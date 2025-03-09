College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 9

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Forget Christmas.......THIS is the most wonderful time of the year! The regular season wraps up today, and we are neck deep in mid-major conference tournaments, one week away from Selection Sunday. I've been feeling good about how I'm seeing games through my handicapping lens of late -- here's to a 3-0 day to end the weekend!

High Point Panthers vs Winthrop Eagles

High Point, by far, has been the best team in the Big South all year. The Panthers won the regular season title by three games and are 68 spots higher in KenPom than the next highest-rated team (Radford). They have won 13 straight and got a good scare from Radford yesterday in the semifinals, which should help focus them on today. High Point also appears to be a matchup nightmare for Winthrop, beating the Eagles by 22 in BOTH of their regular season games this year. I don't subscribe to the "it's hard to beat a team three times" narrative anyway, and those one-sided results make me unafraid to lay the points in today's tournament final.

College Basketball Best Bet: High Point -7.5 (universal)

Lipscomb Bisons vs North Alabama Lions

This is the Atlantic Sun final played at Lipscomb, where the Bisons took down the Lions by 12 in the regular season, payback for UNA's home win in late January. Like High Point above, I like that Lipscomb survived a scare in an earlier round in their tournament. Queens, the only team to beat the Bisons at home this year, took them to OT in the semifinals. With that tough matchup out of the way, their sights are set on the Lions, whose best road win came at No. 257 North Florida. This should be a fun game to watch, but I really like the value and situation with Lipscomb today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Lipscomb -4.5 (@ FanDuel)

South Alabama Jaguars vs Arkansas State Redwolves

This Sun Belt semifinal should be a doozie, featuring two of the four teams that tied for the regular season title. By metrics, these are also the two best defensive teams in the conference, but USA swept the season series with wins of 14 at home and four at Arky State. I think the Redwolves are a bit overrated, taking advantage of the unbalanced Sun Belt schedule. In fact, their win over Marshall in last night's quarterfinals was their first over a top-200 team since a 10-point home win over No. 170 App State on January 25. In between, they went 0-4 against such teams, all of which were close games. I believe this will be a close, low-scoring game, and I love the value on the dog that is getting more than a bucket.

College Basketball Best Bet: South Alabama +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

