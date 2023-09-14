College Basketball Draft Kit: Top Transfers to High-Major Conferences

In another edition of college basketball transfer rankings for the 2023-24 season, I'm back to rank the 25 most impactful transfer players that landed at mid-major teams, starting with the top projected producer.

1. Hunter Dickinson: Michigan/Kansas

Top returning big man in college hoops. He will fit well leading the Kansas frontcourt. He averaged 18.5 points per game last season and can easily again this year. He's an excellent rebounder and rim protector.

2. Jesse Edwards: Syracuse/West Virginia

Edwards is a double-double machine, producing 14.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game averages last season and is a premier defender.

3. Caleb Love: Arizona/North Carolina

Love has battled inconsistency at UNC but should still be a very productive guard in Tommy Lloyd's high-octane offense.

4. Jordan Dingle: Penn/St. John's

Dingle was far and away the premier scoring talent in the Ivy League at 23.4 points per game with proficient percentages from the field. The Big East should be no problem for Dingle based on his performances against several top conference teams.

5. Max Abmas: Oral Roberts/Texas

Abmas is ranks 16 all time in three pointers made in college and will be a welcome addition for the Longhorns. He can lead the point as well if necessary and produce better than Marcus Carr did.

6. RayJ Dennis: Toledo/Baylor

Dennis is just what Baylor needs at the point after losing their top three guards. He averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists per game to earn MAC player of the year.

7. Damian Dunn: Temple/Houston

Dunn averaged 15.3 points and 3 assists per game to lead the Owls and will be a great fit in Kelvin Samson's offense.

8. LJ Cryer: Baylor/Houston

Cryer is capable of more scoring than his 15 points per game last season. He will be interchangeable with Dunn in the Cougars backcourt this season.

9. TJ Bamba: Washington State/Villanova

Bamba averaged 15.8 points per game and has two seasons of eligibility as he continues improving. At 6'5", he has the ability to play at shooting guard or small forward. He can shoot well from three-point range.

10. Jamison Battle: Minnesota/Ohio State

Two seasons ago, Battle averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His numbers dropped last season, but he has the ability to come back strong for the Buckeyes.

11. Aaron Estrada: Hofstra/Alabama

This guard is a stat sheet stuffer averaging 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. He can play both guard positions and be the talented guard the Crimson Tide has really needed in their backcourt.

12. Dalton Knecht: Northern Colorado/Tennessee

Knecht, at 6-foot-6, has the ability to be a force in the Volunteers' backcourt and frontcourt. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season. He's been a sharpshooter that can still perform well in a higher level of conference.

13. Will Baker: Nevada/LSU

Baker averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack last season. He'll provide solid frontcourt play for the Tigers.

14. Moses Wood: Portland/Washington

The Huskies have needed more consistent play for some time and Wood is a start in the right direction. He averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds last season for the Pilots.

15. Isaac Jones: Idaho/Washington State

Jones is a talented athletic guard that can bring much needed offense with his 19.4 points per game average for the Vandals to a Cougar teem in desperate need.

16. Andrew Taylor: Marshall/Mississippi State

The Bulldogs scoring needed an upgrade and the addition of Taylor and his 20.2 points per game with 4.7 assists and rebounds each per game can jump start their offense.

17. Quincy Olivari: Rice/Xavier

Olivari brings his 18.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game to replenish the backcourt for the Musketeers.

18. Ben Krikke: Valparaiso/Iowa

Krikke will be much needed as a force in the frontcourt for the Hawkeyes. He averaged 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Valpo.

19. Jahmyl Telfort: Northeastern/Butler

Telfort's quickness and scoring ability should bring new life to the Bulldogs' backcourt. He netted 16.4 points per game at Northeastern last season.

20. Walter Clayton, Jr.: Iona/Florida

The Gators haven't been stellar recently, but Clayton is the kind of under-the-radar addition that can bolster them. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.

21. Jose Perez: Manhattan/West Virginia

Another much needed boost to the Mountaineers' offense, bringing an 18.9 points per game average.

22. Denver Jones: Florida International/Auburn

Auburn could use more scoring from the backcourt and Jones' 20.1 points per game average at FIU should help alleviate that. His skills should not diminish much in the SEC.

23. Khalif Battle: Temple/Arkansas

Battle's scoring prowess at 17.9 points per game should fit nicely with the Razorbacks running style.

24. Tylor Perry: North Texas/Kansas State

Perry brings his 17.3 points per game and shooting ability will be a great fit to replace Markquis Nowell. Both are undersized players and Perry's talent is comparable w/ Nowell's.

25. Arthur Kaluma: Creighton/Kansas State

Kaluma will be a great compliment to Perry. His stats may not overwhelm at 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, but the K State's offense should give him more opportunities.

26. Fardaws Aimaq: Texas Tech/California

Aimaq had an injury riddled season last year playing only 11 games. Despite that, he averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. If healthy, he should step in and stuff the stat sheets for a very weak Cal team.

27. Jameer Nelson, Jr.: Delaware/TCU

Just like his father, the junior Nelson has a lot of ability. He has the game to maintain at least close to his scoring average of 20.6 points per game for the Horned Frogs.

28. Tyler Burton: Richmond/Villanova

Burton led the Spiders with 19 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season. His all-around game should help continue to see the Wildcats at the top of the Big East.

29. Chris Ledlum: Harvard/St. John's

This power forward dominated in the Ivy League and has all the game to transition to the Big East. His 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game will improve the Red Storm's frontcourt immensely.

30. Harrison Ingram: Stanford/North Carolina

The Cardinal offense kept Ingram's talents stagnant in the Pac-12. His scoring ceiling is much higher than his average of 10 points. He also pulled down 6.2 rebounds and dished 3.4 assists.

31. Steven Ashworth: Utah State/Creighton

Ashworth finished ninth in three point shooting last season and averaged 4.5 assists. He'll fit in the Blue Jay offense be the point guard they'll need.

32. Rienk Mast: Bradley/Nebraska

Mast is a well-rounded big man who can pass well in the post. He averaged 13.8 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season and his stats could be even better for a depleted Cornhusker lineup.

33. Jalen Cook: Tulane/LSU

Cook returns to the Bayou Bengals after his transfer to Tulane. His 19.9 points and 4.9 assists per game will help lead their offense to better numbers.

34. Grant Nelson: North Dakota State/Alabama

A solid big man that can score (17.9 points per game) and be physical enough for the SEC.

35. Emanuel Miller: Texas A&M/TCU

Miller stays in Texas, but changes conferences. He averaged a double-double last season with 12.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.

36. Jesse Zarzuela: Central Michigan/Oregon

Zarzuela is a quick guard that can score, averaging 16.3 points per game. His stats shouldn't diminish with the Ducks.

37. Dayvion McKnight: Western Kentucky/Xavier

This former Hilltopper averaged 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season and be a principal piece for Xavier's offense.

38. Brandon Murray: Georgetown/Ole Miss

This is his third team after being a freshman at LSU. His athleticism and defense make him a welcome addition. He is capable of more than his 13.7 points per game he tallied last season.

39. Joe Girard III: Syracuse/Clemson

Girard is great beyond the arc hitting 40.3 percent last season. He averaged 16.4 points per game and could have a bigger focus in Clemson's offense.

40. Jaylon Tyson: Texas Tech/California

Tyson is a talented wing player that can step into a depleted offense like the Bears' and put up far greater numbers than his 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.