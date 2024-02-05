College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 5

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Yesterday was a disappointment, as I felt really good about my reads for the day. Purdue played its best defense all year to take out Wisconsin, and Nova did what it had to to snap its losing streak. My record on the year now stands at 32-34, so let's get even or maybe a couple of games over with some winners from today's small slate.

Incarnate Word Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions

I like the Cardinals in this Southland tilt for a few reasons. One, SE is off a HUGE home win over the top team in the Southland, McNeese State. Duplicating that effort just two days later is tough to do. Two, IW has fared well against Southeastern. In their last five games against the Lions, the Cardinals are 4-1 ATS. Historically, games between these teams are decided by single-digits, so I see a bit of value on Incarnate today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Incarnate Word +7.5 (@ BetMGM)

North Carolina Central Eagles vs Morgan State Bears

NC Central is one of the best teams in the MEAC, while Morgan State is one of the worst. The Eagles have not lost a conference game at home and have consistently manhandled teams outside the KenPom Top 300. Central is also 5-0 SU/3-0 ATS in its last five home games and 4-1 SU/ATS in its last five games as favorites. Morgan State lost at Norfolk St. (the other top team in the MEAC) by 10, and I envision a similar result here.



College Basketball Best Bet: NC Central -8 (@ PointsBet)

Jackson State Tigers vs Southern Jaguars

Jackson State is a good squad but is coming off three head-scratching losses to lower teams in the SWAC and in need of a win. The Tigers beat Texas Southern a couple of weeks ago, one of the top teams in the SWAC, and now face another in Southern. The Jags are tough to beat at home, but on the road, they are a mystery, with losses at KenPom No. 318 Bethune-Cookman and No. 301 Grambling St. In fact, Southern is just 3-7 SU/2-7 ATS in its last 10 on the road and 2-8 SU and ATS in its last 10 as dogs. I'm on the small home favorite in this one.



College Basketball Best Bet: Jackson State -1.5 (universal)

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, February 5:

