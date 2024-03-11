College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 11

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Welcome to Championship Week! In my opinion, THE best week in sports is upon us with drama every day and an elite selection of games to choose from. Yet, even with a larger than average Monday menu, I find myself gravitating towards familiar surroundings as I dive into two games from the Southland Conference tournament and one from the CAA tourney.

Lamar Cardinals vs New Orleans Privateers

Yes, the Privateers burned me with a first-round upset yesterday, but that doesn't change my overall opinion of them or of Lamar. The Cardinals have dominated the lower half of the Southland including 25 and 22-point wins over this New Orleans squad in the regular season. Lamar is 4-1 SU & ATS in their last five away from home and 8-2 SU/7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as favorites. New Orleans is just 1-7 against Southland teams inside the KenPom top 300 and will have a hard time duplicating yesterday's upset effort.



College Basketball Best Bet: Lamar -8.5 (@ FanDuel)

Stony Brook Seawolves vs Hofstra Pride

Stony Brook rolls into this CAA semifinal with a sparkling 23-8 ATS record on the season and on a roll. Hofstra did sweep the season series between these teams, but the games were decided by six and one point, respectively. The Pride are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games as favorites, but have only covered half of those. They are also 9-1 SU in their last 10 against Stony Brook, but have covered only four times in that span. All signs point to a Hofstra win and a Stony cover and I really like the value on the Seawolves at this number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Stony Brook +8 (@ PointsBet)

Nicholls Colonels vs Texas A&M-Commerce

We head back to the Southland for this second round game that features a frequent selection for me in this spot. Nicholls has been very consistent all year as they beat the teams they should (11-0 against Southland teams outside the KenPom top 300), including three and 15-point wins over Commerce. Conversely, Commerce has yet to beat Top 300 conference team and are very dinged up as a team. For icing on the cake, Nicholls comes in on a 7-3 SU & ATS run overall and is 9-1 SU/8-2 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. The Colonels take care of business and advance.



College Basketball Best Bet: Nicholls -4.5 (universal)

