Welcome back, kids! How about that 3-0 Sunday?! I'm honored to be your Championship Week shepherd, opening the gates for flock to graze on all the wonders this week has to offer while guiding you back through the gates on Sunday as we await the brackets. Yesterday, I'm happy to report I took a little drive down to our "local" sports book as a scouting expedition. Said expedition yielded a five-for-five day on conference tournament totals and I've focused on three totals for today's games to share. Let's have some fun and stay hot!

Wofford Terriers vs Furman Paladins

This is for all the marbles in the SoCon, and it should be a very fun game to watch. These teams split in the regular season, each winning on the other's home court. Wofford took the first meeting 81-62 while Furman got revenge in the season finale, 78-75. Both teams have been shooting well at the neutral location in Asheville with three of their four combined games going over this total of 136.5. I see this game going well over that total tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Wofford/Furman OVER 136.5 (@ FanDuel)

Pepperdine Waves vs Saint Mary's Gaels

Pepperdine is the darling of the WCC Tourney thus far with upset wins over Oregon State and a Santa Clara team that was many people's dark horse to come out of the WCC. However, the assignment get a LOT harder tonight. This will now be the Waves' fourth game in four days and they now face one of the best defenses in the country. The Gaels swept the season series by scores of 71-41 and 74-50 and given the state of their legs at this point, I'll be surprised if Pepperdine gets to 50 tonight. I see this one staying the 120s.

College Basketball Best Bet: Pepperdine/Saint Mary's UNDER 134.5 (@ BetESPN)

San Francisco Dons vs Gonzaga Bulldogs

Having both WCC semifinal games wasn't originally on my bingo card, but here we are, and for good reason. This is simply a horrendous matchup for San Fran. The Dons win by pushing tempo and scoring and the Zags are just a much more talented team that likes to do the exact same thing. Gonzaga swept the regular season with wins of 88-77 and 95-75. Unless Gonzaga shoots horrifically, I don't see any path that keeps this game under this total.

College Basketball Best Bet: San Francisco/Gonzaga OVER 153.5 (@ BetRivers)

