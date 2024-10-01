2024-25 College Basketball Draft Kit: Overall Top-150 Rankings

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.
It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings, which includes all teams and conferences in Division I college basketball. If you're playing in a format that limits the player pool to "power" conferences, head on over to our 2024-25 College Basketball Power Conference Top-150.
Top 150 Overall Players
- Hunter Dickinson - Kansas 17.9/10.9/2.3
- Johni Broome - Auburn 16.5/8.5/2.2
- RJ Davis - North Carolina 21.2/3.6/3.5
- Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton 17.3/7.6
- Graham Ike - Gonzaga 16.5/7.4
- Zach Freemantle - Xavier 15.1/8.2/2.9
- Kadary Richmond - Seton Hall 15.7/7/5.1
- Mark Sears - Alabama 21.5/4.2/4
- Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M 19.1/3.5/4
- Caleb Love - Arizona 18/4.8/3.4
- Alex Karaban - Connecticut 13.3/5.1
- Braden Smith - Purdue 12/5.8/7.5
- Great Osobor - Washington 17/9.9/2.8
- LJ Cryer - Houston 15.5/2.4
- Coleman Hawkins - Kansas State 12.1/6.1/2.7
- Kam Jones - Marquette 17.2/2.9/2.4
- Eric Dixon - Villanova 16.6/6.5
- Norchad Omier - Baylor 17/10
- Saint Thomas - USC 19.7/9.8/4.2
- BJ Freeman - Arizona State 21.1/6.6/4.1
- Frankie Fidler - Michigan State 20.1/6.3/4
- Tyson Degenhart - Boise State 16.7/6.2
- Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB 13.8/10.6/2.1
- Dawson Garcia - Minnesota 17.6/6.7
- Noah Reynolds - TCU 20/3.7/4.5
- Trey Townsend - Arizona 17.3/8/1/3.1
- JP Pegues - Auburn 18.4/4.3/4.8
- Vladislav Goldin - Michigan 15.7/6.9
- Jyare Davis - Syracuse 17.1/7.5/2.4
- Frank Mitchell - Minnesota 12.1/11/6/5
- Bryce Hopkins - Providence 15.5/8.6
- Donovan Dent - New Mexico 14.1/2,5/5.4
- Bruce Thornton - Ohio State 15.7/3.7/4.8
- Caden Pierce - Princeton 16.6/9.2/3.2
- Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State 13.7/4.4/4.2
- Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State 12.4/4.6/4.9
- Maxime Raynaud - Stanford 15.5/9.6/2
- Jamir Watkins - Florida
- Ian Schieffelin - Clemson 10.1/9.4/2.2
- Steven Crowl - Wisconsin 11.2/7.3/2.1
- Grant Nelson - Alabama 11.9/5.9
- Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga 12.6/4/6.9
- Sincere Parker - St. Louis 15.9/4.3
- Cooper Flagg - Duke (freshmen)
- Zed Key - Dayton 6.6/4.1
- Oumar Ballo - 12.9/10.1
- Malik Reneau - Indiana 15.4/6/2.7
- Fousseyni Traore - BYU 10.9/5.2
- O'Mar Stanley - Boise State 12.7/6.6
- J'Wan Roberts - Houston 9.5/6.8
- Jonas Aidoo - Arkansas 11.4/7.3/1.8 blocks
- JT Toppin - Texas Tech 12.4/9.1
- Maliq Brown - Duke 9.5/7.2
- Dre Davis - Mississippi 16.4/4.3/4.6
- Johnell Davis - Arkansas 18.2/6.3/2.9/1.4
- Jacob Crews - Missouri 19.1/8.2
- Trazarien White - TCU 19.8/6.8
- Tucker DeVries - West Virginia 21.6/6.7/3.7
- Payton Sandfort - Iowa 16.4/6.6/2.7
- Deivon Smith - St. John's 13.3/6.3/7.1
- Walter Clayton, Jr. - Florida 17.6/3.6/2.6
- Dylan Harper - Rutgers (freshman)
- Khalif Battle - Gonzaga 14.8/3.3
- Julian Reese - Maryland 13.7/9.5
- A.J. Hoggard - Vanderbilt 10.7/3.1/5.2
- Dug McDaniel - Kansas State 16.7/3.7/4.7
- Zeke Mayo - Kansas 18.8/5.2/3.5
- VJ Edgecombe - Baylor (freshmen)
- Arthur Kaluma - Kansas State 14.4/7/2
- Josh Cohen - USC 15.8/6.8
- Marcus Foster - Xavier 17/7.5
