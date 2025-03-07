College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, March 7

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're on to Friday after a couple of near-misses and a slam-dunk play on Thursday night. We were so close, but it was essentially the same thing as losing on a buzzer beater. You have to survive and advance at this time of year, and there are no moral victories. You either win, or you lose, and, sadly, we lost on Thursday. Let's get it back on Friday.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jordan Marsh, G, UNC Asheville

I wonder if Jordan's parents were a big fan of the old department store, also called Jordan Marsh, or if it is simply a coincidence. I used to buy parachute pants, Z Cavariccis and Polo shirts at that store when I was in middle school and high school in South Florida.

Unlike the defunct department store from yesterday, Marsh has been on a serious roll. He has been performing more like Macy's or Nordstrom lately, going for 21 or more points in each of his past three games, averaging a gaudy 25.7 points per game (PPG) in the three-game span. He is good for 21 or more points in six of the past eight games, and 19 or more points in eight of the previous 10 outings.

Charleston Southern is terrible defensively, as the Buccaneers allow 78.2 PPG, ranking 324th nationally, while teams hit 47.9 percent (352nd) from the field. Those are both among the worst marks in the country. If CHSO does anything well, it's guarding the three, allowing just 33.0 percent (151st). Look for Marsh to continue his scoring ways at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tenn. in this 2025 Hercules Tire Big South Tournament Quarterfinals matchup.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan Marsh, Over 21.5 Points

Dovydas Butka, F, Pepperdine

Butka and the Waves head into this West Coast Conference Tournament second-round matchup against Portland at 9 p.m. ET looking to advance.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward from Panevezys, Lithuania has really come at the end of the season, averaging 19.0 PPG and 8.3 RPG in the final three games, including 18 points, five rebounds and two 3-pointers on Feb. 27 at Portland in the most recent meeting with the Pilots. He also went for 16 points and 12 rebounds on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting night in the first meeting with Portland in Malibu on Feb. 1.

The Pilots are terrible defensively, and it will be sad to see them no longer available to play against. Portland allows 80.3 PPG (351st), 46.2 percent (310th) from the field and 37.7 percent (354th) from behind the 3-point line. Look for Butka to record, or come close to recording, a double-double.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dovydas Butka, Over 19.5 Pts+Rebs

Ring Malith, F, SIU Edwardsville

Malith and the Cougars of SIUE meet the Tennessee State Tigers in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals. The South Sudanese junior has been a huge part of the success for SIUE, as the Cougars aim for their first-ever NCAA Tournament bid.

Malith has scored in double digits in each of the past six games, and he had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds against Southeast Missouri on Feb. 27 in the penultimate game of the regular season. In his most recent matchup with TSU, he dropped 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting, but he managed to get to the free-throw line eight times, tied for his second-most attempts from the charity stripe this season. In the first meeting at Tennessee State, he had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists in an epic 2OT win by the Cougs.

A big reason the Tigers were just two games over .500 this season is a lack of defense, allowing 74.0 PPG (241st). Malith should be able to get free in the interior for a solid amount of points with a smattering of boards, too.

This game tips off at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET from the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., and it can be caught on ESPNU/ESPN+.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ring Malith, Over 19.5 Pts+Rebs

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

