Carolina
73. Quincy Guerrier – Illinois
74. Freddy Hicks – Arkansas State
75. Tytan Anderson – Northern Iowa
76. Khalil Brantley – LaSalle
77. Keegan Records – Colgate
78. Keylan Boone – UNLV
79. Max Rice – Boise State
80. Posh Alexander – Butler
81. Sam Griffin – Wyoming
82. Matt Knowling – Yale
83. Travis Evee – Rice
84. Blake Hinson – Pittsburgh
85. Jahmyl Telfort – Butler
86. Justin Moore – Villanova
87. Walter Clayton, Jr. – Florida
88. Jevon Porter – Pepperdine
89. Dame Adelekun – Loyola, Ill.
90. Jalen Hill – UNLV
91. Jaykwon Walton – Memphis
92. Greg Gantt – UNC-Asheville
93. Steele Venters – Gonzaga
94. Jose Perez – West Virginia
95. Antonio Reeves – Kentucky
96. Tristan da Silva – Colorado
97. N'Faly Dante – Oregon
98. Oumar Ballo – Arizona
99. Gabe McGlothan – Grand Canyon
100. Gibson Jimerson – St. Louis
101. Aly Khalifa – BYU
102. Anton Watson – Gonzaga
103. Devin Askew – California
104. Denver Jones – Auburn
105. Jacob Germany – Wichita State
106. Khalif Battle – Arkansas
107. Tylor Perry – Kansas State
108. Fardaws Aimaq – California
109. Clifford Omoruyi – Rutgers
110. Keion Brooks – Washington
111. Judah Mintz – Syracuse
112. Steven Ashworth – Creighton
113. Tyson Walker – Michigan State
114. Keli Leaupepe – Loyola-Marymount
115. Alex Ducas – St. Mary's
116. Samuell Williamson – SMU
117. Bryce Hopkins – Providence
118. PJ Hall - Clemson
119. Jameer Nelson, Jr. – TCU
120. Chris Ledlum – St. John's
121. Emanuel Miller – TCU
122. Harrison Ingram – North Carolina
123. Rienk Mast – Nebraska
124. Cam Hayes – East Carolina
125. KJ Simpson – Colorado
126. Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
127. Kevin McCullar, Jr. – Kansas
128. Jalen Cook - LSU
129. Grant Nelson – Alabama
130. Jared McCain - Duke
131. Nijel Pack – Miami, Fla.
132. Joe Girard III - Clemson
133. Mark Sears – Alabama
134. Justin Edwards – Kentucky
135. Boo Buie – Northwestern
136. Jared Bynum – Providence
137. Primo Spears – Florida State
138. Ishmael Leggett - Pittsburgh
139. Tyler Kolek - Marquette
140. Marcus Domask – Illinois
141. Tristen Newton – Connecticut
142. D.J. Wagner - Kentucky
143. Jeremy Roach – Duke
144. J.J. Starling – Syracuse
145. Matt Cleveland – Miami, Fla.
146. Cam Spencer – Connecticut
147. B.J. Mack – South Carolina
148. Payton Sparks - Indiana
149. Dawson Baker – BYU
150. Jaren Holmes – Iowa State
Editor's Note: These rankings are at the sole discretion of the author and may not coincide perfectly with the projections released on the website this month.
Other College Basketball Resources:
Our Fantasy College Basketball Draft Kit is rolling out for 2023-24, so make sure you don't miss the following top features:
- Season-long college basketball projections for nearly 700 players and counting.
- Complete college basketball depth charts for power conference teams and more.
- Comprehensive college basketball injury report with estimated return dates.
- The most complete collection of college basketball player news on the internet.
- Plus, player/team stats, ability to import your team via MyLeagues, and complete access to polls and box scores in-season. Don't miss it!