College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, March 20

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is officially here. Man, is there a better day in all of sports? Basketball is on the television from just around lunchtime until the wee hours Thursday and Friday. And, I am excited to get involved in the madness, as I'll catch the late session Friday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, getting a chance to see the Norfolk State-Florida and Oklahoma-UConn games with a couple of buddies of mine from my men's league hockey team. I plan to convert them to hoopheads by the end of the night.

And, once again, please remember to take advantage of the special offer over 'More' than 0.5 Points for Auburn's Johni Broome on Thursday for his game against Alabama State at 2:50 p.m. ET. Where we normally would pick three players, including Broome can help you double up. Take advantage of the gift, as we ramp up for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Wisconsin hits the hardwood at 1:30 p.m. ET on TNT at Ball Arena in Denver in their East Region first-round game against Montana, the Big Sky Tournament champion.

Tonje had a horrific shooting performance against Michigan in the Big Ten title game loss, misfiring on 13 of his 14 field-goal attempts, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. It was a shocking departure from his previous three Big Ten tourney games, as he had averaged 25.3 PPG with 7.7 RPG and 2.3 APG.

Tonje should snap back on track against the very giving Grizzlies. Montana allowed 72.9 points per game (PPG) to rank 213th in the country, while allowing 45.5 percent (269th) from the field, and 32.8 percent (128th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: John Tonje, Over 28 Pts+Rebs

Ian Schieffelin, F, Clemson

Are you ready for a heaping helping of the chef hats again? Schieffelin is a fan favorite, not only because of his name, but because of his hard-nose play, too.

Schieffelin burst into the mainstream in last season's NCAA Tournament run for the Tigers. He was good for 15 points with 12 rebounds in the ACC Tournament Semifinal loss to Louisville last Friday. He has managed double-digit rebound totals in two in a row, and six of the past 10 games. He has managed eight or more boards in nine of the past 11 outings, too.

It remains to be seen how motivated the McNeese kids will be after learning coach Will Wade elected to take the NC State head coach job. It was announced Wednesday, which is rather curious timing. Schieffelin is facing a Cowboys defense which allows just 64.4 PPG (16th), while teams hit just 40.6 percent (28th) from the field. Still, look for Schieffelin to cook against the Cowboys.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ian Schieffelin, Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Kerwin Walton, G, Texas Tech

Walton is a player who should be played in multiple lineups. He has caught fire at the right time, going for 11 or more points in each of his past four outings. In the Big 12 Conference Tournament, he posted 12.5 PPG and 3.5 RPG in two appearances, hitting 8-of-17 from the field.

Walton has been leaned up for his 3-point shooting lately, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. He hit four triples against Baylor last Thursday, and he has 19 3-pointers across the past six games, with two or more triples in eight of his past 10 games since Feb. 12.

The Red Raiders are facing a UNC Wilmington team which was mediocre defensively, allowing 70.1 PPG (126th), while teams hit 43.4 percent (151st) against them from the field. However, the Seahawks were especially giving from behind the arc, as opponents hit 33.4 percent (172nd). Look for Walton to stay hot, and it won't take much to go Over here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kerwin Walton, Over 9.5 Pts+Rebs

