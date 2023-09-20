College Basketball
2023-24 College Basketball Draft Kit: Top-150 Overall Players

2023-24 College Basketball Draft Kit: Top-150 Overall Players

Chris Drumright
September 20, 2023

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings, which includes all teams and conferences in Division I college basketball. If you're playing in a format that limits the player pool to "power" conferences, head on over to our 2023-24 College Basketball Power Conference Top-150.

Top 150 Overall Players

1.    Hunter Dickinson – Kansas

2.    Zach Edey – Purdue

3.    Armando Bacot – North Carolina

4.    Graham Ike – Gonzaga

5.    Jordan Brown – Memphis

6.    Jesse Edwards – West Virginia

7.    Nelly Junior Joseph – New Mexico

8.    Caleb Love – Arizona

9.    Zach Freemantle – Xavier

10.  Jordan Dingle – St. John's

11.  Max Abmas – Texas

12.  Boogie Ellis – USC

13.  Jamison Battle – Minnesota

14.  Dillon Jones – Weber State

15.  James Bishop – George Washington

16.  Drew Pember – UNC-Asheville

17.  Enrique Freeman – Akron

18.  Tyler Burton - Villanova

19.  Kyle Filipowski – Duke

20.  Johni Broome – Auburn

21.  P.J. Fuller – Detroit

22.  Tyler Robertson – Portland

23.  Seth Towns - Buffalo

24.  Jamal Mashburn, Jr. – New Mexico

25.  DaRon Holmes II – Dayton

26.  Lassina Traore – Long Beach State

27.  Tucker DeVries – Drake

28.  Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

29.  RayJ Dennis – Baylor

30.  Damian Dunn –Houston

31.  LJ Cryer – Houston

32.  TJ Bamba – Villanova

33.  Ryan Kalkbrenner

34.  Dawson Garcia – Minnesota

35.  Jaelen House – New Mexico

36.  Isaiah Stevens – Colorado State

37.  Kenan Blackshear – Nevada

38.  Zhuric Phelps – SMU

39.  Charles Pride – St. Bonaventure

40.  Rayshon Harrison – Grand Canyon

41.  Erik Reynolds – St. Joseph's

42.  Amari Williams – Drexel

43.  Aaron Estrada – Alabama

44.  Dalton Knecht – Tennessee

45.  Will Baker – LSU

46.  Brandon Johnson – East Carolina

47.  Mohamed Keita – Tulsa

48.  Ryan Nembhard – Creighton

49.  Branden Carlson – Utah

50.  Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

51.  Bowen Born – Northern Iowa

52.  Tyler Thomas – Hofstra

53.  Andrei Savrasov – Duquesne

54.  Tyson Degenhart – Boise State

55.  Isaiah Crawford – Louisiana Tech

56.  Alijah Martin – Florida Atlantic

57.  Jacob Ognacevic – Lipscomb

58.  Joel Soriano – St. John's

59.  Moses Wood – Washington

60.  Caleb Mills – Memphis

61.  David Jones – Memphis

62.  Eric Dixon – Villanova

63.  Jahmir Young – Maryland

64.  Johnell Davis – Florida Atlantic

65.  Max Fiedler – Rice

66.  Jarod Lucas – Nevada

67.  Philip Alston – Loyola, Ill.

68.  Isaac Jones – Washington State

69.  Andrew Taylor – Mississippi State

70.  Quincy Olivari – Xavier

71.  Ben Krikke – Iowa

72.  R.J. Davis – North Carolina

73.  Quincy Guerrier – Illinois

74.  Freddy Hicks – Arkansas State

75.  Tytan Anderson – Northern Iowa

76.  Khalil Brantley – LaSalle

77.  Keegan Records – Colgate

78.  Keylan Boone – UNLV

79.  Max Rice – Boise State

80.  Posh Alexander – Butler

81.  Sam Griffin – Wyoming

82.  Matt Knowling – Yale

83.  Travis Evee – Rice

84.  Blake Hinson – Pittsburgh

85.  Jahmyl Telfort – Butler

86.  Justin Moore – Villanova

87.  Walter Clayton, Jr. – Florida

88.  Jevon Porter – Pepperdine

89.  Dame Adelekun – Loyola, Ill.

90.  Jalen Hill – UNLV

91.  Jaykwon Walton – Memphis

92.  Greg Gantt – UNC-Asheville

93.  Steele Venters – Gonzaga

94.  Jose Perez – West Virginia

95.  Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

96.  Tristan da Silva – Colorado

97.  N'Faly Dante – Oregon

98.  Oumar Ballo – Arizona

99.  Gabe McGlothan – Grand Canyon

100.  Gibson Jimerson – St. Louis

101.   Aly Khalifa – BYU

102.   Anton Watson – Gonzaga

103.   Devin Askew – California

104.   Denver Jones – Auburn

105.   Jacob Germany – Wichita State

106.   Khalif Battle – Arkansas

107.   Tylor Perry – Kansas State

108.   Fardaws Aimaq – California

109.   Clifford Omoruyi – Rutgers

110.   Keion Brooks – Washington

111.   Judah Mintz – Syracuse

112.   Steven Ashworth – Creighton

113.   Tyson Walker – Michigan State

114.   Keli Leaupepe – Loyola-Marymount

115.   Alex Ducas – St. Mary's

116.   Samuell Williamson – SMU

117.   Bryce Hopkins – Providence

118.   PJ Hall - Clemson

119.   Jameer Nelson, Jr. – TCU

120.   Chris Ledlum – St. John's

121.   Emanuel Miller – TCU

122.   Harrison Ingram – North Carolina

123.   Rienk Mast – Nebraska

124.   Cam Hayes – East Carolina

125.   KJ Simpson – Colorado

126.   Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

127.   Kevin McCullar, Jr. – Kansas

128.   Jalen Cook - LSU

129.  Grant Nelson – Alabama

130.   Jared McCain - Duke

131.   Nijel Pack – Miami, Fla.

132.   Joe Girard III - Clemson

133.   Mark Sears – Alabama

134.   Justin Edwards – Kentucky

135.   Boo Buie – Northwestern

136.   Jared Bynum – Providence

137.   Primo Spears – Florida State

138.   Ishmael Leggett - Pittsburgh

139.   Tyler Kolek - Marquette

140.   Marcus Domask – Illinois

141.   Tristen Newton – Connecticut

142.   D.J. Wagner - Kentucky

143.   Jeremy Roach – Duke

144.   J.J. Starling – Syracuse

145.   Matt Cleveland – Miami, Fla.

146.   Cam Spencer – Connecticut

147.   B.J. Mack – South Carolina

148.   Payton Sparks - Indiana

149.  Dawson Baker – BYU

150.   Jaren Holmes – Iowa State

Editor's Note: These rankings are at the sole discretion of the author and may not coincide perfectly with the projections released on the website this month.

