This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

As the kids say, "LFG!". On Tuesday, it was a second consecutive 3-for-3 night at PrizePicks, and a third in the past week. I had a $10 power play, and those pay 5X, or $50 to win. If you elect to go with a 'flex play', if you hit all 3, it pays just 2.25X, but it gives you a payout if you get two picks correct, too, paying 1.25X. You essentially get your bread back, with a little bit extra. Still, that's not bad if you're a little on the conservative side. Let's keep it rolling, building that bankroll for March Madness.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Javon Bennett, G, Dayton

When you see Fordham on the schedule, it's time to load up against the Rams. This time, it's the Dayton Flyers hitting the road for Atlantic 10 conference action on Wednesday night at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx. Tip time is 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The Rams are allowing 76.9 points per game (PPG), which ranks 312th in the country, while teams are hitting 46.6 percent (325th). The Rams are allowing teams to hit 34.5 percent from behind the 3-point line, too (250th).

Bennett heads into this game with 10.5 PPG on the season, but he has been exceeding those numbers for most of January and February. Bennett has 13 or more points in each of the past three games, averaging 16.0 PPG, while going for 12 or more points in six of the past seven outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Javon Bennett, Over 12.5 Points

Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

The Razorbacks host LSU at 9 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and Arkansas has revenge on its mind. The Hogs suffered a 78-74 loss in Baton Rouge on Jan. 14, as the Tigers earned their first SEC victory of the season.

Arkansas hit just 39.1 percent from the field in that road loss, although it was 45.0 percent from downtown. Thiero shined with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while adding two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 33 minutes, hitting 4-of-11 from the field.

Thiero has been on fire in the past three games, going for 19.0 PPG with 6.3 RPG and 1.3 APG in the span. We won't focus on the dimes, but we'll look to his points+rebounds to get the job done. LSU allows 72.3 PPG (205th) on the season, and it gives up 33.2 rebounds per game (302nd).

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Adou Thiero, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs

Tae Davis, F, Notre Dame

On Wednesday night, it's all about Davis in this rematch with Boston College on the road at Conte Forum at 9 p.m. ET. This game can be viewed or streamed on ESPNU.

The last time these teams met, Davis went for 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting in 33 minutes, while going 8-of-9 from the free-throw line with two assists, one rebound and zero turnovers. Davis is worth a look in the points + rebounds category, as he has been on fire lately. He is averaging 16.0 PPG with 8.5 RPG in the past two outings at Florida State and home to Virginia Tech.

The good times should continue to roll against a B.C. scoring defense which allows 76.6 PPG (308th), while giving up 46.3 percent from the field (317th) and 36.7 percent from behind the arc (338th). Look for Davis and the Fighting Irish to do well.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tae Davis, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.