College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, March 21

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Friday, it's the second half of the first-round NCAA Tournament games. If this isn't the best time of the year, it's super close. I'm fortunate enough to be able to break off from work and hit the second session in the Raleigh pod at Lenovo Center, with the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the No. 1 seed Florida Gators, and the two-time defending champ UConn Huskies looking to start another run against the Oklahoma Sooners in an 8-9 game. It will be my fourth time attending the NCAA Tournament, and it never gets old.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Philon and the Crimson Tide take on the Colonials of Robert Morris, a 15-seed, in an East Region game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland at 12:40 p.m. ET to kick off the session.

Philon had a disastrous shooting performance against Florida in the SEC Tournament Semifinal loss, hitting just 1-of-9 (11.1 percent) with three points, five assists and four rebounds. Prior to that, he was averaging 17.0 PPG, 3.8 APG and 3.5 RPG in four games from March 1-14.

Philon should be able to get untracked against a Robert Morris team allowing 70.0 points per game (PPG) to rank 122nd in the nation, while allowing 43.7 percent (175th) from the field and 33.3 percent (169th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Labaron Philon, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Alijah Martin, G, Florida

The Florida Gators, top seed in the West Region, take on the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartans of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) on Friday evening. Tip-off from Lenovo Center in Raleigh is set for 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT.

Martin finds himself in a familiar situation, making the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. He was instrumental in FAU's unlikely run to the Final Four in April 2023. He hit the transfer portal once coach Dusty May left for Michigan.

The Spartans have pretty decent defensive numbers, but facing the likes of Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Morgan State is a lot different than facing a national power from the SEC.

Martin averaged 15.2 PPG and 4.4 RPG in five games in FAU's 2023 run to the Final Four, and he should hit the ground running against Norfolk State in another potential deep run for the Gators.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alijah Martin, Over 19.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

The freshman McNeeley wasn't part of the back-to-back national titles for the UConn Huskies, but he is good enough to keep the championship ways going in the Nutmeg State. Seriously, that's the nickname for the state of Connecticut.

McNeeley averaged 12.5 PPG with 5.5 RPG in two games during the Big East Tournament, slightly down from his 14.5 PPG and 6.1 RPG during the regular season.

UConn and the Huskies begin pursuit of a three-peat against an Oklahoma side which allows 74.9 PPG (269th) and 44.7 percent (237th) from the field. The Sooners do a pretty good job keying on the perimeter shooters, as teams hit just 30.5 percent (23rd) from behind the 3-point line. So, that's why we'll focus on a frontcourt player capable of doing significant damage in the paint, not only in scoring, but also on rebounds.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Liam McNeeley, Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.