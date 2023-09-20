2023-24 College Basketball Draft Kit: Top-150 Overall Players

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings, which includes all teams and conferences in Division I college basketball. If you're playing in a format that limits the player pool to "power" conferences, head on over to our 2023-24 College Basketball Power Conference Top-150 .

Top 150 Overall Players

1. Hunter Dickinson – Kansas

2. Zach Edey – Purdue

3. Armando Bacot – North Carolina

4. Graham Ike – Gonzaga

5. Jordan Brown – Memphis

6. Jesse Edwards – West Virginia

7. Nelly Junior Joseph – New Mexico

8. Caleb Love – Arizona

9. Zach Freemantle – Xavier

10. Jordan Dingle – St. John's

11. Max Abmas – Texas

12. Boogie Ellis – USC

13. Jamison Battle – Minnesota

14. Dillon Jones – Weber State

15. James Bishop – George Washington

16. Drew Pember – UNC-Asheville

17. Enrique Freeman – Akron

18. Tyler Burton - Villanova

19. Kyle Filipowski – Duke

20. Johni Broome – Auburn

21. P.J. Fuller – Detroit

22. Tyler Robertson – Portland

23. Seth Towns - Buffalo

24. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. – New Mexico

25. DaRon Holmes II – Dayton

26. Lassina Traore – Long Beach State

27. Tucker DeVries – Drake

28. Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

29. RayJ Dennis – Baylor

30. Damian Dunn –Houston

31. LJ Cryer – Houston

32. TJ Bamba – Villanova

33. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

34. Dawson Garcia – Minnesota

35. Jaelen House – New Mexico

36. Isaiah Stevens – Colorado State

37. Kenan Blackshear – Nevada

38. Zhuric Phelps – SMU

39. Charles Pride – St. Bonaventure

40. Rayshon Harrison – Grand Canyon

41. Erik Reynolds – St. Joseph's

42. Amari Williams – Drexel

43. Aaron Estrada – Alabama

44. Dalton Knecht – Tennessee

45. Will Baker – LSU

46. Brandon Johnson – East Carolina

47. Mohamed Keita – Tulsa

48. Ryan Nembhard – Creighton

49. Branden Carlson – Utah

50. Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

51. Bowen Born – Northern Iowa

52. Tyler Thomas – Hofstra

53. Andrei Savrasov – Duquesne

54. Tyson Degenhart – Boise State

55. Isaiah Crawford – Louisiana Tech

56. Alijah Martin – Florida Atlantic

57. Jacob Ognacevic – Lipscomb

58. Joel Soriano – St. John's

59. Moses Wood – Washington

60. Caleb Mills – Memphis

61. David Jones – Memphis

62. Eric Dixon – Villanova

63. Jahmir Young – Maryland

64. Johnell Davis – Florida Atlantic

65. Max Fiedler – Rice

66. Jarod Lucas – Nevada

67. Philip Alston – Loyola, Ill.

68. Isaac Jones – Washington State

69. Andrew Taylor – Mississippi State

70. Quincy Olivari – Xavier

71. Ben Krikke – Iowa

72. R.J. Davis – North Carolina

73. Quincy Guerrier – Illinois

74. Freddy Hicks – Arkansas State

75. Tytan Anderson – Northern Iowa

76. Khalil Brantley – LaSalle

77. Keegan Records – Colgate

78. Keylan Boone – UNLV

79. Max Rice – Boise State

80. Posh Alexander – Butler

81. Sam Griffin – Wyoming

82. Matt Knowling – Yale

83. Travis Evee – Rice

84. Blake Hinson – Pittsburgh

85. Jahmyl Telfort – Butler

86. Justin Moore – Villanova

87. Walter Clayton, Jr. – Florida

88. Jevon Porter – Pepperdine

89. Dame Adelekun – Loyola, Ill.

90. Jalen Hill – UNLV

91. Jaykwon Walton – Memphis

92. Greg Gantt – UNC-Asheville

93. Steele Venters – Gonzaga

94. Jose Perez – West Virginia

95. Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

96. Tristan da Silva – Colorado

97. N'Faly Dante – Oregon

98. Oumar Ballo – Arizona

99. Gabe McGlothan – Grand Canyon

100. Gibson Jimerson – St. Louis

101. Aly Khalifa – BYU

102. Anton Watson – Gonzaga

103. Devin Askew – California

104. Denver Jones – Auburn

105. Jacob Germany – Wichita State

106. Khalif Battle – Arkansas

107. Tylor Perry – Kansas State

108. Fardaws Aimaq – California

109. Clifford Omoruyi – Rutgers

110. Keion Brooks – Washington

111. Judah Mintz – Syracuse

112. Steven Ashworth – Creighton

113. Tyson Walker – Michigan State

114. Keli Leaupepe – Loyola-Marymount

115. Alex Ducas – St. Mary's

116. Samuell Williamson – SMU

117. Bryce Hopkins – Providence

118. PJ Hall - Clemson

119. Jameer Nelson, Jr. – TCU

120. Chris Ledlum – St. John's

121. Emanuel Miller – TCU

122. Harrison Ingram – North Carolina

123. Rienk Mast – Nebraska

124. Cam Hayes – East Carolina

125. KJ Simpson – Colorado

126. Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

127. Kevin McCullar, Jr. – Kansas

128. Jalen Cook - LSU

129. Grant Nelson – Alabama

130. Jared McCain - Duke

131. Nijel Pack – Miami, Fla.

132. Joe Girard III - Clemson

133. Mark Sears – Alabama

134. Justin Edwards – Kentucky

135. Boo Buie – Northwestern

136. Jared Bynum – Providence

137. Primo Spears – Florida State

138. Ishmael Leggett - Pittsburgh

139. Tyler Kolek - Marquette

140. Marcus Domask – Illinois

141. Tristen Newton – Connecticut

142. D.J. Wagner - Kentucky

143. Jeremy Roach – Duke

144. J.J. Starling – Syracuse

145. Matt Cleveland – Miami, Fla.

146. Cam Spencer – Connecticut

147. B.J. Mack – South Carolina

148. Payton Sparks - Indiana

149. Dawson Baker – BYU

150. Jaren Holmes – Iowa State

Editor's Note: These rankings are at the sole discretion of the author and may not coincide perfectly with the projections released on the website this month.