- Dion Brown - Boston College 19/7.6/2.6
- Malik Mack - Georgetown 17/4/4.8
- Erik Reynolds II - St. Joseph's 17.3/2.7/2.7
- Ace Baldwin, Jr. - Penn State 14.2/2.7/6
- Donnie Freeman - Syracuse
- Darren Buchanan Jr. - George Washington 15.6/6.6/2.4
- Dedan Thomas, Jr. - UNLV 13.6/5.1 assists
- Kimani Hamilton - High Point 14.9/7.2
- Trenton McLaughlin - Northern Arizona 16.6/3.2
- Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State (freshman)
- Lynn Kidd - Miami, Fla. 13.2/6.5
- Nick Davidson - Nevada 12.2/7.3
- Dajuan Harris - Kansas 8.5/6.5 assists
- Mikeal Brown-Jones - Mississippi 18.9/7.5
- Ace Bailey - Rutgers (freshman)
- Ques Glover - Ohio State 14.7/2.5/2.1
- Julian Reese - Maryland 13.7/9.5
- Tyler Bilodeau - UCLA 14.3/5.7
- Tony Perkins - Missouri 14/4.4/4.6
- Darrion Williams - Texas Tech 11.4/7.5/2.5
- Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest 18/4.1/2.5
- Kanye Clary - Mississippi State 16.7/2.9/2.8
- Andrew Carr - Kentucky 13.5/6.8/1.5 blocks
- Brooks Barnhizer - Northwestern 14.6/7.5.2.6
- Zed Key - Dayton 6.6/4.1
- Tramon Mark - Arkansas 16.2/4.3
- Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee 11.8/2.8/6.1
- Posh Alexander - Dayton 11.3/4.6/4.9
- Dayvion McKnight - Xavier 12.4/3.7/4.8
- Mackenzie Mgbako - Indiana 12.2/4.1
- Nique Clifford - Colorado State 12.2/7.6/3
- KJ Adams - Kansas 12.6/4.6/3.1
- Kevin Miller - SMU 15.6/2.8/3.5
- J'Vonne Hadley - Louisville 11.6/6/2.4
- Chucky Hepburn - Louisville 9.2/3.3/3.9
- Ishmael Leggett - Pittsburgh 12.3/5.5
- Langston Love - Baylor 11/2.9
- Matthew Murrell - Mississippi 16.2/3.6/2.4
- Sean Pedulla - Mississippii 16.4/4.3/4.6
- Javon Small - West Virginia 15.1/4.7/4.1
- Robbie Avila - St. Louis 17.4/6.6/4.1
- Darius Johnson - Central Florida 15.2/3.3/3.7
- Ryan Conwell - Xavier 16.6/5.8/2.5
- Igor Milicic, Jr. - Tennessee 19.7/4.8
- Terrence Edwards, Jr. - Louisville 17.2/4.4/3.4
- Rashaun Agee - USC 13.3/9.9
- Achor Achor - Kansas State 16.1/6.1
- Vasean Allette - TCU 17.4/5.7/3.1
- BJ Omot - California 16.7/4.2
- Hysier Miller - Virginia 15.9/3.6/4
- DJ Davis - Washington 13.5/3.2/2.6
- Danny Wolf - Michigan 14.1/9.7/2.4
- Clifford Omoruyi - Alabama 10.4/8/3/2.9 blocks
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - NC State 12.9/8.4
- Jeremy Roach - Baylor 14/2.5/3.3
- AJ Storr - Kansas 16.8/3.9
- Jalen Blackmon - Miami, Fla. 21.3/2.9
- Desmond Claude - USC 16.6/4.2/3.2
- Jordan Sears - LSU 21.6/4.6/4.5
- Jason Edwards - Vanderbilt 19.1
- Darlinstone Dubar - Tennessee 17.8
- Rytis Petraitis - California 15.7/6.3/3.7
- Dakota Leffew - Georgia 17.6/4.3/3.1
- Anthony Dell'Orso - Arizona 19.5/6.3
- Jordan Pope - Texas 17.6
- Juwan Gary - Nebraska 11.6/6.1
- Jacob Meyer - DePaul 15.7/5.1/2.6
- Alston Mason - Arizona State 17.5/3/3.6
- Lassina Traore - Xavier 11.9/10.3
- Aidan Mahaney - Connecticut 13.9
- Ante Brzovic - Charleston 12.1/6.3/2.4
- Andersson Garcia - Texas A&M 6/9.1
- Bryce Pope - USC 18.3/3.9
- Jordan Ivy-Curry - Central Florida 17.1/5.2/3.1
- Matt Cross - SMU 15.3/8.3/3
- Stephan Swenson - UC-Santa Barbara 13.9/4.7/5.8
- Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State 17.1
- Jalon Moore - Oklahoma 11.2/6.7
- Mitchell Saxen - St. Mary's 11.8/7.8
Editor's Note: These rankings are at the sole discretion of the author and may not coincide perfectly with the projections released on the website in September.
