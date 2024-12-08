College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 8

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Now we're talking! Another 2-1 day on Monday extended my run to 7-2 in this space as we roll into the funky December schedule. Teams are starting to forge their identity and the sample sizes are getting bigger and bigger, so now is the time to take advantage. Sunday's schedule is an excellent one, so let's get after it!

Radford Highlanders vs Bucknell Bison

Out of the Big South, Radford is a mid-major team to watch. Their only two losses came on the road at KenPom No. 30 Pitt and No. 16 Clemson. Outside of those games, the Highlanders are 8-0 and crushing lower level competition. Radford is on a 5-0 SU/4-0 ATS run as favorites while Bucknell has struggled with top-200 competition. The Highlanders should take care of business at home.



College Basketball Best Bet: Radford -6.5 (universal)

Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins

Traditionally, Dana Altman's teams tend to start slow and get better as the build towards March. This year, the Ducks have stormed out of the gates with five top-100 wins AWAY FROM HOME. Today, Oregon returns the House Phil Knight Built to take on old Pac 10/12 rival UCLA. The Bruins strike me as a touch overrated at No. 23, with all wins coming at home against teams outside the top-100 and their lone loss coming at a neutral site against No. 73 New Mexico. I like the value on the Ducks in UCLA's first true road game of the season.



College Basketball Best Bet: Oregon -3.5 (universal)

Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals

No doubt, the Louisville resurgence has been a fun story to follow in the college hoops world, but let's make sure we put it in context. Yes, the Cardinals have been competitive against like or inferior competition, but a 22-point home loss to No. 2 Tennessee and a 23-point loss to No. 27 Mississippi shows they have a long way to go to compete with the big boys. Few teams are bigger than Duke and now, the Cardinals must do it without Kasean Pryor after his season-ending knee injury last week. That's too much to ask. The Dukies roll.



College Basketball Best Bet: Duke -8.5 (@ BetMGM)

