Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 23

Top College Basketball Best Bets for the NCAA Tournament Round of 32

I am on quite a run in this space, but I will fully admit, the first few days of the tournament has been puzzling from a betting perspective. With so much chalk, it is hard to get a good read on teams and their value. But, it is March and there is Madness to bet on -- no way we are stopping now! Today's schedule has some flat-out amazing games, and I'm here for it. Let's jump in.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Kentucky Wildcats

Most of my readers and clients should know by now that I think, when fully healthy, Illinois is one of the best teams in the country. Brad Underwood's bunch has battled adversity all year and were rewarded with good health for the tournament. The Illini handled a good Xavier team in the first round and now face a very talented but weird Kentucky squad that has also been banged up for much of the year. However, the Wildcats are still dealing with lingering injuries to Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson and have been throttled by the last top-20 teams they have played (lost to Alabama by 29 in the SEC Tourney). Both of these teams like to run and prefer to outscore their opponents. This total is incredibly high, but I don't think it is high enough for these two teams.

College Basketball Best Bet: Illinois/Kentucky OVER 170.5 (@ BetMGM)

Iowa State Cyclones vs Ole Miss Rebels

Like Kentucky above, the Clones have been a weird team this year as well. ISU has dealt with significant injuries and player chemistry issues but both seem to be resolved at the right time and look very dangerous, especially with their kryptonite (BYU) on the other side of the bracket. I respect Ole Miss and Chris Beard, but rumor has it, Beard is job hunting (again) and the Rebels have done things with smoke and mirrors all year. Their win over UNC didn't impress me, nor did their SEC Tournament showing. ISU's size and shooting will be the difference.

College Basketball Best Bet: Iowa State -5.5 (universal)

Colorado State Rams vs Maryland Terrapins

Colorado State's Nique Clifford is a one helluva player, the Rams are red hot right now, and their first round win over Memphis was nice, but Maryland is at a level unlike anything CSU has seen so far this season. One facet of Maryland's game that doesn't get a lot of attention is its defense, which is No. 6 in the country in KenPom's efficiency rating. The Terrapins' size and quickness at every position makes life tough for the opposition. The one big concern for Maryland is depth, which is why I like the under in this one. CSU has to slow this game down in order to have a chance, and I think Maryland will oblige them while maintaining a comfortable lead and substituting whenever possible, resulting in a choppy game flow.

College Basketball Best Bet: Colorado State/Maryland UNDER 142.5 (@ FanDuel)

