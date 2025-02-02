College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, February 2

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Sunday, and we have three ranked teams on the schedule, with two of those teams hailing from the Big Ten Conference. We'll focus on the late-afternoon and early-evening slate, giving you plenty of time to submit those picks.

Also, on Saturday, we offered Malik Thomas of San Francisco as one of the three picks. Prior to publishing, there was no word on a right arm injury, and beat writers for both USF and Washington State, etc. expressed surprise on X/Twitter that Thomas was unavailable to play. It was completely unexpected leading up to tip-off. He had his arm wrapped while in street clothes. We obviously wouldn't offer up a player that is a question mark to play. We're trying to win money here.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Isaiah Coleman, G, Seton Hall

The Pirates of Seton Hall roll into Wintrust Arena to square off with the Blue Demons of DePaul in a battle to get out of the basement in the Big East Conference. Those ratings on FOX Sports 1 for the 6 p.m. tip-off isn't likely to haul in the TV ratings.

Coleman is coming off a dismal 0-for-10 shooting night, including 0-for-4 from downtown, in a 2-point effort in 29 minutes against Providence on Tuesday. He even struggled at the free-throw line, going just 2-for-4.

Coleman had 27 points in the previous game, hitting 9-of-14 against Marquette Jan. 21. He has been up and down, but look for Coleman to be up again on Sunday. In the first meeting at home against the Blue Demons Jan. 8, he had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Look for Coleman to get untracked against DePaul's leaky defense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Isaiah Coleman, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Trazarien White, F, TCU

The Horned Frogs of TCU host the Buffaloes of Colorado in a Big 12 matchup at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, with a tip time of 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs offense should be able to fill up the stat sheet against a very giving Buffaloes defense. Colorado has allowed 72.4 points per game (PPG), while teams are hitting 43.1 percent from the field, and 33.2 percent from behind the 3-point line. CU has conceded 78 or more points in three of the past four outings, and 75 or more points in seven of the previous nine contests.

White rattled off double-digit point totals in five consecutive games from Nov. 29-Dec. 22, but he has single-digit point totals in the past seven games, averaging just 6.7 PPG in the span. However, PrizePicks has set his target point total of 8.5 points, a mark he has hit just twice in the past five games. He is just 9-of-28 (32.1 percent) from the field in the past three games. Go low until White starts to get back on track offensively.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Trazarien White, Under 8.5 Points

Jackson Shelstad, G, Oregon

The Ducks of Oregon host the Cornhuskers of Nebraska at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET in the final game of the Sunday slate. The game can be viewed or streamed on Big Ten Network.

Shelstad was humming along, posting 11 or more points in six in a row from Jan. 5-25, but he was held scoreless last time out Thursday at UCLA, misfiring on his only two field-goal attempts, both from downtown. Prior that that egg laying, Shelstad hit 18 3-pointers in the six-game double-digit point span.

Nebraska allows 71.1 PPG, which ranks 173rd in the nation, so Shelstad and the Oregon offense should be able to get back on track. The key for Shelstad is the perimeter game, and the Huskers allow teams to hit 33.4 percent from downtown, which ranks just 194th overall.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Shelstad, Over 12.5 Points

