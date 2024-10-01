College Basketball
2024-25 College Basketball Draft Kit: Overall Top-150 Rankings

Written by 
Chris Drumright 
Published on October 1, 2024

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings, which includes all teams and conferences in Division I college basketball. If you're playing in a format that limits the player pool to "power" conferences, head on over to our 2024-25 College Basketball Power Conference Top-150.

Top 150 Overall Players 

  1. Hunter Dickinson - Kansas 17.9/10.9/2.3
  2. Johni Broome - Auburn 16.5/8.5/2.2
  3. RJ Davis - North Carolina 21.2/3.6/3.5
  4. Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton 17.3/7.6
  5. Graham Ike - Gonzaga 16.5/7.4
  6. Zach Freemantle - Xavier 15.1/8.2/2.9
  7. Kadary Richmond - Seton Hall 15.7/7/5.1
  8. Mark Sears - Alabama 21.5/4.2/4
  9. Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M 19.1/3.5/4
  10. Caleb Love - Arizona 18/4.8/3.4
  11. Alex Karaban - Connecticut 13.3/5.1
  12. Braden Smith - Purdue 12/5.8/7.5
  13. Great Osobor - Washington 17/9.9/2.8
  14. LJ Cryer - Houston 15.5/2.4
  15. Coleman Hawkins - Kansas State 12.1/6.1/2.7
  16. Kam Jones - Marquette 17.2/2.9/2.4
  17. Eric Dixon - Villanova 16.6/6.5
  18. Norchad Omier - Baylor 17/10
  19. Saint Thomas - USC 19.7/9.8/4.2
  20. BJ Freeman - Arizona State 21.1/6.6/4.1
  21. Frankie Fidler - Michigan State 20.1/6.3/4
  22. Tyson Degenhart - Boise State 16.7/6.2
  23. Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB 13.8/10.6/2.1
  24. Dawson Garcia - Minnesota 17.6/6.7
  25. Noah Reynolds - TCU 20/3.7/4.5
  26. Trey Townsend - Arizona 17.3/8/1/3.1
  27. JP Pegues - Auburn 18.4/4.3/4.8
  28. Vladislav Goldin - Michigan 15.7/6.9
  29. Jyare Davis - Syracuse 17.1/7.5/2.4
  30. Frank Mitchell - Minnesota 12.1/11/6/5
  31. Bryce Hopkins - Providence 15.5/8.6
  32. Donovan Dent - New Mexico 14.1/2,5/5.4
  33. Bruce Thornton - Ohio State 15.7/3.7/4.8
  34. Caden Pierce - Princeton 16.6/9.2/3.2
  35. Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State 13.7/4.4/4.2
  36. Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State 12.4/4.6/4.9
  37. Maxime Raynaud - Stanford 15.5/9.6/2
  38. Jamir Watkins - Florida State 15.6/6.8/2.8
  39. Ian Schieffelin - Clemson 10.1/9.4/2.2
  40. Steven Crowl - Wisconsin 11.2/7.3/2.1
  41. Grant Nelson - Alabama 11.9/5.9
  42. Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga 12.6/4/6.9
  43. Sincere Parker - St. Louis 15.9/4.3
  44. Cooper Flagg - Duke (freshmen)
  45. Zed Key - Dayton 6.6/4.1
  46. Oumar Ballo - 12.9/10.1
  47. Malik Reneau - Indiana 15.4/6/2.7
  48. Fousseyni Traore - BYU 10.9/5.2
  49. O'Mar Stanley - Boise State 12.7/6.6
  50. J'Wan Roberts - Houston 9.5/6.8
  51. Jonas Aidoo - Arkansas 11.4/7.3/1.8 blocks
  52. JT Toppin - Texas Tech 12.4/9.1
  53. Maliq Brown - Duke 9.5/7.2
  54. Dre Davis - Mississippi 16.4/4.3/4.6
  55. Johnell Davis - Arkansas 18.2/6.3/2.9/1.4
  56. Jacob Crews - Missouri 19.1/8.2
  57. Trazarien White - TCU 19.8/6.8
  58. Tucker DeVries - West Virginia 21.6/6.7/3.7
  59. Payton Sandfort - Iowa 16.4/6.6/2.7
  60. Deivon Smith - St. John's 13.3/6.3/7.1
  61. Walter Clayton, Jr. - Florida 17.6/3.6/2.6
  62. Dylan Harper - Rutgers (freshman)
  63. Khalif Battle - Gonzaga 14.8/3.3
  64. Julian Reese - Maryland 13.7/9.5
  65. A.J. Hoggard - Vanderbilt 10.7/3.1/5.2
  66. Dug McDaniel - Kansas State 16.7/3.7/4.7
  67. Zeke Mayo - Kansas 18.8/5.2/3.5
  68. VJ Edgecombe - Baylor (freshmen)
  69. Arthur Kaluma - Kansas State 14.4/7/2
  70. Josh Cohen - USC 15.8/6.8
  71. Marcus Foster - Xavier 17/7.5
  72. Dion Brown - Boston College 19/7.6/2.6
  73. Malik Mack - Georgetown 17/4/4.8
  74. Erik Reynolds II - St. Joseph's 17.3/2.7/2.7
  75. Ace Baldwin, Jr. - Penn State 14.2/2.7/6
  76. Donnie Freeman - Syracuse
  77. Darren Buchanan Jr. - George Washington 15.6/6.6/2.4
