College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 3

The action from the first Sunday in March did not disappoint, and if Wisconsin had not gone roughly 3 for 12,495 from the 3-point line, we would have had a winning day. Alas, a 1-2 Sunday means extra emphasis on Monday. Today's slate has a wonderful combination of regular season finales, regular season stretch runs and conference tournament action from the Atlantic Sun! Let's get to it.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs Grambling State Tigers

Southern has all but wrapped up the SWAC regular season title, but grabbing the second spot means avoiding the competitive middle of the conference with a guaranteed game against the 10/7 seed winner in the quarters. B-C is one game behind Jackson State with two to play for that second-place spot and finishes out with home games against this Grambling squad and Florida A&M on Saturday. The Wildcats have been tough at home, including handing Southern one of its few conference losses, and beat Grambling by six earlier in the season. The Tigers do have four conference road wins, but this would be their best. I do believe this will be a hard-fought game, but B-C will do what is needed to win and cover.

College Basketball Best Bet: Bethune-Cookman -3.5 (universal)

Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles

Norfolk hits the road in its effort to clinch the MEAC regular season title. The Spartans hold a one-game lead over SC State with two to play, and a win today would guarantee at least a share of the title. The Spartans have just one slip against a team outside the KenPom top-300, with convincing victories in their other attempts. NC Central's resume is a bit skewed, as it finishes with Norfolk and SC State, the only two MEAC teams in the top-300. The Spartans are a senior-dominated team that is highly motivated to get the job done, and while I don't love this number, it is just enough on the right side for me to take it.

College Basketball Best Bet: Norfolk St. -5.5 (universal)

Northwestern Wildcats vs UCLA Bruins

When senior Brooks Barnhizer went down, many wrote off Northwestern for the season. When fellow senior Jalen Leach went down a few games later and the Cats lost three straight to fall to 4-11 in Big 10 play, it was an assumed death sentence. However, Northwestern had different plans. Jordan Clayton was inserted into the starting lineup, the Wildcats clamped down even harder defensively, and they have now won three straight and assured their spot in the Big 10 tournament. UCLA has not traveled to the Midwest well in its first year in the Big 10, a reminder that Mick Cronin knew his team was soft early in the year. I like the inspired Purple Cats to keep their momentum with an upset on what will surely be an emotional Senior Day in Evanston.

College Basketball Best Bet: Northwestern +3.5 (universal)

