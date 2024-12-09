College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 9

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

There's a reason I am assigned to (and love!) the Sunday/Monday transition in the college basketball weekly schedule: because your boy LOVES mining for gold during the challenging slates! Yesterday was a bit of a disappointment after Radford lost its big lead and the cover in overtime, but we're back at it today! There are just FIVE lined games today, but I believe I've found value in four of them, three of which are below. Let's have some Monday fun!

VCU Rams vs Penn Quakers

I won't recommend 20+-point favorites often, but the Rams are the choice in this one. VCU has overwhelmed inferior opponents with its defensive pressure, with home wins of 19, 21, 26, and 35. At No. 309 in KenPom's rankings, Penn has really struggled out of the gate with a 1-8 ATS mark, with a home loss against No. 94 Saint Joe's by 17 and a road loss to No. 43 Villanova by 44. At No. 40, VCU is the best team Penn has played so far. VCU should improve on its 5-0 SU/4-0 ATS run at home tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: VCU -22.5 (@ FanDuel)

Norfolk State Spartans vs Hofstra Pride

Norfolk is 6-1 ATS to start this season and is very tough to beat as home favorites. Dating back to last year, the Spartans are 9-1 SU/6-2 ATS at home and 8-2 SU/6-4 ATS as favorites. They already have an impressive home win of 14 over No. 125 James Madison. Hofstra's lone road win came in OT at No. 206 UMASS, and with a home game against Temple coming up on Sunday, this trip to Norfolk may not have the Pride's full focus.



College Basketball Best Bet: Norfolk State -3 (@ BetRivers)

Baylor Bears vs Abilene Christian Wildcats

Normally, I'd lean towards the in-state little brother pouring everything they have into their opportunity to upset the goliath, but Abilene has not shown a capability to keep this close. The best team they have played on the road is No. 128 Montana State, who beat the Wildcats by 26. Baylor is off a tough loss to defending champ UCONN and has destroyed non-conference competition at home by 37, 63, and 31. With no big games on the horizon, the Bears should be focused on getting a comfortable home win before heading into the holiday break.



College Basketball Best Bet: Baylor -23.5 (@ FanDuel)

