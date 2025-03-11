College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, March 11

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're on to Tuesday, and we'll focus on the evening slate of games to give you an opportunity to submit your plays. There are plenty of exciting games on the evening slate, from the mid-majors to the big conferences. There is a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy. At this time of year, though, really, isn't it more fun to focus on the little guys? They rarely get that spotlight. Now is their chance to shine.

Jordan Jones, G, Central Connecticut State

Jones and his Central Connecticut State Blue Devils battle the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash in the Northeast Conference (NEC) Conference Tournament Game at Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Conn., a home game for CCSU, the top-seed in the NEC.

Central Connecticut State swept the regular-season series, winning each game by at least 15 points, with an average winning margin of 15.5 points per game (PPG). A 'central' figure leading the way was Jones. He was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils this season with 14.6 PPG, while hitting 3-pointers at a 35.4 percent pace. And, if the game is on the line, he's the one you want at the stripe, as he hits 83.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Jones went for 24 points on 9-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from downtown, with seven assists in 31 minutes on Feb. 15 against the Red Flash in New Britain, and he posted 26 points on an efficient 11-of-15 from the floor with four triples in Loretto, Penn., home of the Flash, on Jan. 3.

St. Francis, a sub-.500 Cinderella looking to get to a First Four game, allows 73.2 PPG, which is 219th in the nation, while teams connect at a 43.9 percent (186th) from the field. Look for Jones to be a shining star.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan Jones, Over 16.5 Points

Rafael Pinzon, G, Bryant

Remember a couple of seasons ago when Bryant had the nation's leading scorer, Peter Kiss, a brash player a lot of fans grew to dislike? Well, Pinzon is not Kiss, but he is another Bryant player who knows how to fill the stat sheet at a feverish pace.

Pinzon led the Bulldogs in the regular season with 18.6 PPG, while connecting on 3-pointers at a 39.6 percent clip. He is also nails at the free-throw line late in games, as he hits at a Steph Curry-ish pace at 88.9 percent.

The senior from Arecibo, Puerto Rico dropped 22 points on UMBC in the America East quarterfinals Saturday, and the first time he faced UAlbany in the Empire State capital, he had 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers. He also was helped scoreless in 16 minutes Feb. 6 against the Great Danes, a game he was reportedly battling a lower-body injury. Normally, he is a sharpshooter for head coach Phil Martelli Jr.

UAlbany allows 73.6 PPG (228th), a 48.3 percent (357th) field-goal percentage and 35.1 percent (285th) mark from behind the 3-point line, so the sky's the limit for Pinzon.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Rafael Pinzon, Over 20.5 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Jamal West Jr., F, Nicholls State

In the final game of the slate, Nicholls State faces Lamar in the Southland Tournament semifinals. Leading the way will be West Jr. He averaged 12.3 PPG with 6.5 RPG during the regular season, shooting a very efficient 50.4 percent from the field in the 32 games across 27 starts.

West and the Colonels will face a Lamar defense which is actually pretty stout, allowing just 66.2 PPG (34th), while limiting teams to 41.1 percent (43rd) from the field. However, the Cardinals have a bit of a size disadvantage, and they're middle of the road with 30.8 defensive rebounds (165th) per game. A big body like West will thrive against them every time.

West posted 19 points with seven boards on 8-of-16 from the field in the regular-season finale at Lamar on March 3, and he was good for 22 points and 10 boards at home Jan. 20. It should be noted Lamar won both of those matchups, however.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jamal West Jr., Nicholls State, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs

