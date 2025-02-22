College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, February 22

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Saturday, and we have a full slate of games on the college hardwood from 12 through 10 p.m. EST. It was an ugly Friday as I forgot what had been working. We've been sticking for the most part with the "more" on points. On Friday, I decided to get away from what has been a winning strategy by going with three "less" results. To be fair, there were only two games offered, so it's tough with a limited slate. On Saturday, there are no excuses with plenty of available options .

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Zaon Collins, G, Fresno State

The Bulldogs have been terrible this season in Mountain West play going 1-15, and they're not in last as Air Force is 0-15. Fresno State won 74-65 at Save Mart Center on Jan. 17 as Collins exploded for 23 points, his second-highest total of the season. He was a very efficient 7-of-11 from the field in that matchup while hitting 2-of-4 from downtown and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Collins will face a Falcons defense giving up 72.6 points per game while allowing a dismal 47.8 percent (350th in the nation) from the field and 37.1 (344th) from deep.

It takes a bit of a leap of faith as Collins is only averaging 4.7 PPG from the last three games while only hitting 5-of-19 (26.3 percent). He should get back on track against the Falcons' leaky defense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zaon Collins, Over 11.5 Points

Pryce Sandfort, F, Iowa

The Hawkeyes host the Huskies on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST, and the game can be viewed or streamed on FS1.

This could be a track meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Iowa has conceded plenty of points this season while Washington has given up 73.7 PPG (242nd) at 46.1 percent (309th) from the field and 33.9 (212nd) from behind the arc.

Sandfort cooled off last time out against Oregon as he only went 2-of-5 from the field to end up with six points. Prior to that, he was averaging 13.0 PPG through three outings - including against ranked opponents in Maryland and Wisconsin. Look for Sandfort to get back to double-digits on Saturday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Pryce Sandfort, Over 9 Points

Karter Knox, F, Arkansas

Knox has been on fire of late for the Razorbacks, including a very efficient 5-of-6 shooting night against top-ranked Auburn in his last game. He went for 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot with a 3-pointer, following up on a 17-point road effort against No. 8 Texas A&M last Saturday.

Across the last three contests, Knox is averaging 12.3 PPG while hitting 80.0 percent (16-of-20) from the field - including 5-of-7 from downtown. He gets another crack at Mizzou, a team that beat Arkansas by 18 on Jan. 18 in Columbia where Knox only managed seven points on 3-of-7 shooting across 20 minutes.

Missouri is allowing 70.1 PPG (131st), while letting opponents hit 42.8 percent (127th) from the floor and 34.0 (218th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Karter Knox, Over 9 Points

