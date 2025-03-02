College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 2

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

THE MADNESS IS HERE! We've made it to March and we've already been rewarded with wild and crazy college hoops action. Alabama's collapse yesterday? MARCH! Auburn emphatically stating their National Title case? MARCH! Rick Pitino is back? MARCH! Let's keep the good vibes going with another strong Sunday of action!

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Iona Gaels at Canisius Golden Griffins

The Gaels have been road warriors in the MAAC with a current 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS run, while Canisius has really struggled in general, but particularly at home where, its only win has come against No. 322 Rider. Motivation is a factor here as well, as Canisius has already been eliminated from the MAAC Conference Tournament, while Iona is playing for an all-important top-6 seed. At this smaller number, I like the Gaels to roll.

College Basketball Best Bet: Iona -5.5 (@ BetMGM)

New to the world of college basketball betting? Review our college basketball betting promos to get the best deals for new customers.

Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan State Spartans

It's the premier game of the day and possible of the entire weekend. The Badgers had their February flop when they completely fell apart in the second half of their loss to Oregon last Saturday and responded with a business-like dismantling of Washington. Sparty is in a natural letdown spot after their buzzer-beating miracle at Maryland on Wednesday. Interestingly, the road team has won six of seven in this series, including a 3-0 SU and ATS run at Breslin. Wisconsin has the two best players on the floor in John Tonje and John Blackwell and is getting more than three? Yes, please.

College Basketball Best Bet: Wisconsin +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Looking for a sportsbook to get started with? Find the best college basketball betting sites and apps for 2025 March Madness.

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Merrimack Warriors

After a slow start to the season, the mighty Quinn asserted themselves in MAAC play. At 14-3, the Bobcats can get one step closer to the MAAC title. Merrimack has done what it has needed to do all year: beat the teams below them. However, its best conference win came against Siena back in mid-January, which means a win over No. 202 Quinnipiac would be its best win, by far. Losers of four of five, the Warriors are not in the best form to pull off that upset today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Quinnipiac -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 2:

Iona -5.5 (@ BetMGM)

Wisconsin +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Quinnipiac -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.