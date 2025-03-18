College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, March 18

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Juan Cranford Jr., G, St. Francis (Pa.)

Cranford really wanted to make the NCAA Tournament, as he instrumental in helping the Red Flash to a stunning Northeast Conference Tournament championship.

Cranford averaged 9.5 points per game (PPG) with 4.3 rebounds (RPG) and 2.0 assists (APG) per game in the regular season, ranking fourth on the team. However, in the NEC Tournament, he led the team with 15.0 PPG in three games, while hitting 45.7 percent from the field, and 38.9 percent from behind the 3-point line. He was one of just two Red Flash players to rank in double digits in points.

Cranford, who is a true freshman and native of Dayton, where this game is being played, will face an Alabama State defense which allows 72.3 points per game to rank 195th in the nation, with a 43.5 percent (159th) defensive field-goal percentage and 33.1 percent (152nd) defensive 3-pointer percentage.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Juan Cranford Jr., Over 11.5 Points

CJ Hines, G, Alabama State

In the same First Four game, the Hornets of Alabama State rely upon Hines as the primary scorer. In the regular season, Hines managed 14.0 PPG, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, and 38.9 percent from behind the arc across 34 games.

Hines was second on the team in scoring behind Amarr Knox (14.3 PPG), but the latter was much less efficient, hitting 39.5 percent from the field, and just 31.1 percent from the third level.

Against the Red Flash, Hines looks to continue his sharp postseason performance. He averaged a team-best 16.7 PPG in the SWAC Tournament, while Knox disappeared with 7.0 PPG. Hines posted 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line, against Jackson State in the SWAC title game. He should be able to take advantage of a SFPA team which allows 73.2 PPG (220th) and 43.9 percent (190th) from the field.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: CJ Hines, Over 14 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Nick Boyd, G, San Diego State

In 2023, Boyd was with Michigan head coach Dusty May on that magical Final Four run by the FAU Owls. Now, he is appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, and first as a member of the Aztecs.

Boyd will get a crack against a North Carolina defense which was gouged for 76.1 PPG (298th) in the nation, one of the worst defensive marks among all NCAA Tournament teams. It allows 43.7 percent (173rd) in defensive field-goal percentage and 34.6 percent (258th) in defensive 3-pointer percentage.

In that Final Four run, Boyd averaged 8.2 PPG in five NCAA Tournament games, while going for just three points in an OT loss to Northwestern in a one-and-done for FAU in the big dance last season. So, why back Boyd? He has 18 or more points in three straight outings, and he has scored 15 or more points in eight of the past nine outings. Against UNC's leaky defense, he should have his best career NCAA Tournament game yet.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Boyd, Over 15.5 Points

