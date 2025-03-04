College Basketball Futures: Mid-Major Tournament Picks (Part 2)

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

College Basketball Betting Futures: Mid-Major Conference Tournament Picks

We have a handful of other mid-major conference tipping off this week. The Big Sky Conference, the Big South Conference, the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) and the Northeast Conference (NEC) conference tournaments each get underway. We'll keep it short and sweet, helping you navigate each of these league tourneys for your best future plays and values.

Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.

Big Sky Conference Tournament Odds

Northern Colorado +130

Montana +310

Portland State +500

Montana State +700

Idaho State +1000

Idaho +2500

Northern Arizona +4000

Eastern Washington +8000

Weber State +10000

Sacramento State +25000

The Big Sky was top heavy, with Northern Colorado and Montana splitting the regular-season title. NorCo managed a 124 in the NET rankings, while checking in 130 in the KenPom rankings, just ahead of Montana at 159 (NET) and 178 (KP), while Idaho State was actually third at 172 (NET) and 199 (KP).

Northern was 0-4 in Quad 1/Quad 2 games, falling just 90-88 against Colorado on the road. Montana won at NorCo 86-78 for its only Q2 win, and the Griz didn't have any bad losses, going 14-0 in Q4 games.

If you're searching for a sleeper, Idaho State put a scare into Arizona State in a Q1 road game, falling just 55-48, and it lost 75-69 at USC in a Q2 game, while also losing by a single point against NorCo on the road. It split with the Griz, winning by 25 on its home floor.

Pick to win Big Sky Tournament: Northern Colorado +130

Best Big Sky value pick: Idaho State +1000

Looking for a sportsbook to get started with? Find the best college basketball betting sites and apps for 2025 March Madness.

Big South Conference Tournament Odds

High Point -250

Radford +750

UNC Asheville +900

Winthrop +900

Longwood +1600

Presbyterian +4500

Gardner Webb +12500

Charleston Southern +12500

USC Upstate +25000

In the Big South, High Point was three games clear of UNC Asheville and Winthrop for the regular-season title., and it was the only team in the league with a winning road record (7-3). In fact, High Point ranks 86th in NET and 88th in the KenPom rankings. The Panthers went 1-1 in Q2 games, topping North Texas earlier in the season. High Points streak in with 11 straight wins, and five covers in a row.

Radford lost all four Q1 games by double digits, and it lost its two Q2 games by 18 or more points. It was swept by High Point, but the Highlanders lost by just three at home.

UNCA went 0-4 in Q1/Q2 games, including a 56-point loss to Alabama. It had a couple of wild games with High Point, losing 104-100 in overtime on the road, while winning 103-99 at home against the Panthers.

Pick to win Big South Tournament: High Point -250

Best Big South value pick: UNC Asheville +900

New to the world of college basketball betting? Review our college basketball betting promos to get the best deals for new customers.

Coastal Athletic Association Tournament Odds

UNC Wilmington +190

Towson +300

Charleston +375

William & Mary +1200

Campbell +1300

Drexel +2000

Elon +2200

Hampton +3000

Hofstra +5000

Northeastern +5000

Delaware +6600

Monmouth (NJ) +8000

North Carolina A&T +25000

Stony Brook +25000

The CAA was wide-open, with Towson going 16-2 in the conference to win the regular-season title, but the Tigers aren't even favored to win the league. Perhaps it will use that disrespect to its benefit. The late coach Terry Truax put the Tigers on the map with back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament in 1990-91, but Towson hasn't danced since putting a scare into Ohio State in March 1991. Towson checks in at 150th in the KenPom rankings.

UNCW had a rather easy schedule, with just one Q1 loss (66-84 at Kansas), with no Q2 matchups. It had two bad double-digit Q4 losses to Colgate and Elon, too, so buyer beware. The Seahawks are just 108th in the KenPom rankings.

Charleston scored a Q2 win over St. Joe's, and it posted a NET ranking of 140. The Cougars are a nice sleeper.

If you were thinking about William & Mary, don't. It 0-2 in Q1/Q2 games, and just 4-8 in Q3 matchups, with a ranking of 220th in the KenPom, and a NET of just 207th.

Pick to win CAA Tournament: Towson +300

Best CAA value pick: Charleston +375

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Odds

Drake -110

Bradley +320

Northern Iowa +500

Belmont +1200

Illinois State +1500

Murray State +2200

Illinois Chicago +3000

Southern Illinois +5000

Indiana State +8000

Missouri State +12500

Valparaiso +15000

Evansville +20000

The Bulldogs of Drake spent some time in the rankings, and it lost just three times, all inside the conference. Drake has a nice resume for a potential at-large NCAA Tournament bid, topping Vanderbilt in a Q1 games, while going a perfect 4-0 in Q2 games, highlighted by an OT win over Kansas State. It didn't have any ugly losses, either, going 10-0 in Q4 games, posting a ranking of 60th in both the KenPom and NET.

Bradley scored a Q1 win over Drake on the road, and it had a pair of Q2 wins at Belmont and home to San Francisco, while also going 10-0 in Q4 games like Drake.

UNI is a bit of a sleeper, but it lost by 14 at Drake, and by six in OT against the Bulldogs. It went 2-6 in Q2 games, with road wins at Belmont and Illinois State.

Speaking of the Bruins, they're always a postseason danger team. Belmont beat ASUN champ Lipscomb in a rivalry game on the road, and it has a road win over Bradley. Belmont did lost inexplicably to MVC doormat Evansville at home, its lone blemish in Q4 games.

Murray State used to run the OVC, but it hasn't dominated in the MVC. It did score a Q1 road win at Drake, and it recorded solid Q2 road wins at Middle Tennessee and UNI, so don't discount the Racers.

UIC was also a cover king for a while, but the Flames, well, flamed out, down the stretch. It's resume is littered with some strong Q2 wins, going 4-2 in those games, including a 12-point victory over Yale, and home wins against Bradley and Drake.

Pick to win MVC Tournament: Drake -110

Best MVC value pick: UIC +3000

Northeast Conference Tournament Odds

Central Connecticut State -210

Long Island U +350

Fairleigh Dickinson +1600

Saint Francis (PA) +1600

Wagner +2500

Stonehill +3000

Le Moyne +6000

Chicago State +15000

The NEC is pretty simple. It's the Blue Devils of CCSU, and then everybody else. CCSU posted a 14-2 league record, but Long Island U (it's the Sharks now, don't call it Blackbirds!) was right there are 12-4 in the NEC.

The Blue Devils were 175th in the KenPom, with LIU a distant 284th. CCSU scored a Q2 win on the road over St. Joe's, and it ranks 157th in NET ranking. It also topped UMass in its lone Q3 game.

LIU was dropped by Ole Miss and Mizzou in its lone Q1 games, losing by an average of 28.5 points per game. It didn't have any Q2 games, and it was 1-4 in Q3 battles, topping CCSU on the road, while losing to the Blue Devils in the borough.

If you were thinking, hmm, what about giant killer FDU? Well, it would just be a wallet killer. The Knights were 0-10 in Q1/Q2/Q3 games. Not good.

Pick to win NEC Tournament: Central Connecticut State -210

Best NEC value pick: LIU +350



Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.