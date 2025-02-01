College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, February 1

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Saturday, we have a full slate of games from coast-to-coast. We'll select players from the evening slate to give you more time to set your lineups. And truth be told, that's when most of the intriguing matchups take place, including the first Battle of the Blues between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

In our first game, the Tar Heels take the bus up US 15-501 to Cameron Indoor Stadium to tangle with the Blue Devils on the campus of Duke University.

Proctor has, quite frankly, disappointed of late hitting only 27.5 percent from the field (11-for-40) across the last five outings. That includes a dismal 0-for-4 effort against the lowly Hurricanes on Jan. 14 at Cameron as he went scoreless in the 35-point rout. Proctor was also 1-for-6 against NC State last time out, where he only managed four points.

Proctor was good for 14 points at home against UNC last season, but also struggled with a 1-for-6 shooting night across 26 minutes. His target score is double-digits, something he's only done once during the past five games. Go low, and feel confident in doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyrese Proctor, Under 10.5 Points

Magoon Gwath, F, San Diego State

The San Diego State Aztecs welcome the Wyoming Cowboys to Viejas Arena at 8 p.m. EST, which can be watched on CBS Sports Network.

The Cowboys carry a leaky defense, and that's good news for the likes of Gwath and the other offensively-minded Aztecs. Wyoming is only a game over .500 overall while allowing 79.0 points per game while teams are hitting 44.0 percent from the field. The Cowboys are mediocre defending the three with opponents going 32.6 percent from downtown to put them 154th in the nation.

Gwath is brimming with confidence after going for 24 points and seven rebounds against San Jose State last time out while hitting three triples. In the last three appearances, he's averaged 16.0 PPG and 9.0 RPG. Let's go high on Gwath's Pts+Rebs total against the subpar Wyoming side.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Magoon Gwath, Over 16.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Malik Thomas, G, San Francisco

In a West Coast Conference battle, the Washington State Cougars invade the War Memorial at the Sobrato Center in San Francisco to take on the Dons. The action begins at 10 p.m. EST, and it can be viewed on ESPN+.

Washington State has allowed at least 70 points in four straight and seven of the last eight. That includes a 91-82 victory over San Francisco in Pullman back on Jan. 4. The Dons hit 42.0 percent from the field in that outing, with Thomas dropping 34 points on 12-of-21 shooting while hitting 3-of-7 from deep.

Thomas hasn't been as prolific of late, but perhaps seeing that crimson of the Cougars will spur him on. In his past two appearances, he's only gone 6-of-23 from the field - including a dismal 1-for-12 effort at Saint Mary's last week. Even when Thomas is having an off night, he still manages to find his way to the charity stripe as he's hit 12 of 13 free throws across the last two.

The Cougs allow teams to post 75.7 PPG while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Both those marks put them bottom-third in the country. Look for Thomas to get on track in the scoring department.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Malik Thomas, Over 21.5 Points