  78. Dedan Thomas, Jr. - UNLV 13.6/5.1 assists
  79. Kimani Hamilton - High Point 14.9/7.2
  80. Trenton McLaughlin - Northern Arizona 16.6/3.2
  81. Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State (freshman)
  82. Lynn Kidd - Miami, Fla. 13.2/6.5
  83. Nick Davidson - Nevada 12.2/7.3
  84. Dajuan Harris - Kansas 8.5/6.5 assists
  85. Mikeal Brown-Jones - Mississippi 18.9/7.5
  86. Ace Bailey - Rutgers (freshman)
  87. Ques Glover - Ohio State 14.7/2.5/2.1
  88. Julian Reese - Maryland 13.7/9.5
  89. Tyler Bilodeau - UCLA 14.3/5.7
  90. Tony Perkins - Missouri 14/4.4/4.6
  91. Darrion Williams - Texas Tech 11.4/7.5/2.5
  92. Hunter Sallis - Wake Forest 18/4.1/2.5
  93. Kanye Clary - Mississippi State 16.7/2.9/2.8
  94. Andrew Carr - Kentucky 13.5/6.8/1.5 blocks
  95. Brooks Barnhizer - Northwestern 14.6/7.5.2.6
  96. Zed Key - Dayton 6.6/4.1
  97. Tramon Mark - Arkansas 16.2/4.3
  98. Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee 11.8/2.8/6.1
  99. Posh Alexander - Dayton 11.3/4.6/4.9
  100. Dayvion McKnight - Xavier 12.4/3.7/4.8
  101. Mackenzie Mgbako - Indiana 12.2/4.1
  102. Nique Clifford - Colorado State 12.2/7.6/3
  103. KJ Adams - Kansas 12.6/4.6/3.1
  104. Kevin Miller - SMU 15.6/2.8/3.5
  105. J'Vonne Hadley - Louisville 11.6/6/2.4
  106. Chucky Hepburn - Louisville 9.2/3.3/3.9
  107. Ishmael Leggett - Pittsburgh 12.3/5.5
  108. Langston Love - Baylor 11/2.9
  109. Matthew Murrell - Mississippi 16.2/3.6/2.4
  110. Sean Pedulla - Mississippii 16.4/4.3/4.6
  111. Javon Small - West Virginia 15.1/4.7/4.1
  112. Robbie Avila - St. Louis 17.4/6.6/4.1
  113. Darius Johnson - Central Florida 15.2/3.3/3.7
  114. Ryan Conwell - Xavier 16.6/5.8/2.5
  115. Igor Milicic, Jr. - Tennessee 19.7/4.8
  116. Terrence Edwards, Jr.  - Louisville 17.2/4.4/3.4
  117. Rashaun Agee - USC 13.3/9.9
  118. Achor Achor - Kansas State 16.1/6.1
  119. Vasean Allette - TCU 17.4/5.7/3.1
  120. BJ Omot - California 16.7/4.2
  121. Hysier Miller - Virginia 15.9/3.6/4
  122. DJ Davis - Washington 13.5/3.2/2.6
  123. Danny Wolf - Michigan 14.1/9.7/2.4
  124. Clifford Omoruyi - Alabama 10.4/8/3/2.9 blocks
  125. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - NC State 12.9/8.4
  126. Jeremy Roach - Baylor 14/2.5/3.3
  127. AJ Storr - Kansas 16.8/3.9
  128. Jalen Blackmon - Miami, Fla. 21.3/2.9
  129. Desmond Claude - USC 16.6/4.2/3.2
  130.  Jordan Sears - LSU 21.6/4.6/4.5
  131. Jason Edwards - Vanderbilt 19.1
  132. Darlinstone Dubar - Tennessee 17.8
  133. Rytis Petraitis - California 15.7/6.3/3.7
  134. Dakota Leffew - Georgia 17.6/4.3/3.1
  135. Anthony Dell'Orso - Arizona 19.5/6.3
  136. Jordan Pope - Texas 17.6
  137. Juwan Gary - Nebraska 11.6/6.1
  138. Jacob Meyer - DePaul 15.7/5.1/2.6
  139. Alston Mason - Arizona State 17.5/3/3.6
  140. Lassina Traore - Xavier 11.9/10.3
  141. Aidan Mahaney - Connecticut 13.9
  142. Ante Brzovic - Charleston 12.1/6.3/2.4
  143. Andersson Garcia - Texas A&M 6/9.1
  144. Bryce Pope - USC 18.3/3.9
  145. Jordan Ivy-Curry -  Central Florida 17.1/5.2/3.1
  146. Matt Cross - SMU 15.3/8.3/3
  147. Stephan Swenson - UC-Santa Barbara 13.9/4.7/5.8
  148. Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State 17.1
  149. Jalon Moore - Oklahoma 11.2/6.7
  150. Mitchell Saxen - St. Mary's 11.8/7.8

Editor's Note: These rankings are at the sole discretion of the author and may not coincide perfectly with the projections released on the website in September.

Other College Basketball Resources:

Our Fantasy College Basketball Draft Kit is rolling out for 2024-25, so make sure you don't miss the following top features:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Drumright
Chris Drumright
Chris graduated from MTSU with a journalism degree and is a college basketball blogger and columnist for RotoWire. He has previous experience with editing and rankings at Athlon Sports. He has produced college basketball rankings for over four decades starting at age 16.
