College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Sunday, November 10

As is the case in recent years, the first couple weeks of the college season is incredibly tough to navigate from a betting perspective. With so much turnover, every team is different and nobody really knows what they have or don't have until a couple of games are played. The bottom line is tread lightly the first week or two of the season as we all learn what these teams are about. That said, let's see what the first Sunday slate of the season holds for us.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin is a good team that doesn't blow anyone out -- the Badgers just slowly suffocate and bore teams to death. For that reason, they are a poor ATS team, particularly with double-digit spreads, and App State teams is traditionally known for its good defense. I expect this game to be a low-scoring affair that is close throughout that might get to a 10-point spread by the end. 14.5 is too many.



College Basketball Best Bet: Appalachian State +14.5 (universal)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Michigan Wolverines

Both these teams are on the rise with their recent coaching hires. This is Steve Forbes' fourth year (that's hard to believe) at Wake, while Michigan hit a home run bringing Dusty May back to the Midwest following his overwhelming success at FAU. Wake brings back a solid nucleus of players from last year and is looking to make noise in the ACC. Michigan is under a complete rebuild, but it won't take May long to get his team there. For today, I see the value on the Deacs.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wake Forest +1.5 (@ ESPNBet)

North Florida Ospreys at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Might North Florida be the new FAU? Matthew Driscoll appears to be building something in Jacksonville. After a 16-win season last year, six key players return, along with a solid recruiting/transfer class that already resulted in a win at South Carolina to open the season. The Osprey now travel to Atlanta to take on Tech. North Florida is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 road games and will not be intimidated by this road trip. This spread is way too high.



College Basketball Best Bet: North Florida +13.5 (@ BetMGM)

