College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 10

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Welp, Monday's "fun" didn't turn out so well, but today's menu gives us many more appetizing options to choose from. Time to get back to our winning ways today!

Ball State Cardinals vs SIU Edwardsville Cougars

Ball State might be #258 in KenPom, but I see a good team rising behind that number. Their only two losses came on the road while they have taken care of business at home against competition similar to SIUE. The Ballers are 5-0 SU/4-0 ATS in their last five at home while SIUE is 2-8 SU and ATS in their last 10 on the road. I'll take the superior home team with this short number in this situation every time.



College Basketball Best Bet: Ball State -1.5 (@ BetMGM)

Mississippi Rebels at UCF Golden Knights

Say what you will about Chris Beard the man, Chris Beard the coach is outstanding and his Rebels are undefeated coming into this trip to Orlando. In UCF's only Top 100 game, they were trounced by Miami and the Golden Knights also have a puzzling home loss to Stetson on the resume. Some of the Ole Miss trends are crazy and some of their wins are very close, but all have come as favorites. With a true road game win under their belt (77-76 at Temple), I like the Rebs and their value today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Mississippi +3.5 (universal)

Memphis Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

I like this A&M team a lot overall, but this spread appears to be a couple points too high. Memphis games tend to be close contests and the Aggies' style lends to slower paced, tight games against equal competition as well. Memphis is an impressive 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games, winning seven of them outright. They are also 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as underdogs. I like the value on the Tigers today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Memphis +8 (@ DraftKings)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, December 10:

Ball State -1.5 (@ BetMGM)

Ole Miss +3.5 (universal)

Memphis +8 (@ DraftKings)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

ESPN BET is officially live as of November 2023. Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for $250 in bonus bets!