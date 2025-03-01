College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, March 1

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've made it. It's the first Saturday of college basketball in March. The madness hasn't started quite yet, but it's close as some of the smaller conferences wind down their regular-season schedules and get ready for conference tournaments. It's an exciting time of the year, and we have some bangers on tap for Saturday. Let's pluck some winners and build that bankroll to use throughout tournament season. We'll focus on some games with a later tip to give you time to set your picks accordingly.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Carlos Stewart Jr., G, Santa Clara

The Santa Clara Broncos host the University of Pacific Tigers in the West Coast Conference (WCC) regular-season finale at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, Calif. at 8 p.m. EST. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Stewart enters this game on a blistering streak averaging 17.3 points per game in the past three outings while hitting an efficient 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the field. He's also bagged nine 3-pointers during that stretch while going for two or more triples from seven of the past nine.

Pacific's defense - or lack thereof - is why they're still in single-digits for wins heading into the WCC finale. The Tigers allow 74.9 PPG, which ranks 271st in the nation, while teams hit 44.4 percent (239th) from the field and 34.4 (239th) from downtown. Look for Stewart to stay hot.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Carlos Stewart Jr., Over 11.5 Points

Richie Saunders, G-F, BYU

The Cougars of BYU host the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 conference matchup at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. Tip is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

The last time these teams met in Morgantown, it was an expected defensive slog. Only two BYU scorers reached double-digits, and Saunders wasn't one of them. He went 4-of-8 from the field while misfiring on each of his three attempts from deep and only ending up with nine points.

Saunders will be at home on Saturday and actually averages nearly three points less (14.8 PPG) than he does on the road (17.6) while his field-goal percentage is just a tick down at the Marriott Center.

The West Virginia defense is among the most tenacious in the Big 12 conceding 64.1 PPG (16th) while teams are only hitting 40.5 percent (30th) against. The Mountaineers also only give up 29.2 percent (8th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Richie Saunders, Under 15 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Vukasin Masic, G, Portland

The 6-foot-5 senior swingman from Serbia is looking to get back on track after an ugly 2-of-13 shooting night against Pepperdine last time out. He ended up with only seven points, which snapped a five-game run with at least 11.

Facing San Diego and its leaky defense should help Masic finish up strong. The Toreros have been terrible on defense coughing up 79.1 PPG (339th) while teams are successful on 45.8 percent (297th) of shots from the field and 37.5 (353rd) from deep.

Masic entered that Pepperdine matchup with at least two 3-pointers in four straight, including five triples against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 15. Look for him to eclipse his scoring projections with ease against the struggling Toreros.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vukasin Masic, Over 13.5 Points

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

Carlos Stewart Jr., Santa Clara, Over 11.5 Points

Richie Saunders, BYU, Under 15 Points

Vukasin Masic, Portland, Over 13.5 Points

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.