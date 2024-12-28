College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, December 28

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

After no games Tuesday with a light Christmas schedule and only two on Friday, we're back Saturday with a full slate of college basketball. There are some intriguing matchups particularly from the west coast, which is where our focus will be. We hit all three plays Monday night in the PrizePicks column, so let's make it two in a row!

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga

Ike and the Bulldogs meet the UCLA Bruins at the Intuit Dome, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, in what is technically a neutral floor battle. The game can be viewed or streamed on FOX at 4 p.m. EST.

UCLA offers a defense that's only allowed 58.5 PPG - good for eighth in the country - while limiting opponents to 39.6 percent from the field and only 29.6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Ike will have his hands full trying to solve the Bruins' D, but has been on fire of late averaging 22.5 PPG and 8.0 RPG the past two games and dropped 28 points and 11 boards on Kentucky in the Battle in Seattle on Dec. 7. He did disappear in the UConn matchup, so that's a bit of a concern - as is UCLA's defense. But if anyone on Gonzaga is going to excel, it's Ike.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Ike, Over 23 Pts+Rebs

Adama-Alpha Bal, G, Santa Clara

Bal has been filling up the basketball lately for the Broncos. He scored 20 points against South Dakota last Saturday while erupting for 27 against Kennesaw State on Dec. 18.

The French-born guard has averaged 23.5 PPG with 4.5 APG and 3.5 RPG the last two outings while connecting for 10 3-pointers. That's important as Pepperdine has an adequate interior defense, yet concedes 31.3 percent of shots from deep while giving up 70.2 PPG.

Let's just keep it simple and go with the points while avoiding the boards and dimes projections. It might be the easiest path to an Over in this matchup.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Adama-Alpha Bal, Over 14.5 Points

Magoon Gwath, F, San Diego State

Gwath has been slightly erratic during his debut season. The 7-footer has logged plenty of minutes for the ranked Aztecs with at least 23 from six of the last seven appearances, but the results have been mixed.

Gwath has still posted at least six points in four of five games and exploded for 25 on 10-of-13 against Fresno State while hitting 3-of-4 from downtown and adding 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double. He then followed that up by going scoreless in 13 minutes against San Diego. You gotta love freshmen.

Utah State allows teams to hit 42.7 percent from the field and 32.1 from the perimeter, both mediocre marks. Gwath should at least be able to get to a combined total of 11 points and boards.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Magoon Gwath, Over 10.5 Pts+Rebs

