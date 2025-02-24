College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Temperatures are warming up and a 2-1 Sunday shows the results on the court are warming up as well! Today's slate looks promising, so let's keep it going!

North Alabama Lions at Central Arkansas Bears

The Lions are tied atop the A-Sun standings with Lipscomb with two games to play which means they have plenty to play for tonight. N. Alabama has crushed their conference foes rated in the KenPom 300s and Central Arkansas represents one of them at No. 347. The Lions won by 29 in their first matchup, and I expect another comfortable win against an overmatched and banged up Bears squad.

College Basketball Best Bet: North Alabama -11.5 (universal)



Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan is coming off a bitter in-state loss to Michigan State last Friday and needs a win today to keep its place with top of the Big 10 standings. Michigan's last three conference road wins were by three (at No. 74 Rutgers), by three (at No. 50 Indiana) and by three (at No. 33 Ohio State). The Wolverines know how to win close games on the road and now travel to Lincoln to take on a Huskers team that can be scrappy at home. Michigan's size will give Nebraska fits, and while the Huskers will likely find a way to keep it close, the Wolverines will find a way to pull it out in the end, as they often do.

College Basketball Best Bet: Michigan -1 (@ BetRivers)



Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

The Rattlers have been a common selection in this space, and rightfully so. As long as there continues to be value on FAMU, I'll be playing on them. The Rattlers are 9-2 in their last 11 games, with the two losses both coming by one point. Today, they take on an Alabama A&M team that they beat by 16 the first time around. The Bulldogs' only conference wins have come against the three teams under them in the SWAC standings (2-0 against Ark Pine Bluff, 2-0 against MVS, 1-0 against Prairie View). The rest of the results have generally been sizable losses. I'm not sure how FAMU is getting points in this one, but I'll continue to take advantage.

College Basketball Best Bet: Florida A&M +1.5 (@ BetMGM)



